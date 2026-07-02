Living (longer) in America: US deaths hit record low in 2025

People are living, man, L-I-V-I-N, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. hit a record low number of deaths in 2025, while life expectancy is expected to hit another record high.

The new data show that just under 3.1 million people died in the U.S. in 2025, 4.6% fewer than the previous year. That equals out to about 689 deaths per 100,000 people, down from 722.

And as the number of deaths is changing, so is the cause of those deaths.

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What are people dying from?

While the main causes of death in the U.S. remained the same in 2025 as in 2024 — cancer, heart disease and unintentional injuries — the numbers shifted, and some of the other leading causes saw a shift.

Unintentional injuries include overdoses, and officials told CNN that fewer overdose deaths likely played a significant role in the drop in deaths.

“As we see a dramatic decline in drug overdose among younger adults,” Mark Mather, an associate vice president at the Population Reference Bureau, told CNN, “that will have a more measurable impact on life expectancy at older ages and the overall life expectancy of the population.” ​

Suicide was the 10th-leading cause of death in 2024, but in 2025, it dropped to 11th. Meanwhile, influenza and pneumonia rose from the 11th-leading cause of death in 2024 to eighth in 2025.

What groups saw the fewest/most deaths?

In addition to tracking how people died, the CDC and National Vital Statistics System track which age groups and ethnicities saw the most deaths and the fewest.

According to the data, death rates were lowest for children ages 5 to 14. Meanwhile, they were highest among those 85 and older, as expected. Overall, though, the CDC notes death rates dropped across all age groups.

Death rates were lowest for multiracial people, while they were highest for Black people.

The rate stayed steady for people of Asian descent, but increased for American Indian and Alaska Natives.

The age of longevity

The drop in death rates comes at a time when Americans are focused on longevity and health. Whether through regular exercise, more sleep or supplements, many Americans are doing what they can to stay healthy and, they hope, extend their lives.

Recent studies have found ways to improve longevity, including getting seven to nine hours of sleep every night. Others have shown that regular exercise and healthy habits can also have an impact.

Then there are the less researched options, like specific supplements and foods. As Straight Arrow previously reported, some people claim that certain supplements can slow aging.

Others can allegedly help with weight loss and cognitive function, while also slowing aging and improving skin.

Studies have also shown specific carbs can be beneficial for aging, specifically in women.

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