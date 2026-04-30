Maine Gov. Janet Mills suspends Senate campaign, clearing way for progressive to challenge GOP incumbent

The Senate race in Maine is experiencing a shakeup after Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced she was suspending her campaign due to a lack of financial resources.

“While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else — the fight — to continue on,” Mills said Thursday, “I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources.”

Mills’ departure clears the way for Graham Platner, a progressive military veteran and oyster farmer, who has been leading in the polls for the Democratic nomination.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

The race up until now

Democrats had touted Mills as their leading candidate to take on the incumbent, Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who is seen as vulnerable as she seeks a sixth term in a Democratic-leaning state.

However, Platner quickly gained support when he joined the race, earning endorsements from high-profile progressives like Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Platner was leading Mills in the polls by double digits, despite her support from party leaders. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was backing her, as was the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Two other candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 9 primary, but polls have shown they have little support.

Some had expressed concerns about Mills’ age — she turns 79 in December — but she tried to head off the issue by saying she would serve only one term in the Senate.

In an attempt to combat Platner’s growing popularity, Mills targeted previous controversial comments he made on Reddit, specifically downplaying sexual assault and criticizing police.

However, her TV ads largely stopped airing in March, according to NBC News, signaling financial strain within her campaign.

Maine’s frontrunner

While Platner is now all but certain to face Collins in the general election, his campaign has dealt with numerous controversies.

As Straight Arrow previously reported, a video circulated showing Platner dancing shirtless, revealing a tattoo on his chest that resembles a Nazi skull and crossbones. He spoke about the tattoo on a podcast last year, saying he has since had it removed.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

He said he did not know the symbol was connected to Nazism when he got the tattoo.

“It was not until I started hearing from reporters and D.C. insiders that I realized this tattoo resembled a Nazi symbol,” Platner said. “I absolutely would not have gone through life having this on my chest if I knew that — and to insinuate that I did is disgusting.”

In the wake of Mills’ withdrawal from the campaign, Platner has already shifted his campaign advertising to focus on Collins, Politico reported. Earlier this week, he told donors that his campaign was pivoting to the general election.

Round out your reading