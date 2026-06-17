Luigi Mangione to mount psychiatric defense at state murder trial

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare's CEO will present a psychiatric defense at his state murder trial.
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Attorneys representing Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, will present a psychiatric defense at his state murder trial.

The Associated Press reported that Judge Gregory Carro said Mangione’s lawyers told him that they will argue he was suffering from “extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the occurrence.” 

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What does a psychiatric defense mean?

A psychiatric defense and an insanity defense both acknowledge that the defendant committed the alleged act, but they work very differently.

A psychiatric defense argues the defendant was mentally impaired — for example, by PTSD or a panic episode — and couldn’t fully understand the consequences of their actions at the time of the alleged crime. It can reduce a charge, such as lowering murder to manslaughter, and may lead to placement in a secure treatment program instead of a traditional prison.

An insanity defense is far stricter. The defendant argues that they cannot be held criminally responsible at all because of a mental illness. A successful plea results in a verdict of “not guilty by reason of insanity” and placement in a psychiatric facility rather than prison.

If a jury finds that Mangione was emotionally disturbed at the time of the killing, it could convict him of manslaughter instead of murder. This could allow him to receive a shorter prison term. 

The ruling came just two weeks after Carro held a secret hearing on the defense’s plan, according to the AP. He said he will unseal the records regarding the hearing and Mangione’s team’s psychiatric defense. 

“The reasons for the sealing was to give the defense an opportunity to determine whether they were going forth with that defense and the nature of that defense,” Carro said.

But Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Mangione’s lawyer, said unsealing the court documents would harm his federal murder case. 

“The reason why we asked for the sealing is that this defense is not available federally and Mr. Mangione is being prosecuted federally and this is prejudicial to his defense to the exact same facts,” Friedman Agnifilo said.

What’s the latest on the case?

Mangione previously pleaded not guilty to both his state and federal charges related to Thompson’s killing. His federal trial is set to begin on Oct. 13, and he could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted in either case. His state murder trial is set for Sept. 8.

Thompson died after a masked gunman opened fire on him as he walked to a Manhattan hotel for UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor conference on Dec. 4, 2024. Video of the shooting showed the gunman shooting Thompson in the back. 

Police arrested Mangione five days later at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, hundreds of miles away from where the shooting took place. Authorities discovered a gun and a notebook in a bag during the arrest.

During a May hearing, the judge ruled that both items could be used as evidence against him. 

Prosecutors said the gun found during the arrest matched the description of the one used to kill Thompson. According to court records, the notebook detailed a desire to “wack” an executive in the health insurance industry and contained a passage about revolting against “the deadly, greed fueled health insurance cartel.”

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

The Mangione murder trial, set to begin September 8, is now structured around a psychiatric defense that determines whether a jury weighs murder or manslaughter — a legal distinction with direct consequences for how the case concludes.

What the defense actually means

Asserting extreme emotional disturbance is not an insanity plea; if a jury accepts it, Mangione faces a manslaughter conviction with less prison time rather than a murder conviction carrying a possible life sentence.

Evidence the jury will see

A 3D-printed gun and a notebook — which prosecutors say contains entries about targeting a health insurance executive — are ruled admissible, while a cell phone, passport and loaded magazine found in an earlier search are excluded.

Parallel federal case at stake

Mangione's attorney argued that unsealing psychiatric defense records harms his federal case, where the extreme emotional disturbance defense is not available, according to the defense.

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Behind the numbers

Mangione, 28, faces a possible life sentence if convicted of second-degree murder. A successful extreme emotional disturbance defense would reduce the charge to first-degree manslaughter, carrying a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Context corner

New York's extreme emotional disturbance defense is rooted in crimes of passion and allows a murder charge to be reduced to manslaughter. It is distinct from a not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity plea and is not available as a defense in federal court.

History lesson

According to TMZ, the extreme emotional disturbance defense is rooted in crimes of passion under New York law. Prosecutors are expected to argue the defense was not designed for premeditated acts, which could complicate its application in this case.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as a procedural legal move, stressing the “psychiatric defense” and “mental health” angle.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn it into a harsher law-and-order drama, using loaded terms like “assassin,” “bombshell,” “seldom-used,” and “free man one day” to spotlight danger and skepticism.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Luigi Mangione will assert a psychiatric defense, claiming extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to Judge Gregory Carro.
  • Mangione, 28, has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges related to the Dec. 4, 2024, killing; his state trial is set for September 8 and his federal trial for stalking is set for Oct. 13.
  • Surveillance footage shows a masked gunman shooting Thompson from behind, with prosecutors linking a 3D-printed gun and a notebook expressing hostility towards health insurers to Mangione.
  • Judge Carro ruled that the gun and notebook linking Mangione to the killing can be used as evidence but dismissed a charge related to a gun magazine due to inadmissible evidence.

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Key points from the Center

  • Luigi Mangione will mount a psychiatric defense at his state murder trial for the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a Manhattan judge announced Wednesday.
  • The defense intends to prove "extreme emotional disturbance," arguing that Mangione was suffering severely at the time of the shooting; if successful, this strategy could reduce his conviction to manslaughter or divert him to a psychiatric treatment facility instead of prison.
  • The decision follows a secret hearing held two weeks ago at the request of the defense, the records of which Judge Gregory Carro now plans to unseal since the legal strategy has been formalized.
  • Mangione’s attorneys strongly objected to unsealing the records, warning that exposing the psychiatric strategy could heavily prejudice his concurrent federal stalking case — which covers the exact same facts — because a mental health defense is not legally available in federal court.
  • The state murder trial is scheduled to begin on September 8, followed by his federal trial on Oct. 13, with prosecutors recently securing the right to introduce key evidence, including a 3D-printed pistol and a notebook railing against the "health insurance cartel.

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Key points from the Right

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press