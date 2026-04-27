Man accused of killing two Florida college students looked up how to dispose of bodies on ChatGPT

The man charged with killing two University of South Florida doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, looked up ways to hide a body. Prosecutors say he even asked ChatGPT what would happen if someone was put in a garbage bag and thrown in a dumpster, and how it could be detected.

Hisham Abugharaibeh, 26, was charged after investigators found Limon’s remains on Friday on the Howard Franklan Bridge. An autopsy revealed multiple sharp force injuries.

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Limon was roommates with Abugharaibeh, a former USF student.

Prosecutors believe Bristy is also dead, though she remains missing. Investigators recently recovered human remains from Tampa Bay during the search, but they have yet to be identified.

Personal items, blood discovered

Deputies said investigators discovered items belonging to Limon in a compactor dumpster at the apartment complex, along with material that matched both victims through DNA testing.

Investigators also found blood inside the apartment and said Abugharbieh gave conflicting accounts about his movements the day the two students disappeared.

He is being held without bond, and a pretrial detention hearing is set for Tuesday. The local sheriff’s office has not said what may have motivated the killings.

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