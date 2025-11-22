Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces resignation, citing ‘nonstop’ personal attacks

Cassandra Buchman
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced she is resigning from Congress on Friday. In a social media post, she said her last day will be Jan. 5, 2026.
Image credit: AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Summary

Leaving office

'Nonstop' personal attacks

Greene said while in office, she has been subject to death threats and personal attacks.

Spat with Trump

Once an ally of President Donald Trump, Greene recently feuded with him.

Full story

On X, she wrote that as a lawmaker, her “only goal and desire has ever been to hold the Republican Party accountable for the promises it makes to the American people and put America First,” as well as to fight against what she called Democrats’ “damaging policies” on the border, trans issues and the Green New Deal.

“With that has brought years of nonstop never ending personal attacks, death threats, lawfare, ridiculous slander and lies about me, that most people could never withstand even for a day,” Greene wrote. “It has been unfair and wrong, not only to me and especially my family, but to my district as well.”

She added she does not want her family or “sweet district” to have to endure a “hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”

“It’s all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better,” she wrote.

Recently, Greene sparred with President Donald Trump, with whom she was once an ally. While she says the feud is over her advocacy for releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, Trump said it was because he showed her data that indicated she shouldn’t run for Senate or Georgia governor.

Greene later denied having a conversation with Trump over these positions.

Greene was one of four Republicans who planned to join Democrats in signing a discharge petition to force a House of Representatives vote regarding the Epstein files. The president later agreed to release the files, and with nearly all of Congress on board, Trump signed a bill which required the Department of Justice to release all information it had about Epstein.

She also blamed House Speaker Mike Johnson for not having the House in session during the recent government shutdown.

Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Jordan Mickle contributed to this report.

Why this story matters

Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation announcement highlights political divisions within the Republican Party and ongoing internal conflicts as Congress faces key policy debates and upcoming elections.

Party divisions

Greene’s resignation underscores public internal disputes and accountability issues within the Republican Party, affecting party unity and strategy heading into future elections.

Personal impact of political office

According to Greene, personal attacks and threats significantly influenced her decision, highlighting the pressures and consequences faced by elected officials and their families.

Key policy disputes

The announcement references disputes over policies such as border security, transgender rights and the release of Epstein files, illustrating ongoing debates shaping the legislative agenda and public discourse.

