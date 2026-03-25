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Meta to pay $375 million in New Mexico trial over child harm, exploitation claims

Cole Lauterbach
A jury said Meta concealed knowledge of child exploitation and misled millions of users about the harm its platforms presented to children. 
Image credit: Pool Santa Fe New Mexican/Associated Press

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A panel of New Mexican jurors has ordered Meta, the parent company of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, to pay $375 million after finding the social media giant knowingly harmed children’s mental health and concealed awareness of child exploitation on its platforms. 

A jury released its verdict Tuesday, saying Meta concealed knowledge of child exploitation and misled its millions of users about the harm its platforms presented to children. 

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The ruling comes down as another jury in California enters its second week of deliberations, tasked with deciding whether the company should face the same fate there. 

“We respectfully disagree with the verdict and will appeal,” a Meta spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the company works to keep people safe on its platforms and is “clear about the challenges of identifying and removing bad actors or harmful content.”

Prosecutors argued that Meta broke New Mexico’s Unfair Practices Act, which protects against deceptive practices. Jurors found thousands of separate instances, according to The Associated Press, which led to a total fine of $375 million. 

Social media and mental health

Meta is just one of the social media platforms facing thousands of lawsuits across the country alleging they’re knowingly offering a service that’s harmful to people’s mental health. 

At the heart of the matter is whether interacting with something like Instagram is addictive

Some of the lawsuits contend that social media companies knowingly deployed features — such as algorithmic recommendation systems, infinite scroll and social validation metrics — that contributed to a youth mental health crisis.

Experts previously told Straight Arrow News that social media feeds are designed to maintain attention, employing a psychological effect known as “intermittent reinforcement” to repeated checking and prolonged use. 

Coupled with highly sophisticated algorithms that tailor a user’s feed to match their interests, numerous studies have shown that some can show the same signs of addiction as they would to gambling.

Cole Lauterbach
Cole Lauterbach
An Illinois native, Cole covers government oversight at Straight Arrow News and has produced print, broadcast and online journalism since his start in radio in 2007.
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Why this story matters

A New Mexico jury ordered Meta to pay $375 million after finding the company knowingly concealed child exploitation and misled users about harm to children on its platforms, establishing legal liability under state consumer protection law.

Financial penalty imposed on Meta

Meta now faces a $375 million fine based on thousands of violations of New Mexico's consumer protection law related to child safety.

Ongoing litigation in other states

A California jury is currently deliberating a similar case against Meta, with thousands of additional lawsuits pending nationwide over mental health harms.

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Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. WRAL

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the $375 million penalty as a "wallops" against "unconscionable" corporate practices, emphasizing Meta’s platforms as "breeding grounds" for harm.
  • Media outlets in the center highlight the "landmark" nature of the verdict, the right de-emphasizes the "predatory" narrative favored by the left.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the company as "condemned" for "deception," focusing on legal technicalities like the "$5,000 per violation" limit.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • A New Mexico jury found Meta liable for misleading consumers and failing to warn users about dangers to minors on its social media platforms, ordering the company to pay $375 million in civil penalties under state consumer protection laws.
  • New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez sued Meta in 2023, accusing the company of enabling child sexual exploitation and failing to protect minors from predators and exploitative materials on Facebook and Instagram, based on an undercover operation leading to arrests.
  • Meta denied the allegations and announced plans to appeal the verdict, asserting it has extensive safeguards, works hard to keep people safe, and recognizes the challenges in identifying and removing harmful content.
  • The trial marked the first jury verdict against Meta related to child safety concerns, while similar lawsuits regarding addiction and mental health effects on minors proceed in other states.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, a New Mexico jury found Meta violated state consumer protection law, ordering the company to pay $375 million in civil penalties for misleading the public about platform safety for children.
  • The lawsuit stemmed from a 2023 undercover operation where New Mexico investigators documented how Meta's algorithms prioritized engagement over safety, creating what the state called a "breeding ground" for predators targeting children.
  • Meta attorney Kevin Huff argued the company employs 40,000 staff dedicated to safety, but Meta "respectfully disagrees" with the verdict and plans to appeal the decision.
  • New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez called the verdict "historic", stating the substantial damages send a clear message that no company is "beyond the reach of the law".
  • A bench trial beginning May 4 will determine if Meta created a public nuisance, potentially mandating platform changes including age verification and stricter predator removal protocols.

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Key points from the Right

  • A New Mexico jury found Meta liable for misleading consumers and endangering children, ordering a $375 million penalty for violating state consumer protection laws.
  • The jury determined Meta knew its products harmed children, ignored internal warnings, and misled the public about these dangers.
  • Meta's platform designs were found to enable child exploitation and intentionally addict young people to harmful content.
  • Further legal actions are planned to seek additional penalties and court-mandated changes to Meta’s platforms to enhance child safety, including measures such as age verification and predator removal.

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Sources

  1. WRAL

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