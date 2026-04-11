Manhattan DA’s office investigating sexual assault allegation against Eric Swalwell

Note: This article mentions and describes allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said it is investigating a sexual assault allegation made against Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

This follows reports by the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN that led multiple congressional lawmakers to call for Swalwell to drop out of the California gubernatorial election.

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“We urge survivors and anyone with knowledge of these allegations to contact our Special Victims Division at 212-335-9373,” a District Attorney’s office spokesperson said in a statement to Straight Arrow News. “Our specially trained prosecutors, investigators and counselors are well-equipped to help you in a trauma-informed, survivor-centered manner.”

Allegations against Swalwell

The San Francisco Chronicle spoke to a woman who worked for Swalwell for two years. In 2019, when the woman was 21, she was hired to work in his district office.

That’s when Swalwell, who is married, started messaging the woman on Snapchat, including pictures of his genitals, she told the Chronicle. He also asked for nude pictures of her.

One night, Swalwell tried to kiss the ex-staffer when she drove him home from a donor meeting. The Chronicle reported that Swalwell pulled his penis out in the car, and asked the woman to perform oral sex on him in a parking lot.

Then, in September 2019, Swalwell invited the woman out for drinks, and she became “so severely intoxicated that she does not remember the rest of the night,” The Chronicle wrote. The woman woke up in Swalwell’s hotel bed, and she said she could feel the effect of vaginal intercourse.

On April 2024, the woman, who didn’t work for Swalwell at that point, went to a charity gala in New York where he was being honored. The two met for drinks after, during which “she became so inebriated that she only remembers snippets of the night, including pushing Swalwell away and telling him, ‘No,’ while he allegedly forced himself on her,” she said to the San Francisco Chronicle.

To corroborate the allegations, the newspaper reviewed medical records, showing the woman got pregnancy and STD tests, as well as text messages.

Three other women said to CNN they also experienced instances of sexual misconduct from Swalwell. These include unsolicited messages and nude photos, CNN reported.

CNN also talked to a woman whose story lines up with the one the ex-staffer told the Chronicle.

The woman said she did not report what happened to the police, out of a fear of not being believed, as well as potential personal and professional consequences.

Swalwell, on Friday, responded to the story saying the allegations “are flat false.”

“They have never happened, and I will fight them with everything that I have,” Swalwell said in a video posted to social media. “I do not suggest to you in any way that I’m perfect or that I’m a saint. I have certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past, but those mistakes are between me and my wife. To her, I apologize deeply for putting her in this position. I also apologize to you if in any way you have doubted your support for me, but I think you know who I am.”

Swalwell did not elaborate on these mistakes in judgement were.

Pulled endorsements and calls to drop out

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, in a statement Friday, called the sexual assault allegations “incredibly disturbing.”

“We call for a swift investigation into these incidents and for the Congressman to immediately end his campaign to be California’s next Governor,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “This is unacceptable of anyone — certainly not an elected official — and must be taken seriously. We commend the courageous women for sharing their experiences.”

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., said he is stepping down from his role in Swalwell’s campaign.

“Today I learned shocking information about Eric Swalwell containing the ugliest and most serious accusations imaginable,” Gomez said. “The congressman should leave the race now so there can be full accountability without doubt, distraction, or delay.”

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Rep. Ruben Gallego, D- Ariz., said he is withdrawing his endorsement of Swalwell in the governor’s race, as is the California Teacher’s Association.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said she plans to introduce a privileged resolution on the House floor to censure Swalwell.

“This behavior is disgusting and unbecoming of a Member of Congress,” she said.