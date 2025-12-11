Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Measles outbreak in South Carolina is ‘accelerating’ as cases surge nationwide

Julia Marshall
A measles outbreak in South Carolina is accelerating, with hundreds of individuals forced to quarantine, some even isolating.
Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Measles outbreak

Hundreds of people have been quarantined, with some being placed in isolation, after South Carolina recorded 111 measles cases.

Ongoing trend

The surge of measles cases in South Carolina comes as 2025 was already seeing the most cases nationwide in decades.

‘Elimination status’

The ongoing spread could threaten the country’s “elimination status” with the World Health Organization.

Full story

A measles outbreak in South Carolina is accelerating, with hundreds of individuals forced to quarantine. An epidemiologist with the state’s Department of Public Health attributed the acceleration to Thanksgiving travel and a lack of vaccinations. 

The state has recorded 111 measles cases during an ongoing outbreak in South Carolina’s Upstate region, including 27 between Friday and Tuesday. Authorities traced 16 cases to a church in the state’s northwest, according to The Washington Post. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Additionally, 20 cases involved children under 5, and 75 more were reported in children between ages 5 and 17.

Of those infected, 105 were unvaccinated, and three were partially vaccinated, according to state epidemiologist Linda Bell. As of Tuesday, at least 254 people were in quarantine, with 16 in isolation. 

“Accelerating is an accurate term,” Bell said. “That is a spike in cases we are concerned about.”

She added that South Carolina has “lower than hoped for” vaccine coverage. 

US measles ‘elimination status’

The surge of measles cases in South Carolina comes as 2025 was already seeing the highest number of cases since the disease was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1,900 measles cases across 42 states have been reported so far this year. 

More than half of the cases occurred among children, The Post reported. 

Some of those cases could put the country at risk of losing its World Health Organization “elimination status.” 

If one strain of the measles has sustained transmission nationwide for 12 months, WHO revokes the status. Canada lost that status last month after a separate outbreak persisted for over a year.

Since January, one specific strain of the measles that started in Texas has spread across Utah and Arizona. It’s unclear whether that strain is the same as the one causing the South Carolina outbreak. However, should the virus continue to spread through the end of January 2026, the U.S. could lose its WHO status. 

There is no specific treatment for measles, and the CDC says one or two of every 1,000 children diagnosed are projected to die. 

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A measles outbreak in South Carolina highlights the risks posed by declining vaccination rates and increased travel, raising concerns about public health and the potential for the United States to lose its World Health Organization measles elimination status.

Vaccination coverage

Authorities, including state epidemiologist Linda Bell, attribute the outbreak's acceleration to low vaccination rates, which increases community vulnerability to preventable diseases such as measles.

Public health response

The need for large-scale quarantines and isolations, as reported by the South Carolina Department of Public Health, underscores the efforts necessary to control infectious disease outbreaks.

Elimination status risk

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the outbreak and sustained measles transmission could jeopardize the United States' World Health Organization elimination status, reflecting broader impacts on national and international health policy.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Johns Hopkins
  2. The Washington Post
  3. South Carolina DPH

Sources

  1. Johns Hopkins
  2. The Washington Post
  3. South Carolina DPH

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.