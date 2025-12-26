Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Leftovers, shopping and martyrs: The charitable history of Boxing Day

Devan Markham
Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Summary

Boxing Day origins

Boxing Day, also known as Offering Day, originated in Great Britain and is celebrated in Commonwealth countries such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The tradition started with wealthy people giving gifts, money and goods to the poor, servants and tradespeople as a thank you for their service during the Victorian Era.

Modern observance

By the 21st century, Boxing Day's scope expanded to include shopping and sporting events. Today, it is commonly marked by gift exchanges, festivities and sports.

Religious associations

Boxing Day also holds religious significance. In Ireland, for example, it is called St. Stephen's Day, referring to the saint known for his charity toward the poor.

Full story

The day after Christmas can often involve a lot of downtime, food comas and rest for Americans across the U.S. But our friends across the pond in Britain and our neighbors up north in Canada celebrate Dec. 26 with “Boxing Day.”

And no, it doesn’t involve fisticuffs or recycling Amazon packaging leftovers.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Boxing Day: What is it?

Boxing Day, also known as Offering Day, is a holiday observed in Great Britain and its Commonwealth countries, such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It’s a holiday in which people exchange gifts and celebrate each other, much like how Christmas is observed. 

Unbiased. Straight Facts.TM

Boxing Day meals usually consist of Christmas leftovers. Think turkey sandwiches, cold meats, salads and festive desserts.

However, it wasn’t always like that. 

When the holiday was first observed, it was customary for wealthy individuals to give gifts to the poor, servants and tradespeople. In the Victorian Era, these benefactors would package leftovers, money and goods as a way to express gratitude for their workers’ service throughout the year.

By the 21st century, the holiday had expanded in scope and was associated with shopping and sporting events, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. However, Boxing Day was never adopted in the U.S. during the colonial period. 

The holiday is commonly marked by gift exchanges, festivities and sporting events like horse racing, fox hunting and rugby. In countries that celebrate this holiday, most people get the day off from work.

  • LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 26: Shoppers walk along Oxford Street during Boxing Day sales in London, United Kingdom on December 26, 2025. The second day of Christmas holidays, Boxing Day sees retailers offer large discounts which attract customers to the high street and online stores. (Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images
  • CHIDDINGSTONE CAUSEWAY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Riders with horses and hounds take part in the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent Hunt Boxing Day Meet on December 26, 2025 in Chiddingstone Causeway, England. The government has announced plans to follow-through on a manifesto pledge to ban trail hunting, as part of a package of animal welfare reforms. Traditional hound hunts of wild mammals were banned in England and Wales in the Hunting Act 2004, but the practice of trail hunting, which replicates a hound hunt by laying an animal scent trail, remains legal. Animal welfare activists have criticized the practice as an unregulated smokescreen for hunting wild animals, while hunting advocates say it benefits rural communities by boosting local economies. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
    Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
  • LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 26: Shoppers walk along Oxford Street during Boxing Day sales in London, United Kingdom on December 26, 2025. The second day of Christmas holidays, Boxing Day sees retailers offer large discounts which attract customers to the high street and online stores. (Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images)
  • Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions' Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent. Picture date: Friday December 26, 2025. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)
    Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images
  • MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 26: A general view as fans arrive at the MCG ahead of day one of the Fourth Test in the 2025/26 Ashes Series between Australia and England being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. The first day of the Melbourne Test on Boxing Day in Australia gathers the largest crowd of the summer. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)
    Josh Chadwick/Getty Images
  • MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 26: The Barmy Army gather at Beer DeLuxe following day one of the Fourth Test in the 2025/26 Ashes Series between Australia and England being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. The first day of the Melbourne Test on Boxing Day in Australia gathers the largest crowd of the summer. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)
    Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

Boxing Day also holds religious significance. In Ireland, it’s called St. Stephen’s Day, named after the saint known for his charity toward the poor. 

Does it impact Americans? 

Although Americans typically do not celebrate Boxing Day, the holiday may still affect them. Some businesses across the U.S. have adjusted their operating hours to observe the occasion. 

But most grocers, major retailers and convenience stores have resumed business as usual after Christmas. Regardless, shoppers are advised to double-check store operations to avoid any unexpected closures.

Plus, Dec. 26 has been recognized as a federal holiday by President Donald Trump, who recently signed an executive order designating both Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 as federal holidays. Most federal workers have been granted the day off.

Devan Markham
Devan Markham
Devan Markham is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With extensive experience covering breaking news, politics, crime and missing person cases, she brings a keen eye for detail and dedication to delivering accurate and timely news to the public.
Cole Lauterbach and Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Boxing Day provides insight into cultural differences in holiday observance and highlights traditions with historical origins that influence contemporary practices and work schedules, including potential impacts on business operations in countries like the United States.

Cultural traditions

Boxing Day reflects the varied ways holidays are observed worldwide, showing how historical practices influence current traditions in countries outside the United States.

Historical evolution

The holiday's transformation from a charitable event to a day for shopping and sports demonstrates how societal practices and customs adapt over time.

Impact on business

Boxing Day can affect store hours and federal work schedules in some countries, and occasionally in the United States, illustrating how cultural observances may impact commerce and employment.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. History
  2. Encyclopedia Britannica
  3. Almanac
  4. International Business Times
  5. Tucson.com

Sources

  1. History
  2. Encyclopedia Britannica
  3. Almanac
  4. International Business Times
  5. Tucson.com

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.