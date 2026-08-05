Marine One flight under investigation after safety incident with regional jet

Julia Marshall
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The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after President Donald Trump departed the White House aboard his Marine One helicopter even though despite flights had not been grounded at nearby Reagan Washington National Airport. 

“The FAA is investigating a safety incident involving Marine One, but it didn’t appear to be a dangerous close call, and the aircraft weren’t apparently converging,” the FAA said in a statement. 

The investigation and incident, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, come after the FAA changed regulations around the White House and Reagan Airport following a deadly crash involving an Army helicopter and an American Airlines jet. 

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What happened?

On Tuesday afternoon, officials say, Trump departed the White House headed to Joint Base Andrews for a trip to Los Angeles. 

Upon his departure, air traffic control at Reagan failed to halt all flights in and out of the airport. 

One minute after Trump departed, a regional jet headed to Florida took off from the airport and was involved in an apparent loss of separation incident with Marine One, two sources told Reuters. 

Under FAA regulations, aircraft must remain separated by 1.5 miles horizontally and 500 feet vertically. Marine One and the jet failed to maintain that separation, the sources said. 

Both the jet and Marine One continued their flights without incident. However, the FAA is convening a safety review team to examine the incident. 

FAA regulations shift after deadly crash

Tuesday’s incident occurred more than a year after a deadly mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter. The crash killed 67 people and resulted in numerous FAA regulation changes. 

After the incident, the FAA suspended the use of visual separation between airplanes and helicopters, instead switching to radar separation. It found after the January 2025 incident that there was an overreliance on pilot “see and avoid” practices in high-traffic areas, such as around Reagan National. 

Now, controllers must manage aircraft separation by radar at specific lateral or vertical distances. 

The FAA also announced it was barring helicopters and jets from flying simultaneously in and around Reagan Airport, and when Marine One is in flight, commercial traffic is typically halted. 

NBC News reported that FAA air traffic control is typically given at least three minutes’ notice before Marine One departs, allowing time to halt traffic at Reagan. 

Since the 2025 incident, the FAA also announced it was creating a safety management system and safety risk management process intended to proactively identify and address recurring hazards before they lead to accidents.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

An FAA investigation into a separation incident between Marine One and a commercial jet highlights how post-crash safety rules at Reagan National Airport now directly affect flight operations for travelers using the airport.

Reagan Airport flights can be halted

FAA rules require commercial traffic at Reagan National to stop when Marine One is airborne, which can interrupt departures for passengers at the airport.

Radar rules replaced pilot judgment

After the January 2025 crash, the FAA replaced visual "see and avoid" practices with mandatory radar separation, changing how controllers manage all aircraft near Reagan National.

Separation standards were not met

According to two sources cited by Reuters, Marine One and a regional jet failed to maintain the FAA-required 1.5-mile horizontal and 500-foot vertical separation during Tuesday's incident.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Aerotime
  2. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left soften the event by foregrounding the FAA’s reassurance that Marine One “did not appear” to get dangerously close, making it a monitored “safety incident” rather than a looming crisis.
  • Media outlets in the center stay procedural, focusing on whether separation rules were maintained.
  • Media outlets on the right sharpen accountability, stressing “lapse,” “required” standards, and the fact that flights were not halted as they should have been, while also noting no injuries or immediate risk.

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Media landscape

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65 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The FAA is investigating a safety incident involving Marine One, the military helicopter carrying President Donald Trump, near Washington's Reagan National Airport on August 4, 2026.
  • Marine One took off from the Ellipse near the White House, and an Envoy Air regional jet departed one minute later; the two aircraft did not maintain the required horizontal and vertical separation, though they were not converging.
  • Both Marine One and the regional jet landed safely without incident, with no immediate danger reported during the event.
  • The FAA plans to convene a Safety Review Team to investigate the incident, which follows prior permanent restrictions after a fatal mid-air collision near the airport.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, a military helicopter carrying President Donald Trump departed from the Ellipse near the White House, triggering an FAA investigation into an air-traffic safety incident near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
  • Controllers failed to halt commercial flights at Reagan National Airport as required under safety policies implemented last year following a fatal January 2025 collision that killed 67 people, sources reported.
  • Envoy Air 3742, a regional jet bound for Pensacola, Florida, was involved in an apparent loss of separation with Marine One, though the FAA stated the aircraft "didn't appear to be a dangerous close call."
  • The Federal Aviation Administration plans to convene a Safety Review Team into the incident, with air traffic control typically receiving at least three minutes' notice before Marine One departs.
  • Trump continued his travel to Los Angeles for an RNC fundraiser, while the FAA faces renewed scrutiny over systemic failures in helicopter and jet traffic separation that contributed to a fatal 2025 collision.

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Key points from the Right

  • The US Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a safety incident involving Marine One near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport where required separation rules appeared breached during the helicopter's departure from the White House.
  • Marine One took off around 2:33 p.m. While commercial flights were not halted as required, leading to a breach of separation with an Envoy Air regional jet.
  • The FAA stated the aircraft were not converging and no dangerous close call occurred, and both Marine One and the jet landed safely.
  • The FAA plans to convene a Safety Review Team to examine the incident.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Aerotime
  2. NBC News