Marjorie Taylor Greene announces resignation, citing ‘nonstop’ personal attacks

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced Friday that she will resign from Congress in January. In a social media post, she said her last day will be Jan. 5, 2026.

On X, she wrote that as a lawmaker, her “only goal and desire has ever been to hold the Republican Party accountable for the promises it makes to the American people and put America First,” as well as to fight against what she called Democrats’ “damaging policies” on the border, trans issues and the Green New Deal.

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

“With that has brought years of nonstop never ending personal attacks, death threats, lawfare, ridiculous slander and lies about me, that most people could never withstand even for a day,” Greene wrote. “It has been unfair and wrong, not only to me and especially my family, but to my district as well.”

She added she does not want her family or “sweet district” to have to endure a “hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”

“It’s all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better,” she wrote.

Recently, Greene sparred with President Donald Trump, with whom she was once an ally. While she says the feud is over her advocacy for releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, Trump said it was because he showed her data that indicated she shouldn’t run for Senate or Georgia governor.

Greene later denied having a conversation with Trump over these positions.

Greene was one of four Republicans who planned to join Democrats in signing a discharge petition to force a House of Representatives vote regarding the Epstein files. The president later agreed to release the files, and with nearly all of Congress on board, Trump signed a bill which required the Department of Justice to release all information it had about Epstein.

She also blamed House Speaker Mike Johnson for not having the House in session during the recent government shutdown.