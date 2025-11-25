Mark Kelly says Trump won’t ‘silence us’ after Pentagon reviews Dems’ video

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is pushing back publicly after learning he’s now under Pentagon review for appearing in a video that told U.S. troops they can refuse illegal orders. Kelly appeared on MSNOW with Rachel Maddow Monday night and delivered his most direct response yet.

“I’ve had a missile blow up next to my airplane. I’ve been nearly shot down multiple times. I’ve flown a rocket ship into space four times, built by the lowest bidder. But I’m not going to be silenced here,” Kelly said. “Is it stressful? I’ve been stressed by things more important than Donald Trump trying to intimidate me… I’m going to show up for work every day, support the Constitution, do my job, hold this administration accountable when he is out of line.”

Kelly’s comments come as the Pentagon confirms it’s conducting a formal review of the six-lawmaker video, focusing specifically on him. Kelly is the only member of the group who is retired military. Meaning, he still falls under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

In a statement Monday, the Pentagon said Kelly’s remarks may have “lent the appearance of authority” because he referenced his rank and service.

Kelly: I've had a missile blow up next to my airplane. I've been nearly shot down multiple times. I've flown a rocket ship into space four times, built by the lowest bidder. But I'm not going to be silenced here. Is it stressful? I've been stressed by things more important than… pic.twitter.com/Z6zNUApcbZ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 25, 2025

White House: They ‘should be held accountable’

The White House is backing the scrutiny.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday, “I think what Senator Mark Kelly was actually trying to do was intimidate the 1.3 million active duty service members… They knew what they were doing in this video, and Senator Mark Kelly and all of them should be held accountable.”

Kelly had already issued a lengthy written statement earlier in the day. He accused the administration of trying to intimidate him and other lawmakers.

“If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress… it won’t work,” he wrote. “I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.”

When I was 22 years old, I commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy and swore an oath to the Constitution. I upheld that oath through flight school, multiple deployments on the USS Midway, 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm, test pilot school, four space… pic.twitter.com/jMAlYEozQ6 — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) November 24, 2025

Trump’s response: ‘Seditious behavior, punishable by death’

The lawmakers’ video drew anger from President Trump, who posted repeatedly on Truth Social that the group committed “seditious behavior.” At one point, he added that it was “punishable by death.”

Defense chief defends review; legal experts skeptical

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is defending the investigation, calling the video “despicable, reckless, and false.”

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

But military law experts say that actually prosecuting a retired officer for political speech would be unprecedented and legally shaky.

For now, the Pentagon says its review is underway and further action “including recall to active duty” remains possible. Kelly says he’ll keep speaking out.