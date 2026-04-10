Mahmoud Khalil appeal denied, putting him closer to deportation

Craig Nigrelli
Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University grad student detained by ICE over pro-Palestinian protests, has lost his latest deportation appeal.
Image credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

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An immigration appeals board has denied former Columbia University grad student Mahmoud Khalil’s latest attempt to toss out his high-profile deportation case. Khalil made headlines last year for leading pro-Palestinian protests at the university.

According to Khalil’s lawyers, the board issued a final order of removal on Thursday. Khalil’s lawyers say they’re requesting that the full appeals panel reconsider the decision.

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Case for deportation

Khalil was born in Syria and has citizenship in Algeria but is a legal permanent resident of the U.S.

Federal authorities arrested him last March, alleging that he led anti-Israeli protests that were aligned with Hamas. The U.S. has designated Hamas as foreign terrorist organization since 1997.

Khalil claims he was only a spokesman for the Palestinian cause.

He spent more than 100 days in immigration detention facilities. He even missed the birth of his first child before a New Jersey judge ordered his release.

Earlier this year, a U.S. appeals panel ruled the judge in New Jersey overstepped his authority by releasing Khalil. The panel ruled 2-1 that law requires the case to fully move through the immigration courts before Khalil can challenge the decision in federal court.

Khalil’s response

Khalil released a statement after Thursday’s ruling saying, “The only thing I am guilty of is speaking out against the genocide in Palestine — and this administration has weaponized the immigration system to punish me for it.”

He called the ruling “biased and politically motivated.”

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of the Media Miss Minute and Unbiased Updates, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

An immigration appeals board has issued a final removal order against a legal permanent resident arrested over his role in campus protests, a case that tests the boundaries of speech and immigration enforcement for non-citizens.

Legal residents face removal risk

The case shows that legal permanent resident status does not shield non-citizens from deportation proceedings tied to alleged associations with designated foreign terrorist organizations.

Federal courts limited for now

A U.S. appeals panel ruled 2-1 that Khalil must exhaust immigration court proceedings before he can challenge his detention in federal court, according to the article.

Protest activity under scrutiny

Federal authorities alleged Khalil led protests aligned with Hamas, a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization since 1997, though Khalil claims he acted only as a spokesman for the Palestinian cause.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The Washington Times

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The Washington Times

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