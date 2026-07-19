Mexican president accepts Trump’s invitation to World Cup despite tensions

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says she accepted U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend the World Cup final in New Jersey on Sunday.

Speaking after an event in Quintana Roo on Friday, Sheinbaum told reporters that she made the decision to go because “well, it’s a direct invitation from the president of the United States,” USA Today reported.

“(Canada) Prime Minister (Mark) Carney also will be there,” she said.

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Sheinbaum said she would return to Mexico to resume her normal duties Monday morning.

This is the first World Cup Match Sheinbaum will attend. She chose to give her ticket to a match in Mexico City to an indigenous girl, though did go to a couple of fan festival events at Mexico team games.

Sheinbaum’s decision to accept Trump’s invite comes at a time of tension between Mexico and the U.S., especially after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents killed Mexican nationals during operations, and amid deaths of Mexican citizens in ICE custody.

Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it took several actions on Monday in response to the deaths. These include a complaint to the U.S. Department of Justice; complaints filed with state prosecutors; and sending cease and desist letters to detention centers where Mexican nationals died.

“The purpose of these letters is to compel the immediate cessation of the actions or omissions that resulted in these deaths, such as preventing access to timely and efficient medical care, as well as the implementation of policies inconsistent with medical and penitentiary standards,” the Mexican Foreign Ministry said. “These letters constitute the first formal step toward the potential filing of civil lawsuits.”

Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will start at 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino are set to present a trophy to the winning team.

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