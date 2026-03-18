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Meteor streaks across eastern sky, triggers sonic boom

Julia Marshall
A 7-ton asteroid traveling at 45,000 miles per hour shot across the eastern sky, with many seeing it and even more hearing it.
Image credit: Andrew Neuschaefer/NBN Powder Packaging/via REUTERS

Full story

Many people heard it, some saw it, and cameras captured it. A 7-ton meteor traveling at 45,000 miles per hour shot across the eastern sky Tuesday morning.

A National Weather Service employee in Pittsburgh took a video of the fireball streaking across the sky.

Witnesses in ten states, along with Washington, D.C., and Ontario, Canada, saw it and many heard it, mistaking it for an explosion.

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What officials are saying

NASA posted an image of the meteor on X, and confirmed the loud boom came from the meteor, saying it occurred when the meteor fragmented, “resulting in a pressure wave.”

As the large piece of space rock broke apart, it released energy equivalent to about 250 tons of TNT, causing some homes to shake like an earthquake.

Experts believe the meteor fragmented over Valley City, Ohio, with pieces likely falling in Medina County, just west of Akron and about 45 miles south of Cleveland. They say it traveled approximately 34 miles before fragmenting.

NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke said it could have been a small asteroid that burned up in the atmosphere or a fragment from a larger one. They’re still working to determine exactly which.

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“Some fragments, some tiny pieces of it, actually made it to the ground,” Bill Cooke, the head of NASA’s Meteoroid Environments Office, told CBS News.

This is not the first meteor to be seen across Ohio’s skies in recent months. According to CBS, one was spotted in mid-February and another was caught on camera earlier this month.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
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Why this story matters

A meteor exploded over Ohio with force equivalent to 250 tons of TNT, shaking homes and scattering fragments across Medina County that residents may encounter.

Physical debris on the ground

Fragments from the meteor landed in Medina County, meaning residents in that area may find pieces of space rock on their property or in public areas.

Structural shaking mistaken for earthquake

The explosion released enough energy to shake homes like an earthquake, causing residents to experience what felt like seismic activity without warning.

Increased meteor activity in region

This is the third meteor event over Ohio in recent months, indicating residents may experience similar loud booms and shaking in the future.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News

Sources

  1. CBS News

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