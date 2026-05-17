Menopause gets a testosterone twist: Miracle boost or medical gray area?

Menopause is receiving renewed attention as more women seek relief from symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog and reduced libido, driving growing interest in hormone replacement therapies.

That includes testosterone. Straight Arrow spoke with several patients about the pros and the cons of the treatment, which is increasingly being prescribed off-label despite lacking U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for women. It’s also not typically covered by insurance.

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Supporters say testosterone can improve energy, sexual function and overall well-being, with some patients reporting noticeable improvements after adding it to standard estrogen and progesterone therapies. Others, however, say the effects are limited or inconsistent, underscoring that the treatment is not one-size-fits-all.

Medical experts caution that evidence of testosterone’s effectiveness remains mixed and long-term safety data are limited, with concerns about potential risks and inconsistent dosing practices in what some describe as a loosely regulated space.