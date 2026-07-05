Mallory McMorrow drops out of US Senate primary in Michigan

Cassandra Buchman
Michigan state senator Mallory McMorrow announced Sunday she's suspending her bid in a high-profile U.S. Senate primary race.
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Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow announced Sunday she’s suspending her campaign in a high-profile U.S. Senate primary race.

In a statement and video posted on X, McMorrow said she’s ending her campaign “with a deep, deep sense of gratitude.”

“For our thousands of volunteers, for everyone who donated what you could — building a campaign with zero corporate PAC dollars,” she said. “For my staff, who built this team up from nothing. I thank you.”

Although she is no longer running for this Senate seat, McMorrow added that she’s “not leaving the fight.”

“Here’s what we do next. Every day through November 3rd,” she said. “We win this Senate seat and send Mike Rogers back to Florida for good.”

Rogers is the presumptive Republican nominee. Whoever wins the Senate seat will replace Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat who said in January that he’s retiring.

Now, it’s a battle between U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed, a former public health official, in the Democratic primary.

The Michigan race has drawn eyes across the country, as it is another one that could show the political direction the Democrat party is heading. Progressives such as El-Sayed have had wins in other states, including New York and Colorado.

While Stevens has gotten the backing of the Democratic establishment, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., El-Sayed has been endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., something he touted in a response to McMorrow’s announcement.

“I just learned that Sen. McMorrow has decided to suspend her campaign,” he said in a video posted on X. “I just want to say to her, her family, everybody involved in that campaign, her supporters, thank you for the work that you did for democracy. Our democracy runs on people putting in that kind of effort.”

“Party insiders” McMorrow took on have been “bullying anyone who opposes their chosen candidate,” El-Sayed said in his X post. In his video, he asked if voters are “willing to allow AIPAC, big corporations, Chuck Schumer, to show up and rig our democracy, to choose who our Democratic nominee is going to be?”

Stevens has been criticized for taking corporate PAC money, which El-Sayed said he never did. McMorrow also said she did not take funds from corporate PACs in this Senate race.

Meanwhile, Stevens’ campaign has gotten funding from corporate PACs from multiple companies. She’s also seen backlash for her staunchly pro-Israel stance at a time when progressives are calling for divestment from the country, which they say is committing genocide in Gaza.

Stevens, in her own statement reacting to McMorrow suspending her campaign, said her former opponent “has been an important voice, both in this race and in the state Senate, for policies that benefit Michigan’s children and families, and I look forward to working with her in the future to build a stronger Michigan for everyone.”

“As we enter the final month of the primary election, I’m excited to continue to make my case to Michiganders why I’m the strongest Democrat to defeat Mike Rogers this November, lower costs, protect manufacturing jobs and stand up to [President Donald] Trump’s abuses of power,” Stevens said.

Although she did not specifically endorse El-Sayed or Stevens, McMorrow said “whoever wins this primary on August 4th will have my full support.”

“Let’s elect Democrats up and down the ticket and show the rest of this country what it means to fight like Michigan,” she said.

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Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

A Michigan Democratic Senate primary has narrowed to two candidates after a third suspended her campaign, reshaping the choices available to Michigan Democratic voters ahead of an Aug. 4 primary.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 85 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority, and Democrats need to flip four seats to retake control.

Global impact

The race's outcome could influence U.S. Senate control, which in turn shapes foreign policy decisions including those related to the Israel-Gaza conflict — an issue that has directly mobilized Michigan's large Arab American and Muslim communities and driven primary dynamics.

Terms to know

Corporate PAC: A political action committee funded by a corporation that can donate to candidates. Super PAC: An independent expenditure committee that can raise unlimited funds but cannot coordinate directly with campaigns.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Mallory McMorrow via X
  2. Abdul El-Sayed via X
  3. NBC News
  4. Federal Election Commission
  5. Haley Stevens via X

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames Mallory McMorrow’s exit as reshaping a “crucial” and “high-stakes” Democratic race, stressing a must-win seat and the loss of a candidate who had slipped after a clash with streamer Hasan Piker.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turns the same move into a sign of Democratic weakness, using sharper phrases like “drops out,” “struggling,” “low polling numbers,” and “scrambles the pivotal race,” while spotlighting Abdul El-Sayed as a “surging leftist” or part of a “radical socialist flank.”

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Media landscape

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85 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Michigan Democrat Mallory McMorrow suspended her U.S. Senate campaign a month before the Aug. 4 primary, narrowing the field to Rep. Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.
  • McMorrow did not provide a reason for her withdrawal, and did not endorse any candidate, but pledged full support to whoever wins the primary.
  • The Senate seat vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters is crucial for Democrats to keep in order to reclaim the Senate majority in the fall midterm elections.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow suspended her U.S. Senate campaign, narrowing the Democratic primary to two contenders: Rep. Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed. McMorrow pledged "full support" to whichever candidate wins the Aug. 4 primary.
  • McMorrow's decision followed intense pressure from party insiders to consolidate the field, driven by fears that a splintered primary would weaken Democrats' chances against Republican Mike Rogers in November.
  • The primary now features moderate Rep. Haley Stevens, backed by Senate leadership, against progressive Abdul El-Sayed, who holds endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This ideological divide underscores competing Democratic visions for electability in a critical swing state.

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Key points from the Right

  • Democratic Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow suspended her 2026 U.S. Senate campaign for the seat held by Democratic Senator Gary Peters after her support declined to 6% in a June 16 poll by Steve Mitchell of Mitchell Research & Communications.
  • McMorrow did not immediately endorse either of the remaining Democratic candidates, Haley Stevens or Abdul El-Sayed, but pledged to support the primary winner.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Mallory McMorrow via X
  2. Abdul El-Sayed via X
  3. NBC News
  4. Federal Election Commission
  5. Haley Stevens via X