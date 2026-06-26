Luigi Mangione plea talks collapsed. What happens now?

One of the most closely watched murder cases in the country may have come close to a deal. But for now, Luigi Mangione’s case is still moving toward trial.

Lawyers for Mangione discussed a possible plea deal with federal prosecutors ahead of a scheduled hearing on Monday. CBS and ABC reported it was unclear how close the two sides came to an agreement before talks stopped. NBC reported that an agreement appeared close this week before falling apart.

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Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges. He is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Midtown Manhattan sidewalk in December 2024.

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The plea talks come after Mangione’s lawyers this month raised, then withdrew, the possibility of a psychiatric defense in the state case. NBC reported the defense had suggested it might pursue an argument that Mangione suffered from “extreme emotional disturbance,” but later withdrew that notice.

The case is moving on two tracks: a state murder case and a separate federal case. Mangione’s state trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 8, while his federal trial is set for next year.

Legal experts told CBS News that plea discussions before trial are common. ABC News reported Mangione, like any criminal defendant, can still change his plea before or even during trial.

Mangione’s attorney pushed back against the reporting. Karen Friedman Agnifilo said information attributed to “anonymous sources” was part of a “troubling, deliberate pattern” by prosecutors and law enforcement to prejudice Mangione, manipulate public opinion and violate his right to a fair trial and impartial jury.

“Every defendant in America is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” she said in a statement.

Monday’s federal hearing is still expected to focus on trial planning. ABC News reported the parties told the court they are prepared to discuss proposed juror questionnaires and scheduling.

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