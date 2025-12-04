Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Layoffs top one million this year as job market continues to weaken

Updated 
Craig Nigrelli
Layoff concerns are growing as new data shows job cuts surpassed 1 million this year, the highest level since the pandemic in 2020.
Image credit: AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File

Summary

Job market concerns

Concerns over the job market continue as a consulting firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas found that layoffs surpassed the one million mark for the year.

High layoffs

The number marks the most layoffs in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the U.S. economy.

Seasonal hiring down

While nearly half a million people have found seasonal work for the holidays, researchers say the number is down 35% compared to last year’s hiring.

Full story

Layoff concerns are growing as new data shows job cuts surpassed 1 million this year, according to consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. It marks the highest level of layoffs in the U.S. since the pandemic battered the economy in 2020. And while nearly half a million Americans have picked up seasonal jobs, researchers note that season hiring is down 35% from last year.

More than 1.17 million layoffs so far

On the same day, payroll processor ADP reported that private-sector employers cut 32,000 jobs in November, Challenger revealed far larger cuts: 71,321 layoffs announced last month alone. That brings total U.S. job losses this year to 1.17 million, with December still to come.

“Job cuts in November have risen above 70,000 only twice since 2008: in 2022 and in 2008,” said Andy Challenger, workplace expert and chief revenue officer for the firm.

Why companies are cutting jobs

Challenger cites several forces driving layoffs in 2025:

  • Corporate restructuring.
  • Artificial intelligence adoption.
  • Economic and market conditions.
  • New tariffs.

One standout contributor in November: Verizon, which announced 13,000 job cuts. In addition, CNBC reports that tech companies posted 12,377 layoffs last month, pushing total tech-sector losses to 54,694 for 2025 – a 17% increase from last year.

Unbiased. Straight Facts.TM

The 1.17 million layoffs represent a 54% increase in job cuts in the U.S. compared to the same 11-month period in 2024.

The report also found tariffs were responsible for 2,000 job cuts in November and 8,000 for the year.

Seasonal hiring slumps

Seasonal hiring, which typically softens the blow of year-end layoffs, is also down sharply. U.S. employers have announced 497,000 seasonal hires through November – 35% fewer than last year. 

Challenger says a December uptick is possible, especially after strong Black Friday and Thanksgiving weekend spending. But he warns those jobs may be short-lived: “It’s unclear, however, if those positions will last into the New Year.”

Unemployment picture remains murky

Because the federal government shutdown halted data collection, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) did not release the October unemployment rate.

However, the Chicago Fed estimates unemployment climbed to 4.4%, the highest level in four years, according to Reuters.

The BLS will release the November employment report on Dec. 16.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Jason K. Morrell and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Tags: ,

Why this story matters

U.S. layoffs have surpassed 1 million this year, reaching the highest level since 2020 and raising concerns about economic stability as seasonal hiring drops and unemployment estimates climb.

Layoff trends

More than 1.17 million layoffs have occurred this year, highlighting economic pressures across multiple industries and signaling uncertainty in the labor market.

Seasonal hiring decline

A 35% decrease in seasonal hiring since last year made it harder for workers to find temporary employment, potentially increasing the impact of layoffs.

Economic and technological drivers

Job cuts are being driven by corporate restructuring, artificial intelligence adoption, market conditions and other factors, showing how changes in technology and global economics shape employment.

Sources

  1. Challenger, Gray & Christmas
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. CNBC
  4. Reuters
  5. Bureau of Labor Statistics

