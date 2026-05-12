Lawsuit seeks to halt reflecting pool renovation as other Trump projects face challenges

A nonprofit is suing the Trump administration over plans to paint the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool “American flag blue.”

The Cultural Landscape Foundation has asked a federal judge to halt the project, saying the administration skipped the required review under the National Historic Preservation Act.

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The group argues that the work is unlawful and that the pool should be restored to its original state until proper approval is obtained. It took the most issue with the color, saying the current color was intentional as it gave the pool depth, allowing for more reflection.

“The dark grey, achromatic basin was not incidental to the design. It was the design,” attorney Alexander Kristofcak wrote.

The lawsuit goes on to say, “The new coloration will cause the pool to resemble a large swimming pool rather than the reflective civic landscape it was designed to be, distorting the experience of the site for the millions of visitors who come to it each year.”

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Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Interior Department said the color “will enhance the visitor experience by making the pool reflect the grand Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument.”

Trump has taken a direct role in the project and said he expects it to be finished within two weeks.

Work begins on new DC arch

Meanwhile, work is also picking up on another project. Crews began early surveying at the proposed site of Trump’s triumphal arch in Washington.

Workers were seen marking off land between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery with fencing and survey flags now in place.

That project is also facing a legal challenge.

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Funding the White House ballroom

And on Capitol Hill, Senate Republicans are moving forward with a plan to provide up to $1 billion for security upgrades related to Trump’s White House ballroom project.

A federal judge ordered construction to stop in March, but an appeals court allowed work to resume last month. Demolition crews have already torn down the East Wing to make way for the project.

Lawmakers from both parties have raised questions about the plan, including how it’s being funded.

The next court hearing is set for June 5.

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