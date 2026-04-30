Maine Gov. Janet Mills suspends Senate campaign, clearing way for progressive to challenge GOP incumbent

Julia Marshall
The Senate race in Maine is experiencing a shakeup after Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced she was suspending her campaign.
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The Senate race in Maine is experiencing a shakeup after Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced she was suspending her campaign due to a lack of financial resources. 

“While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else — the fight — to continue on,” Mills said Thursday, “I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources.”

Mills’ departure clears the way for Graham Platner, a progressive military veteran and oyster farmer, who has been leading in the polls for the Democratic nomination. 

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The race up until now

Democrats had touted Mills as their leading candidate to take on the incumbent, Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who is seen as vulnerable as she seeks a sixth term in a Democratic-leaning state.

 However, Platner quickly gained support when he joined the race, earning endorsements from high-profile progressives like Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Platner was leading Mills in the polls by double digits, despite her support from party leaders. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was backing her, as was the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Two other candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 9 primary, but polls have shown they have little support.

Some had expressed concerns about Mills’ age — she turns 79 in December — but she tried to head off the issue by saying she would serve only one term in the Senate.

In an attempt to combat Platner’s growing popularity, Mills targeted previous controversial comments he made on Reddit, specifically downplaying sexual assault and criticizing police. 

However, her TV ads largely stopped airing in March, according to NBC News, signaling financial strain within her campaign. 

Maine’s frontrunner

While Platner is now all but certain to face Collins in the general election, his campaign has dealt with numerous controversies.

As Straight Arrow previously reported, a video circulated showing Platner dancing shirtless, revealing a tattoo on his chest that resembles a Nazi skull and crossbones. He spoke about the tattoo on a podcast last year, saying he has since had it removed. 

He said he did not know the symbol was connected to Nazism when he got the tattoo.

“It was not until I started hearing from reporters and D.C. insiders that I realized this tattoo resembled a Nazi symbol,” Platner said. “I absolutely would not have gone through life having this on my chest if I knew that — and to insinuate that I did is disgusting.”

In the wake of Mills’ withdrawal from the campaign, Platner has already shifted his campaign advertising to focus on Collins, Politico reported. Earlier this week, he told donors that his campaign was pivoting to the general election. 

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A major shift in Maine's U.S. Senate race affects which candidate will challenge incumbent Sen. Susan Collins in a contest that will determine control of a competitive Senate seat.

Democratic primary field narrows

With Mills out, Graham Platner is now the near-certain Democratic nominee, according to polling, giving Maine Democratic primary voters a clearer but effectively settled choice ahead of the June 9 vote.

Frontrunner carries unresolved baggage

Platner has acknowledged a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol, which he said he has had removed and claims he did not know was connected to Nazism when he got it.

Collins faces a defined challenger

Collins, seeking a sixth term in a Democratic-leaning state, is described in the article as vulnerable and will likely face Platner, who has already shifted advertising toward the general election.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News

Sources

  1. NBC News