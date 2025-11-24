Marjorie Taylor Greene shuts down 2028 speculation; Crockett mocks her exit

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is pushing back against a Time Magazine report claiming she has “privately told allies” she’s considering a run for president in 2028. Greene, who announced Friday she will resign from Congress in January, called the report “a complete lie,” insisting she has never planned a White House bid.

In a lengthy post on X, Greene wrote that she has “only laughed” when people bring up the idea. She added that running for president would require endless fundraising, travel and political deal-making, which she says she’s not interested in.

“I’m not the kind of person who is willing to make the deals that must be made in order to be allowed to have the title. I’m not motivated by power and titles,” she wrote.

Greene and Trump

Greene’s resignation last week marked a dramatic break with President Trump, whom she had long supported. She has recently criticized the administration over the government shutdown, domestic policy, and the handling of the Epstein files. After weeks of tension, Trump withdrew his backing and publicly called her a “traitor.”

Asked Saturday about Greene’s exit, Trump said she “would never have survived a primary.” He added, “I think she’s a nice person,” but suggested her political career had run its course.

Capitol Hill reacts

Reaction from Capitol Hill came swiftly. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, a frequent Greene adversary, questioned the timing of Greene’s exit and her explanation, telling CNN Sunday:

“You’re on the other side of the president for one week, and you can’t take the heat? Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes, to not only be on the opposite side of him, but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flames of hate and imagine what those threats look like when you literally are someone like me.”

Greene has insisted she began receiving threats only after Trump attacked her publicly. She said she was targeted for standing up for Epstein survivors and criticizing her own party’s leadership.

For now, Greene maintains she has no interest in the 2028 race. She said she has no plans to run for statewide office and has not announced her next move.

But with her resignation weeks away, speculation about her political future is unlikely to fade anytime soon.