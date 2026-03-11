Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat stays vacant as Fuller, Harris move to runoff

Georgia’s special election in the 14th Congressional District heads to an April 7 runoff after no candidate won a majority. Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris advanced to the next round, which will determine who serves out the remainder of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s term after her January resignation.

Decision Desk HQ projects Clayton Fuller and Shawn Harris to advance to a runoff in the special election for Georgia's 14th congressional district.#DecisionMade: 8:03 pm ET



Follow live results here: https://t.co/14mFB2PJHs pic.twitter.com/BE1XD1flOl — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 11, 2026

Until then, the seat will stay vacant as Republicans hold a 218-214 majority in the House, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Megan Varner/Getty Images

Fuller, a former district attorney who resigned to run, leaned on Trump’s February endorsement and told supporters Republicans should unite behind him heading into the runoff. Trump also praised Fuller’s showing in a late-night post.

Megan Varner/Getty Images

Harris, a retired Army brigadier general, argued the results showed a Democrat can compete even in a heavily Republican district. Gov. Brian Kemp congratulated Fuller and urged Republicans to rally behind him.

Greene has not endorsed anyone in the race, CBS reported.

Crowded ballot, split vote

Georgia’s all-party special election format made a runoff likely from the start. Seventeen candidates remained on the ballot, including 12 Republicans and three Democrats, and with nearly all votes counted, Harris was at about 37% and Fuller at about 35%.

Harris led Tuesday with about 37% in the deep-red district — slightly above his roughly 36% showing against Greene in 2024, which the Atlanta Journal-Constitution described as a Democratic high-water mark in the seat.

DALTON, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: A woman tears stickers on Election Day for Congressional district 14, on March 10, 2026 in Dalton, Georgia. The special election is being held to fill a seat that opened up after Marjorie Taylor Greene left Congress in January of this year. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Money and outside support could shape the runoff. Harris led fundraising, with about $4.3 million raised and about $290,000 on hand as of Feb. 18. Fuller reported about $238,000 on hand and roughly $787,000 raised. Fuller also benefited from more than $1.8 million in outside ads supporting him, according to AdImpact figures cited by CNN.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

What happens next

The April 7 runoff will determine who serves out the final months of Greene’s term, which ends in January 2027. Trump carried the district by 37 points in 2024, a margin that makes the Republican nominee the favorite in a general election, according to CNN.

In Mississippi, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Scott Colom won their primaries and will face off in November. Hyde-Smith had about $2.2 million in her campaign account, compared to Colom’s $560,000, as of Feb. 18. NBC reported that a Democrat has not won a Mississippi Senate race since 1982, and Trump carried the state by 23 points in 2024.