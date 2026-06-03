MAHA just beat a MAGA-backed candidate. What that means for Trump

Devin Pavlou
MAHA — the health coalition Trump helped build with RFK Jr. — just beat his hand-picked candidate in Iowa's Republican governor primary.
Image credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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President Donald Trump’s midterm winning streak came to a halt late Tuesday night after his preferred candidate failed to get enough votes. The identity of the man who defeated Trump’s candidate is even more remarkable than the defeat itself, since they emerged from Make America Healthy Again — a movement Trump himself helped create. 

Big names in the MAHA movement, like MAHA PAC co-president Tony Lyons, celebrated after Zach Lahn defeated the Trump-backed Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, for Iowa’s Republican gubernatorial primary. While Lyons thanked Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who leads the MAHA movement, he also thanked Trump for his support. 

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“MAHA pac congratulates Zach Lahn, the likely future MAHA governor of Iowa,” Lyons wrote. “Thanks to the courage and leadership of President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, the MAHA movement is alive and strong.”

Lahn is a businessman and farmer, even launching his campaign from his family farm in Belle Plaine, Iowa. He gained visibility in the crowded primary in December after he appeared on a popular weekly teleconference hosted by MAHA Action, the movement’s largest political arm, CNN reports. Lahn’s own website prominently notes that he was the first candidate in history to receive a MAHA Action endorsement. 

But that wasn’t Lahn’s only first, since he is the first candidate to beat a Trump-endorsed candidate during this primary season. The election shock raises the question of whether MAGA and MAHA might not be as interlinked as most people assume.

Who is MAHA?

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In the summer of 2024, just hours after a man allegedly tried to assassinate Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump called RFK Jr. to offer him a cabinet-level position if he dropped out of the race and endorsed him. In leaked audio from the call, Trump told Kennedy that he “would love for you to serve. I think it would be so good for you and so big for you,” according to Rolling Stone

Kennedy later dropped his third-party run and endorsed Trump a month later. MAHA, which Kennedy coined during his failed run, brought new voters into the Republican Party. Kennedy’s movement traditionally didn’t align with either party, but many of its top voices were among the far left, according to Vox. But the COVID-19 pandemic changed that, and many MAHA supporters oriented with the right. 

Since RFK’s appointment as HHS secretary, MAHA has permeated the MAGA movement and America in general. A recent KFF-Washington Post survey found that about 40% of American parents identify as MAHA supporters. More than 60% of Republican parents supported MAHA, and about 81% of self-identified MAGA Republicans identified with the movement, according to the survey. 

But that doesn’t mean they are ardent Trump supporters. Jeff Hutt, a spokesperson for the MAHA PAC, said earlier this year that Republicans need to give MAHA supporters a reason to come out and vote.

“The Republican Party is going to have to really give those people, or express a reason to those people, why they should come out and vote, and I think that’s going to be their big challenge,” Hutt told The Hill in January.

Where did the alliance crack?

Cracks began forming in the two groups’ union months before the election. In February, Trump signed an executive order describing the pesticide glyphosate as “a cornerstone of this Nation’s agricultural productivity and rural economy.” He also invoked the Defense Production Act to ensure the U.S. had a domestic supply, elevating its production to a national security priority. 

Kennedy has been one of the leading critics of the chemical, which he called “one of the likely culprits in America’s chronic disease epidemic” while running for president in 2024. Many in the MAHA movement believe the chemical is linked to increases in cancer, endocrine disruption and can damage a person’s gut microbiome.

Kennedy later backed Trump’s weedkiller order, leading to criticisms from his own base. 

MAHA supporters later criticized House Republicans after the farm bill included language shielding pesticide manufacturers from lawsuits as long as their labeling met Environmental Protection Agency standards. It also prevented states from imposing stricter requirements.

After the amendment passed, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a MAHA-aligned Republican from Florida, said Republicans who supported it were already feeling the pressure from MAHA supporters. 

“A number of Republicans are already regretting their vote against the amendment and are feeling the pressure from MAHA moms back home for their reelections,” she said

What happened in Iowa?

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Feenstra, whom Trump backed, ran as the establishment candidate, portraying himself as a loyal ally to the president. But Lahn ran an entirely different kind of campaign. 

While he ran on traditional conservative themes, like a total abortion ban and a pledge to ban H-1B visa holders from state jobs, he also aggressively critiqued corporate agriculture, pesticide use, and pharmaceutical influence. He also spent a substantial amount of time discussing environmental health concerns, particularly Iowa’s drinking water quality and rising cancer rates, according to Time.

“I will take on the big ag cartels,” Lahn said in his victory speech. “I will break up their monopolies, and I will get Iowa farmers a fair deal.”

Lahn’s campaign attracted big endorsements in addition to the MAHA movement. Large conservative groups, like Turning Point USA, endorsed his campaign. Even Feenstra’s opponent in the 2020 Republican primary, former Rep. Steve King, added his name to Lahn’s endorsement list, NBC News reported

What does this mean for Trump?

Political analysts are still reassessing what voters said during the latest primary election. Brittany Martinez, a Republican strategist, told Newsweek that Lahn’s victory doesn’t immediately mean a split between MAHA and Trump. She suggests it serves as proof that Trump’s endorsement may not be the invincible asset it is often perceived to be.

“The bigger question is whether Republican primary voters are prioritizing different issues and messengers within the broader movement,” Martinez told Newsweek. “Trump remains the dominant figure in the party, but not every race is going to be decided by his endorsement alone.”

While Lahn’s victory might not mean Trump has trouble with his base, it does show that Democrats have an easier path to victory in the general election. Even before Feenstra’s loss, the Cook Political Report shifted the state’s gubernatorial race from “Lean Republican” to “Toss-Up” back in April. 

In his victory speech, Lahn told supporters that “the establishment” had outspent him, but Iowa’s voters had something to say about that: “Iowa doesn’t belong to the political class.” That line will ring well beyond Iowa, and MAHA now has a winning template if they want to try to replicate Tuesday night’s results. But it remains to be seen whether that was a warning shot or the opening move to a longer political realignment.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

A primary election result in Iowa signals that the MAHA movement can operate independently of Trump's endorsement, a dynamic that a recent survey suggests touches roughly 40% of American parents who identify with the movement.

MAHA's reach into households

A KFF-Washington Post survey found about 40% of American parents identify as MAHA supporters, meaning health and food policy debates tied to the movement are already shaping how many families think about everyday choices.

Farm and water policy stakes

Zach Lahn, who won the primary, campaigned on reducing agricultural chemical use and addressing nitrate contamination in Iowa's drinking water, issues that have already required expensive filtration systems in Des Moines, according to the articles.

Trump endorsement limits exposed

Feenstra's loss marks the first time in the 2026 midterm cycle that a Trump-endorsed candidate for governor, the House or the Senate lost a primary outright, according to multiple outlets, a documented shift from his prior perfect endorsement record in those races.

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Behind the numbers

Lahn won with 37.8% of the vote to Feenstra's 37%, a margin of roughly 1,600 votes out of more than 159,000 cast. Sand has approximately $18 million in campaign funds compared to Lahn's roughly $600,000 in reported cash on hand.

Community reaction

Iowa Republican voters who supported Lahn cited his engagement on the campaign trail and his focus on cancer rates and water quality as key reasons for their support. Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart called Lahn a 'career political operative and Kansas carpetbagger' while Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann urged the party to unite behind Lahn.

Policy impact

Lahn has pledged to ban secret land ownership, tax Wall Street hedge funds buying Iowa farmland, oppose liability shields for pesticide companies and direct state universities to investigate Iowa's rising cancer rates. These positions would directly affect Iowa's powerful agricultural industry and its relationship with large agribusiness corporations.

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. Rolling Stone
  3. Vox
  4. Time
  5. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the race as a Trump setback, leaning on charged phrases like “rare loss,” “shock defeat,” and “blow to Trump’s dominance” to stress Republican weakness and coalition cracks.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right focus on Trump, but turn the story into a movement and factional drama, spotlighting “MAHA-backed,” “Trump-endorsed,” and “upset” to highlight intra-conservative rivalry and grassroots momentum.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Zach Lahn, a farmer and entrepreneur, defeated Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra in the Iowa Republican gubernatorial primary by a narrow margin in 2026, marking a rare loss for a Trump-backed candidate.
  • Lahn will face Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand in the general election, who ran unopposed in his primary and leads in campaign funds and petition signatures.
  • Feenstra conceded early after the primary and encouraged supporters to support Lahn moving forward.
  • Lahn's campaign focused on conservative grassroots policies and received support from the Make America Healthy Again movement, former Rep. Steve King, and Turning Point Action.

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Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Key points from the Right

  • Zach Lahn, backed by the Make America Healthy Again movement, won the Iowa GOP gubernatorial primary with 37.79% of the vote, narrowly defeating Trump-endorsed Randy Feenstra, who received 37.01%.
  • Feenstra conceded after the close race and endorsed Lahn to keep the state Republican in the general election against Democrat Rob Sand.
  • Lahn campaigned on an "Iowa First" agenda, focusing on health freedom and criticizing Big Ag and Big Pharma amid rising cancer rates in Iowa.
  • The upcoming general election is expected to be competitive, with the Cook Political Report rating the gubernatorial race as a "Toss Up."

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. Rolling Stone
  3. Vox
  4. Time
  5. NBC News