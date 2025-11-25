Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Mark Kelly says Trump won’t ‘silence us’ after Pentagon reviews Dems’ video

Jason K. Morrell
Sen. Mark Kelly is pushing back after learning he’s under Pentagon review for a video that told U.S. troops they can refuse illegal orders.
Image credit: Mariam Zuhaib / The Associated Press
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Pentagon review

The Pentagon is conducting a formal review of Senator Mark Kelly after his appearance in a video that advised U.S. troops they can refuse illegal orders. The review focuses specifically on Kelly because he is the only member of the group who is a retired military officer and still falls under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Senator response

Senator Mark Kelly has publicly pushed back against the Pentagon's review and the administration's scrutiny. He said he will not be silenced or intimidated, adding, "I’m going to show up for work every day, support the Constitution, do my job, hold this administration accountable when he is out of line."

White House criticism

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed support for the Pentagon's scrutiny of Kelly, stating, "I think what Senator Mark Kelly was actually trying to do was intimidate the 1.3 million active duty service members," and that Kelly and others involved "should be held accountable."

Full story

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is pushing back publicly after learning he’s now under Pentagon review for appearing in a video that told U.S. troops they can refuse illegal orders. Kelly appeared on MSNOW with Rachel Maddow Monday night and delivered his most direct response yet.

“I’ve had a missile blow up next to my airplane. I’ve been nearly shot down multiple times. I’ve flown a rocket ship into space four times, built by the lowest bidder. But I’m not going to be silenced here,” Kelly said. “Is it stressful? I’ve been stressed by things more important than Donald Trump trying to intimidate me… I’m going to show up for work every day, support the Constitution, do my job, hold this administration accountable when he is out of line.”

Kelly’s comments come as the Pentagon confirms it’s conducting a formal review of the six-lawmaker video, focusing specifically on him. Kelly is the only member of the group who is retired military. Meaning, he still falls under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

In a statement Monday, the Pentagon said Kelly’s remarks may have “lent the appearance of authority” because he referenced his rank and service.

White House: They ‘should be held accountable’

The White House is backing the scrutiny.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday, “I think what Senator Mark Kelly was actually trying to do was intimidate the 1.3 million active duty service members… They knew what they were doing in this video, and Senator Mark Kelly and all of them should be held accountable.”

Kelly had already issued a lengthy written statement earlier in the day. He accused the administration of trying to intimidate him and other lawmakers.

“If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress… it won’t work,” he wrote. “I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.”

Trump’s response: ‘Seditious behavior, punishable by death’

The lawmakers’ video drew anger from President Trump, who posted repeatedly on Truth Social that the group committed “seditious behavior.” At one point, he added that it was “punishable by death.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is defending the investigation, calling the video “despicable, reckless, and false.”

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

But military law experts say that actually prosecuting a retired officer for political speech would be unprecedented and legally shaky.

For now, the Pentagon says its review is underway and further action “including recall to active duty” remains possible. Kelly says he’ll keep speaking out.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The Pentagon's investigation into Senator Mark Kelly for urging troops to refuse unlawful orders raises questions about civil-military relations, constitutional protections for legislators and the legal boundaries of political speech by military retirees.

Civil-military relations

The investigation highlights tensions between elected officials and military leadership, illustrating challenges in maintaining proper boundaries between civilian authority and military law.

Constitutional protections

Questions about whether a sitting senator can be prosecuted by the executive branch underscore foundational principles of legislative independence and separation of powers.

Political speech and military law

The case brings focus to the limits of political speech for retired military personnel, as Senator Kelly’s statements are scrutinized under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and related laws.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 352 media outlets

Context corner

Historically, it is rare for the Pentagon to publicly threaten investigation of a sitting senator or recall a retired officer for speech-related actions and military law has been invoked post-retirement in highly exceptional cases.

Oppo research

Opponents argue that Senator Kelly's statements could undermine the chain of command and military discipline and some label his actions as seditious or as encouraging mutiny.

Policy impact

The investigation may have a chilling effect on political speech by members of Congress with military backgrounds and raises questions about the limits of free expression for those subject to military law.

Sources

  1. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Pentagon's investigation into Senator Kelly as a politically motivated "retribution scheme" or "abuse of power," emphasizing his call to refuse "illegal orders" as principled and highlighting "death threats" from Trump.
  • Media outlets in the center note the "unusual" nature of the probe and Trump's "thirst for revenge" while also mentioning "serious allegations.
  • Media outlets on the right characterize Kelly's actions as "seditious" or "traitorous," often using "Department of War" to heighten gravity, and portraying his allies' responses as "unhinged.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

381 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Pentagon is investigating Senator Mark Kelly for serious allegations of misconduct following a video urging troops to refuse illegal orders.
  • In the video, Kelly asserted that "you can refuse illegal orders," and was joined by five other lawmakers who made similar claims.
  • The Pentagon warned that actions might include court-martial proceedings or administrative measures against Kelly, depending on the findings.
  • Secretary Pete Hegseth noted that Kelly is subject to military law, unlike five other lawmakers who participated in the video.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • The Pentagon said on Nov. 24 that it is investigating Sen. Mark Kelly for possible military law breaches, with a review that may include recall to active duty for court-martial or administrative measures.
  • In a Nov. 18 video, Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers urged members of the U.S. military and intelligence community to refuse illegal orders, prompting the Pentagon's review.
  • The Pentagon noted that federal law prohibits actions that interfere with military loyalty and morale, citing the UCMJ and that Kelly as a retired Navy captain is subject to potential recall.
  • Kelly pushed back on threats, saying on X Sunday, "Your continued threats will not intimidate me or keep me from doing my job, which includes oversight of the executive branch," while law enforcement authorities investigated bomb threats against two other lawmakers who appeared in the video.
  • The move is notable because Pentagon officials rarely target sitting members of Congress, making the recall of Sen. Mark Kelly extraordinary and raising free speech and separation of powers concerns.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • The Department of War is investigating Senator Mark Kelly over a video urging troops to disobey illegal orders, stating they have received serious allegations of misconduct against him.
  • The Department of War has initiated a review of serious allegations of misconduct against Senator Mark Kelly due to a video urging troops to refuse illegal orders from the government.
  • Senator Mark Kelly stated, Our laws are clear: you can refuse illegal orders, during the video posted on November 18.
  • President Donald Trump accused the lawmakers of seditious behavior and has suggested their actions are dangerous and should not be tolerated.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

