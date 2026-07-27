McConnell’s office shares latest health update and photo

Julia Marshall
Image credit: Office of Senator Mitch McConnell/Handout via REUTERS
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Americans received an update on Sen. Mitch McConnell’s health Monday when his office released a new photo and statement, saying he’s still not ready to return to the Senate floor. 

“I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders,” McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement. “Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky this Saturday.”

Monday’s update is just the second since the 84-year-old senator fell in his home last month. Now, he says he is in rehabilitation care.

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 Previous health update

McConnell shared his first health update earlier this month after rumors spread online that the senator was brain dead. Those rumors led Kentucky’s Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear to call for greater transparency from McConnell, saying, “Let’s end the crazy speculation. Just tell us what’s going on.”

In the update, McConnell said he was left “briefly unconscious” after he suffered a fall. 

“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke,” McConnell wrote. “I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia.”

The state of the Senate

McConnell’s absence from the Senate continues at a busy time for lawmakers. This week, the Senate is expected to vote on Trump nominees, including those for attorney general and the director of national intelligence. 

Sen. John Thune is also looking to fund the government ahead of the Sept. 30 fiscal deadline and is eyeing action on a Russian sanctions bill. 

Plus, Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral will take place in D.C. on Tuesday. 

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A sitting U.S. senator has missed 38 consecutive Senate floor votes and remains confined to a rehab facility with no announced return date, leaving his seat functionally absent during an active legislative period.

Senate votes going uncovered

According to an NBC News review, McConnell has missed 38 Senate floor votes, with the chamber scheduled to remain in session for two more weeks before summer recess.

Thin Republican majority affected

Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority, and the articles describe McConnell as a reliable party vote whose continued absence complicates the Senate's legislative path, according to reporting.

No return timeline given

McConnell's office provided no date for his return, and the Office of the Attending Physician states he is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame McConnell’s recovery as a longer, uncertain ordeal, emphasizing hospitalization, “intense physical therapy,” and “wild speculation."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same update into a more skeptical, conversational narrative, stressing “not medically cleared” and mocking the new photo with “proof of life” language and sharp idioms like “no way in hell.”

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Media landscape

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37 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Senator Mitch McConnell is still not medically cleared to return to in-person work after being hospitalized on June 14 due to a fall at his home.
  • He is undergoing physical therapy and rehabilitation to regain his strength and reduce the risk of future falls, following his doctors' instructions.
  • McConnell expressed regret about missing the annual picnic in Kentucky but remains focused on resuming his full Senate and Kentucky duties.
  • The Office of the Attending Physician confirmed he is still in rehabilitation care and did not provide a timeline for his return to office duties.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, Sen Mitch McConnell announced he remains in intensive rehabilitation after a June fall and will not attend Saturday's Fancy Farm picnic in Kentucky, with the Office of the Attending Physician confirming he is not yet medically cleared to return to the Senate.
  • The OAP reported McConnell maintains multiple daily physical-therapy sessions designed to rebuild strength and reduce fall risk. His childhood polio remains a significant factor in mobility, preventing medical clearance to leave the rehab facility.
  • McConnell has been hospitalized since June 14 after suffering a fall and a "mild case of pneumonia." He is working to regain strength through intensive physical therapy per his doctors' orders.
  • Rep Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, and Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N, criticized the lack of transparency, with McGarvey stating elected representatives owe constituents clear updates as the "bare minimum" expectation.
  • McConnell sent best wishes to the St. Jerome community for a successful picnic, stating, "I'm looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon" despite his current absence.

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Key points from the Right

  • Senator McConnell is recovering from a fall at home in June and is not yet medically cleared to return to the Senate.
  • Doctors visit Senator McConnell daily to discuss all aspects of his rehabilitation care.
  • Since hospital discharge, McConnell has been attending multiple physical therapy sessions daily to rebuild strength and prevent future falls.
  • McConnell will miss an upcoming annual festival in Kentucky but is working hard in physical therapy to return to his Senate duties soon.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. NBC News