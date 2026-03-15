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Media clash escalates as FCC chair threatens broadcast licenses

Diane Duenez
The Trump Administration again criticized the media on Saturday over its war coverage. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr took to social media Saturday evening threatening to revoke FCC licenses.
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The Trump Administration again criticized the media on Saturday over its war coverage. Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr took to social media Saturday evening threatening to revoke FCC licenses.

“Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions — also known as the fake news — have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up. The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not,” he posted.

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The post follows up on a Truth Social post by President Donald Trump. The president criticized media outlets and coverage of the Middle East conflict — specifically Friday’s damage at Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia. Multiple media outlets reported five planes were struck and damaged. Trump said the planes were not actually hit and will be back in service shortly.

“The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal (in particular), and other Lowlife ‘Papers’ and Media actually want us to lose the War,” Trump posted. “Their terrible reporting is the exact opposite of the actual facts!”

The posts continue to spur debate regarding the First Amendment.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression called Carr’s statement “outrageous” on X.

“When the government demands the press become a state mouthpiece under the threat of punishment, something has gone very wrong,” FIRE said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., responded to Carr’s post stating his threat is out of the authoritarian playbook.

“Constitutional law 101: it’s illegal for the government to censor free speech it just doesn’t like about Trump’s Iran war,” she wrote.

Carr responded with the Supreme Court’s decision NBC v. United States: “No one has a First Amendment right to a license or to monopolize a radio frequency; to deny a station license because ‘the public interest’ requires it ‘is not a denial of free speech.’”

Saturday’s social media exchange follows a week of media criticism. On Friday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth opened his press conference pushing back on mainstream media.

“I’ll start, as we often do here at the Department of War, with the bottom line up front, for the world to hear and the press to actually admit that the United States is decimating the radical Iranian regime’s military in a way the world has never seen before,” Hegseth said.

Straight Arrow News previously examined how White Houses of both parties have managed media coverage during conflicts. No matter the conflict, each administration attempts to use the media to control public opinion.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

The FCC chairman threatened to revoke broadcast licenses over coverage he labeled inaccurate, raising questions about whether federal regulators will use licensing authority to penalize news organizations based on content disputes with the administration.

Licensing authority invoked against broadcasters

The FCC chairman stated broadcasters running what he called hoaxes or distortions could lose licenses at renewal if they fail to operate in the public interest.

Disputed factual claims about military damage

The president contradicted multiple outlets' reporting on aircraft damage at a Saudi air base, calling their coverage the opposite of actual facts.

Legal debate over government censorship limits

Officials cited a Supreme Court ruling that it said denies First Amendment protection for broadcast licenses, while critics called the threats unconstitutional censorship of speech critical of the administration.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 38 media outlets

Behind the numbers

According to Gallup, 9 percent of Americans have a great deal of trust in mass media, while another 31 percent have a fair amount of trust. The FCC has not denied a license renewal in decades.

Common ground

Both left and right sources report that FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened broadcasters with license revocation over Iran war coverage and that President Trump criticized media outlets for allegedly misleading reporting.

Context corner

The FCC's News Distortion Policy prohibits deliberate slanting or staging of news but has rarely been enforced. The agency has not revoked a broadcast license for news content in decades, maintaining a high evidentiary bar to avoid First Amendment violations.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Sources

  1. FCC Chair Brendan Carr via X
  2. Reuters
  3. Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression
  4. Sen. Elizabeth Warren via X

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasizes threats to press freedom, foregrounding charged epithets like "lowlife," "sick," "demented" and framing Brendan Carr's move as an "attack dog" effort to "reshape the media."
  • Media outlets in the center are more procedural, calling it a "stern warning" and noting Carr didn’t name networks
  • Media outlets on the right frame the same action as necessary accountability, invoking "fake news," "hoaxes and news distortions," and talk of stripping or withdrawing "licenses" as justified enforcement.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • FCC Chair Brendan Carr warned broadcasters they must operate in the public interest or risk losing their licenses amid criticism of war coverage on Iran and accusations of airing "fake news."
  • Carr urged broadcasters to "correct course before their license renewals come up," citing declining public trust in legacy media.
  • Critics and legal experts described Carr's threats as unconstitutional and an attack on press freedom, emphasizing that government censorship violates the First Amendment.
  • Broadcast licenses rarely get denied and enforcement requires lengthy hearings, with broadcasters and advocacy groups vowing to resist such pressure.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Saturday, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr threatened to revoke licenses after reposting President Donald Trump's Truth Social post about tanker-plane reporting.
  • Citing low public trust, the FCC chair warned broadcasters to correct course before license renewals, saying, "Trust in legacy media has now fallen to an all-time low of just 9% and our ratings disasters."
  • The post came as the U.S.-Iran war entered its third week, with Brendan Carr playing a prominent role in the administration's pressure campaign after his appointment last year and President Donald Trump's September 2025 license revocation suggestion.

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Key points from the Right

  • FCC Chairman Brendan Carr warned broadcasters to correct their Iran war coverage or face license revocation for operating against the public interest and spreading news distortions and hoaxes.
  • Carr reposted President Donald Trump's criticism of a Wall Street Journal report on damaged U.S. Air Force planes, calling the report intentionally misleading.
  • Carr linked low public trust in legacy media, which he stated fell to 9%, to risks for broadcasters' business interests and license renewals.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. FCC Chair Brendan Carr via X
  2. Reuters
  3. Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression
  4. Sen. Elizabeth Warren via X

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