Memorial boat trip turns deadly as search continues for 3 near Alcatraz

William Jackson
First responders search for missing victims after a boat accident near Alcatraz Island off San Francisco, Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
Image credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger

One person has died, and three others remain missing after a boat carrying about 20 adults capsized and sank near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay.

San Francisco fire officials said the emergency call came in just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, when the boat was about 600 yards from Alcatraz. Crews found the 50-foot vessel almost fully underwater, with the motor still running and fuel leaking into the bay.

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Authorities said crews rescued 16 people. Crews took three injured passengers to a hospital, and officials expected them to be released Tuesday night.

Rescuers brought one severely injured man to shore and performed CPR, but authorities pronounced him dead.

Fire Chief Dean Crispen said authorities believe most of the passengers were family members taking part in some kind of memorial service.

Witnesses reported rough seas before the vessel began taking on water and turned over in the bay, Crispen said, though officials were still investigating exactly what caused the boat to sink.

Two men who helped rescue passengers described a chaotic scene to Reuters.

Justin Marceline, a longshoreman, and Mike Montoya, a commercial fisherman, said they arrived to find people clinging to the side of the sinking vessel. Montoya said he saw people below the waterline, inside the boat, banging on submerged windows as they tried to get out.

“It was complete chaos when we showed up,” Marceline told Reuters.

Marceline said rescuers pulled some exhausted survivors from the water while others panicked and flailed. He said he tried to calm people by telling them to look at him and that they would be OK.

The Coast Guard and local agencies continued searching for the missing people Tuesday night using divers, helicopters and boats. Mayor Daniel Lurie called it an “all hands on deck” search-and-rescue operation involving San Francisco fire officials, police, Oakland police and the Coast Guard.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Center-rated reporting

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AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

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Why this story matters

A boat carrying roughly 20 people capsized near Alcatraz Island, killing one person and leaving three others missing as a multi-agency search continues.

Active search under way

Divers, helicopters and boats from multiple agencies were still searching Tuesday night for three people unaccounted for after the capsizing.

Rough water cited

Witnesses reported rough seas before the vessel took on water, according to Fire Chief Dean Crispen, though the official cause remains under investigation.

Survivors hospitalized

Three injured passengers were taken to a hospital, though officials expected them to be released Tuesday night.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. SF Gate

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left center on the human toll, foregrounding words like “dead,” “missing,” and “rescued."
  • Media outlets in the center stay more restrained, stressing official counts, the boat’s location, and “at least” language that signals caution.
  • Media outlets on the right lean harder into urgency with phrases such as “massive rescue,” “search continues,” and “DEVELOPING,” turning the same Alcatraz fire into a more dramatic disaster narrative.

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Media landscape

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177 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A fire broke out on a boat near Alcatraz Island Tuesday afternoon, injuring several people, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
  • Swimmers were assisting patients about 600 yards south of Alcatraz Island during the rescue effort.
  • The U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco officials responded to a distressed boat near Alcatraz Island and the Golden Gate Bridge Tuesday afternoon.
  • Seventeen people were rescued and taken to Gashouse Cove Marina following the boat fire, with one person still missing.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday afternoon, a fire broke out on a "ponton pleasure boat" about 600 yards from Alcatraz Island, where The San Francisco Fire Department reported 17 people rescued and one remains missing.
  • Mariano Elias confirmed the vessel subsequently sank, with The Coast Guard and The Oakland Fire Department assisting SFFD in coordinated rescue efforts.
  • Rescuers transported all those recovered from the water to Gashouse Cove Marina for evaluation; Elias noted that authorities provided CPR to one individual.

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Key points from the Right

  • A pontoon pleasure boat carrying 19 people sank about 600 yards from Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay on July 14, 2026, prompting a large rescue operation.
  • Seventeen people were rescued from the water, one person died after being pulled from the water alive, and two remain missing as rescue efforts continued.
  • The San Francisco Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, and other agencies responded around 3:30 p.m. And established a triage area ashore at Gashouse Cove Marina.
  • Officials have not confirmed the cause of the incident; initially reported as a fire, there is no evidence supporting that, and the event remains under investigation.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. SF Gate