Luigi Mangione plea talks collapsed. What happens now?

William Jackson
Luigi Mangione speaks with his attorney Jacob Kaplan (L) as he appears in Manhattan Supreme Court on June 17, 2026 in New York City. Mangione is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan in December 2024.
Image credit: Steven Hirsch- Pool/Getty Images

Full story

One of the most closely watched murder cases in the country may have come close to a deal. But for now, Luigi Mangione’s case is still moving toward trial.

Lawyers for Mangione discussed a possible plea deal with federal prosecutors ahead of a scheduled hearing on Monday. CBS and ABC reported it was unclear how close the two sides came to an agreement before talks stopped. NBC reported that an agreement appeared close this week before falling apart.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges. He is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Midtown Manhattan sidewalk in December 2024.

Luigi Mangione (R), accused of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appears for a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, on June 17, 2026. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
Angelina Katsanis / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

The plea talks come after Mangione’s lawyers this month raised, then withdrew, the possibility of a psychiatric defense in the state case. NBC reported the defense had suggested it might pursue an argument that Mangione suffered from “extreme emotional disturbance,” but later withdrew that notice.

The case is moving on two tracks: a state murder case and a separate federal case. Mangione’s state trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 8, while his federal trial is set for next year.

Legal experts told CBS News that plea discussions before trial are common. ABC News reported Mangione, like any criminal defendant, can still change his plea before or even during trial.

Mangione’s attorney pushed back against the reporting. Karen Friedman Agnifilo said information attributed to “anonymous sources” was part of a “troubling, deliberate pattern” by prosecutors and law enforcement to prejudice Mangione, manipulate public opinion and violate his right to a fair trial and impartial jury.

“Every defendant in America is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” she said in a statement.

Monday’s federal hearing is still expected to focus on trial planning. ABC News reported the parties told the court they are prepared to discuss proposed juror questionnaires and scheduling.

Round out your reading

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Tags: , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A high-profile murder case with dual state and federal tracks is moving toward trial after reported plea talks fell apart, illustrating how the parallel prosecution system operates in a nationally watched case.

Dual trials remain active

Mangione faces both a state trial scheduled for Sept. 8 and a separate federal trial set for next year.

Plea talks reportedly stalled

NBC reported an agreement appeared close before falling apart; Mangione's attorney disputed the anonymous-source reporting as an attempt to prejudice her client and taint the jury pool.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News
  3. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as a developing legal step, stressing that Mangione’s attorneys discussed a “possible plea deal” with “feds,” while also casting him with darker labels like “accused killer” and “murder suspect”.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right lean hard into denial, using adversarial language such as “discredit” and “guilty plea deal talks” to challenge the report itself.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

32 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Lawyers for Luigi Mangione discussed a possible plea deal with federal prosecutors before a Monday court hearing, but the agreement fell through.
  • Mangione faces both state and federal charges for the December 4, 2024, shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • Defense attorneys for Luigi Mangione and federal prosecutors in Manhattan discussed a potential guilty plea ahead of a scheduled Monday hearing, but failed to reach an agreement, sources told ABC News.
  • On December 4, 2024, Thompson was killed on a Manhattan sidewalk as he walked to a UnitedHealth Group investor conference; Mangione was arrested five days later at a McDonald in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
  • Prosecutors introduced a 3D-printed pistol and notebook as evidence linking Mangione to the killing, while a judge dismissed two federal terrorism-related murder charges, sparing him the death penalty.
  • Mangione is scheduled to appear in federal court on Monday, where U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnet will preside over discussions of trial planning and jury selection.
  • Defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo characterized reports of plea talks as a "deliberate pattern" to prejudice Mangione's trial, while the defense previously withdrew plans to pursue a psychiatric defense.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Luigi Mangione's legal team and federal prosecutors discussed a possible plea deal before a scheduled court hearing, but the extent of any agreement is unclear.
  • Mangione faces state murder charges and federal interstate stalking charges related to the shooting death of former UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
  • Mangione's lead attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, denied that plea negotiations occurred and accused prosecutors of attempting to prejudice their client and manipulate public opinion.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News
  3. NBC News