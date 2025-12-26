Leftovers, shopping and martyrs: The charitable history of Boxing Day

The day after Christmas can often involve a lot of downtime, food comas and rest for Americans across the U.S. But our friends across the pond in Britain and our neighbors up north in Canada celebrate Dec. 26 with “Boxing Day.”

And no, it doesn’t involve fisticuffs or recycling Amazon packaging leftovers.

Boxing Day: What is it?

Boxing Day, also known as Offering Day, is a holiday observed in Great Britain and its Commonwealth countries, such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It’s a holiday in which people exchange gifts and celebrate each other, much like how Christmas is observed.

However, it wasn’t always like that.

When the holiday was first observed, it was customary for wealthy individuals to give gifts to the poor, servants and tradespeople. In the Victorian Era, these benefactors would package leftovers, money and goods as a way to express gratitude for their workers’ service throughout the year.

By the 21st century, the holiday had expanded in scope and was associated with shopping and sporting events, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. However, Boxing Day was never adopted in the U.S. during the colonial period.

The holiday is commonly marked by gift exchanges, festivities and sporting events like horse racing, fox hunting and rugby. In countries that celebrate this holiday, most people get the day off from work.

Boxing Day also holds religious significance. In Ireland, it’s called St. Stephen’s Day, named after the saint known for his charity toward the poor.

Does it impact Americans?

Although Americans typically do not celebrate Boxing Day, the holiday may still affect them. Some businesses across the U.S. have adjusted their operating hours to observe the occasion.

But most grocers, major retailers and convenience stores have resumed business as usual after Christmas. Regardless, shoppers are advised to double-check store operations to avoid any unexpected closures.

Plus, Dec. 26 has been recognized as a federal holiday by President Donald Trump, who recently signed an executive order designating both Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 as federal holidays. Most federal workers have been granted the day off.