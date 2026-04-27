Man accused of killing two Florida college students looked up how to dispose of bodies on ChatGPT

Julia Marshall, William Jackson
The man charged with killing two University of South Florida doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, looked up ways to hide a body.
Image credit: ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect

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The man charged with killing two University of South Florida doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, looked up ways to hide a body. Prosecutors say he even asked ChatGPT what would happen if someone was put in a garbage bag and thrown in a dumpster, and how it could be detected.

Hisham Abugharaibeh, 26, was charged after investigators found Limon’s remains on Friday on the Howard Franklan Bridge. An autopsy revealed multiple sharp force injuries.

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Limon was roommates with Abugharaibeh, a former USF student.

Prosecutors believe Bristy is also dead, though she remains missing. Investigators recently recovered human remains from Tampa Bay during the search, but they have yet to be identified.

Personal items, blood discovered

Deputies said investigators discovered items belonging to Limon in a compactor dumpster at the apartment complex, along with material that matched both victims through DNA testing.

Investigators also found blood inside the apartment and said Abugharbieh gave conflicting accounts about his movements the day the two students disappeared.

He is being held without bond, and a pretrial detention hearing is set for Tuesday. The local sheriff’s office has not said what may have motivated the killings.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A double homicide case involving two doctoral students at the University of South Florida highlights how AI tools were allegedly used in planning the disposal of victims.

AI queried in alleged murder plot

According to prosecutors, the suspect asked ChatGPT how to dispose of a body and avoid detection, marking a documented instance of AI being queried in an alleged homicide case.

Campus community on notice

Two USF doctoral students were killed, with one victim's remains recovered and another still missing, leaving the university community without confirmed resolution in the case.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. CNN
  3. ABC News

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. CNN
  3. ABC News