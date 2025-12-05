Letitia James reindictment bid fails; New boat strike fuels Capitol tensions

A Virginia grand jury declines to reindict New York Attorney General Letitia James on mortgage-fraud charges. It’s a major setback for the Trump administration after a judge dismissed the original case just last week.

Plus, lawmakers walk out of a closed-door briefing with very different reactions to the Sept. 2 boat strike that killed two survivors. Republicans claimed the operation was lawful while Democrats called the footage “troubling.”

And the FBI arrests a man from Woodbridge, Virginia, accused of planting the RNC/DNC pipe bombs on Jan. 5, 2021. He appears in court Friday as agents continue searching his home for evidence.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Friday, December 5, 2025.

Grand jury refuses to reindict Letitia James

A grand jury in Virginia has refused to reindict New York Attorney General Letitia James on mortgage fraud charges.

The decision comes just days after a federal judge threw out the original indictments against James and former FBI Director James Comey, ruling that prosecutor Lindsey Halligan was unlawfully serving as acting U.S. Attorney.

The White House has voted to appeal that ruling.

The Justice Department had hoped a new grand jury would bring fresh charges against James, a longtime political foe of President Donald Trump, but jurors declined to take up the case.

James was first charged in October with bank fraud and making a false statement related to a 2020 mortgage on a property in Norfolk, Virginia.

Prosecutors allege she misrepresented the home as a second residence to secure a better rate, then rented it out, saving about $19,000.

James has denied the allegations.

I'm grateful to the members of the grand jury and humbled by the support I've received across the nation. I will keep doing my job standing up for New Yorkers. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 5, 2025

She responded, saying, “As I’ve said from the start, these charges are baseless. It’s time for the weaponization of our justice system to stop. I’m grateful to the members of the grand jury and humbled by the support I’ve received across the nation. I will keep doing my job, standing up for New Yorkers.”

US forces carry out lethal strike on suspected drug boat amid strike fallout

A new U.S. strike against a suspected drug boat has raised even more questions and increased pressure on the Pentagon as it deals with fallout from earlier missions.

Admiral Mitch Bradley, the Navy officer who oversaw boat strike operations, spent Thursday behind closed doors with key lawmakers. Just hours later, the U.S. military launched another strike.

Southern Command confirmed late Thursday that U.S. forces carried out another lethal attack. This time, it was conducted in the eastern Pacific and killed four men on board.

On Dec. 4, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel in international waters operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was carrying illicit narcotics and… pic.twitter.com/pqksvxM3HP — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) December 4, 2025

A 21-second video posted online shows the moment missiles hit the vessel.

The military said a designated terrorist group operated the boat, transporting illegal narcotics along a known drug trafficking route.

That strike landed the same day Bradley and Joint Chiefs Chair General Dan Caine showed members the unedited video of the controversial Sept. 2 attack, including the follow-up strike that killed two survivors. Lawmakers came away with vastly different interpretations and opinions.

Republicans said the footage shows a lawful operation. Democrats said it raises new, grave questions about whether the U.S. killed men who were no longer a threat.

Bradley also told lawmakers there was no order from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to “kill them all,” directly rejecting public reporting about the operation.

“I want to thank Admiral Bradley and General Kane for coming to brief about the strikes on September 2, which were righteous strikes,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. “These are narco terrorists who are trafficking drugs that are destined for the United States to kill thousands of Arkansans and millions of Americans.”

But top Democrats who saw the same video described it as “deeply troubling” and said it needs to be released to the public.

“What I saw in that room was one of the most troubling things I’ve seen in my time in public service. You have two individuals in clear distress. Without any means of locomotion, with a destroyed vessel, were killed by the United States,” said Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

The Sept. 2 strike was the first in what’s now a months-long military campaign against what the White House calls narco terrorists. The campaign has involved 22 strikes with more than 87 people killed, including four in Thursday’s operation.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

As of Friday morning, Congress is demanding answers: What were the rules of engagement? Who gave the orders? And were the survivors ever a legitimate target?

Several Democrats are calling for Hegseth to testify, for the full video to be released, and for the Pentagon to provide the legal rationale behind the mission. They’re requests the administration has so far denied.

Suspect arrested in DC pipe bomb case due in court Friday

After nearly five years of false leads and conspiracy theories, the FBI has arrested a Virginia man they say planted both pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters on the night before the Capitol attack.

Agents took Brian Cole Jr., 30, into custody Thursday at his home in Woodbridge, Virginia.

A swarm of federal and local agents moved in, searching the house, the backyard and a car in the driveway, executing warrants in a case that has haunted investigators for years.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“Let me be clear, there was no new tip, there was no new witness, just good, diligent police work and prosecutorial work working as a team along with ATF, capitol police, Metropolitan Police Department and of course the FBI,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

The arrest came as the FBI released new details, including previously unseen video from Jan. 5, showing an individual placing a bomb near a bench outside the DNC.

Court papers say Cole bought galvanized pipes, kitchen timers and electrical wire, and his cell phone pinged towers near both party headquarters the night the devices were planted.

“When you attack American citizens, when you attack our institutions of legislation, when you attack our nation’s capital, you attack the very being of our way of life,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “And this FBI and this Department of Justice stand here to tell you that we will always refute it and combat it. We will provide the safest country the nation has ever seen under President Trump’s leadership here.”

The bombs never detonated, but the FBI said they were viable and lethal. Their discovery diverted police resources just minutes before Capitol rioters breached security on Jan. 6, 2021.

For years, the lack of an arrest fueled claims of a “cover-up,” even from some of Trump’s appointees who now oversee the bureau.

Cole faces charges of transporting explosive material and attempted destruction by explosives. He will make his first court appearance Friday, as agents continue searching for his motive and whether anyone else helped him.

National Guard to stay in DC, appeals court pauses order after shooting

The National Guard will stay on Washington, D.C.’s streets, at least for now. A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily stayed a lower court order that would have required the agency to withdraw.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals froze Judge Jia Cobb’s ruling, a decision that, if upheld, would have required guard members to leave the capital soon.

The appeals court said it needs more time to determine whether that freeze should remain in effect indefinitely.

Trump has repeatedly credited the National Guard with reducing crime in Washington.

But their deployment has faced scrutiny — especially after a deadly shooting just before Thanksgiving, when a gunman killed a security guard and critically injured another.

D.C. Attorney General Brian Shwalb has opposed keeping troops in the city, arguing it “exposes both the public and guard members to substantial public safety risks.”

On Thursday, the president welcomed the family of injured guardsman Andrew Wolfe to the Oval Office. He posted a photo on Truth Social, calling them “fantastic American patriots” and saying Wolfe continues to heal.

Trump replaces ballroom architect after delays, clashes over design

Trump has quietly replaced the architect he personally selected to design his large new White House ballroom, a $300 million project that is already transforming the South Lawn.

For three months, architect James McCrery led the design. In late October, he stepped aside after clashing with the president over the building’s ever-expanding size.

White House via X

First reported by The Washington Post, sources indicate the real turning point was his small firm failing to meet deadlines on a project Trump needs completed before his term concludes.

The project now shifts to Shalom Baranes, a veteran architect known for major D.C. federal buildings and the post-9/11 Pentagon renovation.

Crews have already demolished the East Wing and set up a towering crane as they prepare the site.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

But there is increasing backlash: preservationists claim the project bypassed the standard review process, and a new Senate bill — the so-called “No Palaces Act” — would demand more oversight.

The administration expects to submit formal plans to federal officials this month, sparking a major dispute over what could be the largest addition to the White House in over a century.

New jaguar spotted in Arizona, rare sighting boosts conservation hopes

A rare spotted surprise was observed in southern Arizona, with the University of Arizona’s Wildcat Research and Conservation Center confirming the presence of a new jaguar in the state.

It’s the fifth jaguar the center has confirmed since it started tracking the big cats in 2011.

How do they know it’s a new one? The spots.

Each jaguar features a unique pattern — like a furry fingerprint — which makes this sighting clearly recognizable.

Researchers are now working to determine the jaguar’s gender and habits, including what it likes to eat.

The discovery is important. Jaguars are endangered animals, with approximately 99% living in Central and South America.

Scientists believe this cat probably crossed into Arizona from Mexico, which is a good sign that the species might be making a comeback in the U.S.

