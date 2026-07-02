Love, peace and police atop the Empire State Building

William Jackson
Two climbers reached the top of the Empire State Building’s antenna Wednesday, unfurled a black banner about love and peace, and then appeared to get engaged before being arrested.
Image credit: Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Two climbers reached the top of the Empire State Building’s antenna Wednesday, unfurled a black banner about love and peace, and then appeared to get engaged before being arrested.

The message from police was shorter: “Well, you can’t be up here.”

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The climbers, who go by Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, were identified by police as Angelina Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov. The two are known for high-rise stunts around the world and were featured in the 2024 Netflix documentary “Skywalkers: A Love Story.”

News helicopter video showed them dressed in black, wearing masks and balancing on the structure without tethers. The structure rises 1,454 feet above midtown Manhattan.

Banner, proposal and arrest

The banner they unfurled read: “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.”

After several minutes on the structure, the pair collected the banner and started down. Video showed one of them getting on one knee on a lower platform. The two then kissed and hugged.

Police Emergency Services Unit officers responded to the building. The observation deck was cleared as officers responded, then reopened later in the afternoon.

Body camera video showed officers climbing up to meet the couple. One officer greeted them, then said, “Well, you can’t be up here.”

An off-camera voice replied with what sounded like, “We are engaged.”

The two were arrested on burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and other charges.

How they got there remains unclear

Police said the banner was recovered. It was not immediately clear how the pair reached the antenna, which rises above the building’s public areas.

The Empire State Building said the stunt was unauthorized, but tenants and visitors were never in danger.

The building also noted that its observation deck offers a more practical way to propose.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Center-rated reporting

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Why this story matters

Two climbers illegally scaled the Empire State Building's antenna, temporarily closing the observation deck to visitors before it reopened later that afternoon.

Observation deck access disrupted

The building's observation deck was cleared and closed while police responded, affecting visitors already on-site or planning to go.

Charges filed after stunt

Both individuals were arrested on burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass charges, according to police.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left tend to romanticize and symbolize the stunt, using phrases like “power of love,” “peace,” “daredevils,” and even “protesters” to frame the climb as a cinematic message or apparent proposal.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right pivot hard toward consequence, stressing “in custody,” “facing slew of charges,” “arrested,” and mocking terms like “cringe” and “audacious” to portray it as a reckless Instagram stunt.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Two individuals dressed in black with face coverings climbed the Empire State Building's 1,454-foot antenna in New York City on July 1, 2026, and displayed a banner promoting peace with the message: "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace."
  • They spent about 30 minutes atop the antenna before descending, during which one appeared to propose to the other, and they embraced before continuing their descent.
  • The New York Police Department took both individuals into custody and is investigating whether they are featured in the documentary "Skywalkers: A Love Story," known for climbing skyscrapers globally.
  • Authorities did not know how the pair accessed the antenna and warned New Yorkers to expect road closures and emergency activity around the building during the incident.

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Key points from the Center

  • Two individuals were arrested by New York City police after scaling the antenna spire of the iconic Empire State Building in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Dressed in black with masks covering their faces, the climbers reached the very top of the 1,454-foot structure to unfurl a large banner that read, “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.”
  • The high-altitude demonstration unexpectedly turned into an elaborate romantic milestone when the man dropped to one knee on a lower platform of the transmitter to propose to his partner before they descended.
  • The stunt has raised serious questions regarding the security protocols of the historic landmark, marking the first time in over twenty years that unauthorized individuals have successfully bypassed the skyscraper's high-tech surveillance systems to reach the antenna.

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Key points from the Right

  • Two people climbed the Empire State Building's antenna on July 1, 2026, and unfurled a banner stating, "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace."
  • The climbers, identified as Russian daredevils Ivan Beerkus and Angela Nikolau, had previously been featured in a Netflix documentary about climbing skyscrapers without safety equipment.
  • After descending, one climber appeared to propose marriage on one knee, and the couple kissed and took selfies with a ring as onlookers watched.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS News