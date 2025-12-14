Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Looming strike at Louvre threatens holiday plans

Diane Duenez
Planning a holiday trip to Paris? A trip to the Louvre may be questionable due to an employee strike set to start Monday.
Image credit: AP Photo/Emma Da Silva, file

Summary

Louvre strike starts soon

A strike at the famous Louvre Museum in Paris is set to begin on Monday. Three unions sent a warning to the Culture Ministry last week.

Reason for strike

Among other aspects, union leaders said the recent theft at the Louvre highlights "shortcomings in priorities that had long been reported."

Previous strike

The Louvre had to close its doors in June because of a strike. Staffers told CNN they fear the building is being damaged because of too many tourists.

Full story

Planning a holiday trip to Paris? A trip to the Louvre may be questionable due to an employee strike set to start Monday.

Reuters reported representatives of three unions sent a strike warning to the Culture Ministry last week. Whether the museum opens reportedly depends on how many employees heed the strike call.

According to the letter, union leaders said “visiting the Louvre has become a real obstacle course” for the millions of people who come to admire its huge collections of art and artifacts.

“The theft of 19 October 2025 highlighted shortcomings in priorities that had long been reported,” the unions alleged.

On Oct. 19 at about 9:30 a.m., authorities said thieves dressed as a construction crew used an aerial work platform, commonly called a cherry picker, to reach a higher level of the museum. They broke a window and entered the building.

Investigators said the team used disc cutters to cut into the display case and steal the jewels. Disc cutters are often used in construction for cutting concrete. Thieves got away $102 million worth of jewels stolen. French authorities have eight people in custody in connection with the heist.

Back in June, the museum shut its doors due to striking employees. Staff at the Louvre Museum told CNN that they fear the building is being damaged due to too many tourists.

The halt in operations left thousands of visitors with tickets already purchased stuck in line beneath the Louvre Pyramid, as they were unable to move any further into the museum.

Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Why this story matters

A looming strike at the Louvre Museum raises concerns about labor disputes, museum security and the impact on tourism, following a recent high-profile jewel theft and ongoing staff complaints regarding working conditions.

Labor disputes

Union-led strike actions at the Louvre highlight ongoing tensions between museum staff and management over working conditions and institutional priorities.

Security concerns

The recent $102 million jewel theft has intensified scrutiny over museum security measures, as employees claim existing vulnerabilities have not been adequately addressed.

Tourism impact

Potential closures or disruptions at one of the world’s most visited museums could affect thousands of daily visitors, local businesses and Paris' wider tourism sector.

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. The Associated Press

