Luigi Mangione to mount psychiatric defense at state murder trial

Attorneys representing Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, will present a psychiatric defense at his state murder trial.

The Associated Press reported that Judge Gregory Carro said Mangione’s lawyers told him that they will argue he was suffering from “extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the occurrence.”

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What does a psychiatric defense mean?

A psychiatric defense and an insanity defense both acknowledge that the defendant committed the alleged act, but they work very differently.

A psychiatric defense argues the defendant was mentally impaired — for example, by PTSD or a panic episode — and couldn’t fully understand the consequences of their actions at the time of the alleged crime. It can reduce a charge, such as lowering murder to manslaughter, and may lead to placement in a secure treatment program instead of a traditional prison.

An insanity defense is far stricter. The defendant argues that they cannot be held criminally responsible at all because of a mental illness. A successful plea results in a verdict of “not guilty by reason of insanity” and placement in a psychiatric facility rather than prison.

If a jury finds that Mangione was emotionally disturbed at the time of the killing, it could convict him of manslaughter instead of murder. This could allow him to receive a shorter prison term.

The ruling came just two weeks after Carro held a secret hearing on the defense’s plan, according to the AP. He said he will unseal the records regarding the hearing and Mangione’s team’s psychiatric defense.

“The reasons for the sealing was to give the defense an opportunity to determine whether they were going forth with that defense and the nature of that defense,” Carro said.

But Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Mangione’s lawyer, said unsealing the court documents would harm his federal murder case.

“The reason why we asked for the sealing is that this defense is not available federally and Mr. Mangione is being prosecuted federally and this is prejudicial to his defense to the exact same facts,” Friedman Agnifilo said.

What’s the latest on the case?

Mangione previously pleaded not guilty to both his state and federal charges related to Thompson’s killing. His federal trial is set to begin on Oct. 13, and he could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted in either case. His state murder trial is set for Sept. 8.

Thompson died after a masked gunman opened fire on him as he walked to a Manhattan hotel for UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor conference on Dec. 4, 2024. Video of the shooting showed the gunman shooting Thompson in the back.

Police arrested Mangione five days later at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, hundreds of miles away from where the shooting took place. Authorities discovered a gun and a notebook in a bag during the arrest.

During a May hearing, the judge ruled that both items could be used as evidence against him.

Prosecutors said the gun found during the arrest matched the description of the one used to kill Thompson. According to court records, the notebook detailed a desire to “wack” an executive in the health insurance industry and contained a passage about revolting against “the deadly, greed fueled health insurance cartel.”

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