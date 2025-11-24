Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Marjorie Taylor Greene shuts down 2028 speculation; Crockett mocks her exit

Jason K. Morrell
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says a Time Magazine report claiming she’s considering a run for president in 2028 is a "complete lie."
Image credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Summary

Not running

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says a Time Magazine report claiming she's told allies she’s considering a run for president in 2028 is a "complete lie."

Green's resignation

The report came after Greene announced Friday she's resigning from Congress in January after weeks of tension with President Donald Trump.

Trump's response

Asked Saturday about Greene’s exit, Trump said she “would never have survived a primary,” adding, “I think she’s a nice person,” but suggested her political career had run its course.

Full story

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is pushing back against a Time Magazine report claiming she has “privately told allies” she’s considering a run for president in 2028. Greene, who announced Friday she will resign from Congress in January, called the report “a complete lie,” insisting she has never planned a White House bid.

In a lengthy post on X, Greene wrote that she has “only laughed” when people bring up the idea. She added that running for president would require endless fundraising, travel and political deal-making, which she says she’s not interested in.

“I’m not the kind of person who is willing to make the deals that must be made in order to be allowed to have the title. I’m not motivated by power and titles,” she wrote.

Greene and Trump

Greene’s resignation last week marked a dramatic break with President Trump, whom she had long supported. She has recently criticized the administration over the government shutdown, domestic policy, and the handling of the Epstein files. After weeks of tension, Trump withdrew his backing and publicly called her a “traitor.”

Asked Saturday about Greene’s exit, Trump said she “would never have survived a primary.” He added, I think she’s a nice person, but suggested her political career had run its course.

Capitol Hill reacts

Reaction from Capitol Hill came swiftly. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, a frequent Greene adversary, questioned the timing of Greene’s exit and her explanation, telling CNN Sunday:

“You’re on the other side of the president for one week, and you can’t take the heat? Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes, to not only be on the opposite side of him, but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flames of hate and imagine what those threats look like when you literally are someone like me.”

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Greene has insisted she began receiving threats only after Trump attacked her publicly. She said she was targeted for standing up for Epstein survivors and criticizing her own party’s leadership.

For now, Greene maintains she has no interest in the 2028 race. She said she has no plans to run for statewide office and has not announced her next move.

But with her resignation weeks away, speculation about her political future is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation and denial of 2028 presidential ambitions highlight internal Republican tensions and the political consequences of breaking with party leadership, raising questions about her future role and party unity.

Party division

Greene’s public rift with President Trump and her resignation illustrate ongoing divisions within the Republican Party and the challenges members face when opposing party leadership.

Political futures

Speculation about Greene’s next steps and denial of presidential ambitions reflect broader uncertainty and interest in the trajectories of high-profile politicians after leaving office.

Accountability and threats

Claims of threats following public criticism and reactions from other lawmakers point to ongoing concerns about political accountability, safety, and the environment within Congress.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 20 media outlets

Context corner

Historically, public splits between prominent political figures and their parties, especially in the lead-up to possible campaigns, are seen as pivotal moments which can shift political alliances and fuel speculation about future ambitions within party ranks.

Policy impact

Greene's resignation could shift legislative dynamics in her district and among House Republicans, potentially altering how some conservative policy priorities are advanced, especially regarding border security and government spending.

Sources

  1. Time
  2. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Marjorie Taylor Greene's denial of a 2028 presidential run by connecting her resignation to a "public falling out" or "bitter rift" with Donald Trump.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right de-emphasizes any Trump connection, instead employing aggressive language like "hits reports" and "slapping down reports," portraying her denial as forceful and calling the speculation "a complete lie.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

24 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene denied she is seeking the 2028 presidential nomination, stating "I'm not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it," and announced she will resign from Congress on Jan. 5, 2026.
  • Time reported that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, had privately told allies she considered a 2028 presidential run, but Greene called the article "a complete lie" on X.
  • Explaining her decision, Greene argued "The fact that I'd have to go through all that but would be totally blocked from truly fixing anything is exactly why I would never do it," she said Sunday.
  • The split has left Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, branded a "traitor" by President Donald Trump in recent weeks, and last week she apologized for "toxic politics" after facing death threats.
  • Observers note House Republicans warn Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent GOP criticism and potential run could siphon votes from the GOP nominee, shaping her future political leverage.

Key points from the Right

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene denied speculation about her presidential run in 2028, calling it "a complete lie."
  • She announced her resignation from Congress, citing a betrayal by President Trump and the Republican Party as her reason for leaving.
  • Greene urged supporters to focus on structural issues facing the nation rather than political infighting.
  • President Trump criticized Greene, suggesting her resignation was due to plummeting poll numbers.

Sources

  1. Time
  2. CBS News

