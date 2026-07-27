Mexican cattle will return to US despite doubts about screwworm response

Devin Pavlou
The USDA announced that it would begin reopening the Mexico cattle border in August to ease beef costs — but Texas warns of infection risks.
Image credit: Andrew J. Whitaker/San Antonio Express-News via Getty Images

Beef prices continue to fluctuate, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture is trying to balance lowering costs with its New World screwworm eradication efforts since officials confirmed the insect crossed into the U.S. earlier this summer

On Friday, the department announced it would again begin importing cattle from Mexico, the epicenter of the insect’s outbreak. The imports are slated to begin Aug. 24 in Arizona, a place where U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins says it’s safe to begin reopening cattle ports.

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While importing more cattle should help ease beef prices, agriculture leaders in Texas — the state worst hit by the outbreak — say it could lead to more infections if the USDA doesn’t keep up intensive eradication efforts.

What is the import plan?

In its release, the Agriculture Department said the plan is to implement a phased, coordinated reopening of cattle ports along the southern border. The first port the department plans to open is in Douglas, Arizona, while simultaneously starting the first steps to reopen ports in Santa Teresa and Columbus, New Mexico. 

The USDA said every animal entering the U.S. would undergo a full inspection to ensure it’s “free of any signs of New World screwworm.” 

Rollins said that removing the insect from the U.S. and Mexico remains one of the administration’s biggest priorities. But she said that, thanks to efforts already underway, it’s now safe to begin reopening ports. 

“The closure of the Southern ports of entry for the last year has been a tough but necessary action to control the spread of NWS in Mexico and protect the American livestock industry,” Rollins said. “Thanks to the work … it is now safe to reopen the Douglas, Arizona, port in 30 days to resume the hundreds year old movement of cattle.”

The USDA said the reopening timeline is flexible and the department could adjust it based on Mexico’s progress in addressing screwworm concerns. 

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X on Saturday that the USDA notified her of the plans in a letter and that she is accelerating Mexico’s efforts to be ready for the reopening. 

“I have instructed that we accelerate our work and collaboration with the United States even further to have everything ready as soon as possible to restart the movement of cattle,” she wrote.

How bad is the screwworm outbreak?

The USDA said it’s detected at least 42 cases of screwworm in the U.S. since it was first detected in early June. The vast majority of them, 41 cases, are in Texas, while officials confirmed one case in New Mexico. 

The department currently lists only nine cases as active. 

Since the outbreak started, the USDA has begun an active campaign against the New World screwworm. This includes releasing millions of sterilized male screwworms to destroy insect populations

While releasing millions of potentially deadly insects into the ecosystem seems counterintuitive, the process exploits the flies’ biology against them. Female screwworm flies are the source of infection since they lay eggs in open wounds, which eventually hatch and begin feeding on a host. But they only mate once, and if they mate with a sterilized male, the eggs don’t hatch.

This approach worked the last time screwworms posed an issue to the U.S. in the 1960s. Back then, the insect was infecting millions of cattle, leading to up to $100 million in non-inflation-adjusted losses, according to the USDA

Despite the efforts, some local agriculture leaders have said it’s not enough. After the USDA announced its plans to reopen the ports, Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller applauded the move but said: “the screwworm response have not matched the threat.”

“USDA has spent more than a year reacting instead of getting ahead of the problem, and our producers have paid the price,” Miller said in a press release. “We cannot afford to rely on half-measures when billions of dollars in livestock production are on the line.”

Miller emphasized that the reopening is not the finish line and that cattle ranchers need sustained efforts by the federal government to ensure a disruption like this doesn’t happen again.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

A phased reopening of U.S.-Mexico cattle import ports, set to begin Aug. 24, is directly tied to ongoing beef price fluctuations and an active screwworm outbreak that has already reached U.S. soil.

Beef prices tied to imports

Resuming cattle imports from Mexico is intended to ease beef prices that have been affected by more than a year of closed southern border ports.

Active outbreak on US soil

The USDA has confirmed at least 42 screwworm cases in the U.S. since early June, with 41 in Texas and one in New Mexico, and lists nine as currently active.

Texas leaders dispute response

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said the federal screwworm response has "not matched the threat" and that producers have already paid a price for what he called reactive management.

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Behind the numbers

Mexico had 1,792 active screwworm cases across 29 of 32 states; the U.S. confirmed 42 cases, 41 in Texas. U.S. domestic cattle supplies fell to a 75-year low, driving beef prices to record highs and prompting plant closures at Tyson Foods and JBS.

Debunking

The import ban did not prevent screwworm from entering the U.S.; the parasite was detected in June on Texas farms and in New Mexico, representing the first confirmed U.S. livestock cases in roughly five decades despite the closure.

History lesson

Sterile fly releases were the primary tool used to eradicate the New World screwworm from the U.S. in 1966 and from a Florida resurgence in 2017, and the same biological control method is now being scaled up in Mexico to address the current outbreak.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. U.S. Department of Agriculture
  2. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo via X
  3. Texas Department of Agriculture

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the reopening as a Trump-era scramble to “tamp down record beef prices,” pairing “flesh-eating” and “midterms” with political vulnerability.
  • Media outlets in the center stay more process-driven, emphasizing “phased” reopening and conditions.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the reopening as relief from a burdensome “ban,” stressing “record beef prices,” “hurting consumers,” and “aid beef supply.”

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Media landscape

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118 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the resumption of limited cattle imports from Mexico starting Aug. 24, contingent on a joint plan to control the New World screwworm parasite.
  • Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins stated the phased reopening of the Douglas, Arizona port is safe after efforts to control the parasite, with Sonora and Chihuahua in Mexico deemed low-risk states.
  • Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller welcomed the reopening but criticized the USDA's delayed response to the screwworm outbreak, noting the impact on producers and the cattle industry.
  • Southern U.S. ports had been closed since May 2025 to prevent cattle imports due to the parasite outbreak, disrupting supply chains and creating uncertainty in livestock production.

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Key points from the Center

  • The USDA announced on Friday that the Douglas, Arizona port will reopen for limited cattle imports from Mexico on Aug. 24, ending a year-long closure intended to control the spread of the New World screwworm.
  • Southern ports were closed last year to combat the New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite; the USDA will now collaborate with Sonora and Chihuahua, considered low-risk Mexican states, to safely resume livestock movement.
  • Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller thanked Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins for the decision but criticized the USDA's delayed response, arguing producers suffered financial consequences during the prolonged closure.
  • As of Friday, 42 cases of the parasite have been recorded in the U.S., with all but one reported in Texas, and the reopening remains contingent on Mexico adhering to a joint action plan.
  • Aug. 24 marks the start of the phased reopening of the Douglas port, aiming to restore the hundreds-year-old cattle movement while continuing efforts to manage the ongoing parasite outbreak.

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Key points from the Right

  • The US Agriculture Department will begin reopening cattle ports along the Mexican border starting Aug. 24 with the Douglas, Arizona port.
  • All animals entering through the reopened ports will undergo full USDA inspections to check for New World screwworm .
  • The suspension of imports due to screwworm concerns began in May 2025 and was implemented to protect livestock from the screwworm fly.
  • Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins described the closure as necessary, referencing the protection of livestock and past efforts to eradicate NWS in the US.

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Sources

  1. U.S. Department of Agriculture
  2. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo via X
  3. Texas Department of Agriculture