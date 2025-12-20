Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Massie, Khanna threaten impeachment over Epstein doc dump

The Department of Justice deadline to release all relevant files in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation has come and gone without the agency fully completing its task. This has the sponsors of the bill requiring them to do so threatening to call Attorney General Pam Bondi before a judge. 
Summary

Document release deadline

The Department of Justice missed the deadline required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act to release all files related to Jeffrey Epstein’s investigation. The law did not impose penalties for noncompliance.

Redaction and compliance concerns

Rep.Ro Khanna said the documents released were heavily redacted and did not comply with the law, which mandates that redactions must be explained and should only protect victims, not politically exposed individuals.

High-profile individuals named

Some of the released documents included images of public figures such as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Ghislaine Maxwell, Naomi Campbell, Jean-Luc Brunel, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger.

Full story

The Epstein Files Transparency Act required the DOJ to release all files pertaining to the case by Friday but does not include any punishments if the department refuses to do so.

Of the documents that were released Friday, some unredacted images show several high-profile people, including former presidents, business executives and musicians. 

A list of a few of the people identified in the photos and documents is below:

  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
  • Ghislaine Maxwell 
  • British supermodel Naomi Campbell 
  • Modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel
  • Former President Bill Clinton 
  • Musician Michael Jackson 
  • Musician Mick Jagger

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said Friday evening that the document dump was entirely insufficient. 

“The Justice Department’s document dump this Friday afternoon does not comply with Thomas Massie and my Epstein Transparency Act,” he said in a post to X. “They released one document from a New York grand jury of 119 pages totally blacked out.” 

This comes, Khanna said, despite a federal judge ordering them to release the grand jury document. He also noted that the redactions don’t carry explanations, something the law also requires. 

“Thomas Massie and I are exploring all options. It can be the impeachment of people at Justice, inherent contempt or referring for prosecution those who are obstructing justice,” Khanna said.

Fox News Digital reported the Justice Department used the same redaction standards for politically exposed individuals as they used for victims. The Epstein files law explicitly prohibits this.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., agreed with Khanna, saying in a separate post that the Friday release “grossly fails to comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law” he and Khanna sponsored.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News Friday morning that more will come in the following weeks.

The White House on Friday said the release of files related to the Epstein investigation shows that the Trump administration is the “most transparent in history.”

“By releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, and President Trump recently calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, the Trump Administration has done more for the victims than Democrats ever have,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said, according to The Associated Press.

Background

The Epstein Files Transparency Act passed through Congress with near unanimous support before being signed by President Donald Trump on Nov. 19. The law gave the DOJ 30 days to release its records, only allowing for redactions to protect victims.

A federal judge granted the DOJ’s request to unseal records of the federal grand jury investigation into Epstein. Usually, grand jury records are kept private, but a federal judge in Florida ruled the Epstein Files Transparency Act “supersedes the otherwise secret grand jury materials.”

A separate judge granted a similar request on Dec. 9 regarding grand jury documents in Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell’s case. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Epstein died before he could be tried for those crimes. 

A graduate of Columbia College Chicago and Illinois native, Cole spent several years managing and producing news/talk radio stations before moving to Chicagoland to produce award-winning programs for Comcast SportsNet Chicago. After a decade of stewarding The Center Square to a nationwide newswire service, Cole joined the Straight Arrow News team
Why this story matters

Public officials and lawmakers are raising concerns about the Department of Justice's partial compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, raising questions about government transparency and accountability in high-profile criminal investigations involving public figures.

Government transparency

The story highlights demands for openness in the release of sensitive documents related to a major criminal investigation, underscoring public and legislative expectations for transparent government practices.

Accountability and oversight

Lawmakers' responses to the Department of Justice's actions reflect ongoing debates about how to hold federal agencies accountable and ensure compliance with laws passed by Congress.

High-profile individuals

The release of unreleased documents involving prominent figures draws public attention to the intersection of criminal investigations and the reputations of well-known people, raising broader questions about justice and privacy.

Sources

Sources

  1. Rep. Ro Khanna via X
  2. Rep. Thomas Massie via X

