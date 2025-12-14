Looming strike at Louvre threatens holiday plans

Planning a holiday trip to Paris? A trip to the Louvre may be questionable due to an employee strike set to start Monday.

Reuters reported representatives of three unions sent a strike warning to the Culture Ministry last week. Whether the museum opens reportedly depends on how many employees heed the strike call.

According to the letter, union leaders said “visiting the Louvre has become a real obstacle course” for the millions of people who come to admire its huge collections of art and artifacts.

“The theft of 19 October 2025 highlighted shortcomings in priorities that had long been reported,” the unions alleged.

On Oct. 19 at about 9:30 a.m., authorities said thieves dressed as a construction crew used an aerial work platform, commonly called a cherry picker, to reach a higher level of the museum. They broke a window and entered the building.

Investigators said the team used disc cutters to cut into the display case and steal the jewels. Disc cutters are often used in construction for cutting concrete. Thieves got away $102 million worth of jewels stolen. French authorities have eight people in custody in connection with the heist.

Back in June, the museum shut its doors due to striking employees. Staff at the Louvre Museum told CNN that they fear the building is being damaged due to too many tourists.

The halt in operations left thousands of visitors with tickets already purchased stuck in line beneath the Louvre Pyramid, as they were unable to move any further into the museum.