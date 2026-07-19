Mexican president accepts Trump’s invitation to World Cup despite tensions

Updated 
Cassandra Buchman
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says she will accept U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend the World Cup final in New Jersey on Sunday.
Image credit: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says she accepted U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend the World Cup final in New Jersey on Sunday.

Speaking after an event in Quintana Roo on Friday, Sheinbaum told reporters that she made the decision to go because “well, it’s a direct invitation from the president of the United States,” USA Today reported.

“(Canada) Prime Minister (Mark) Carney also will be there,” she said.  

QR code for SAN app download

Download the Straight Arrow app today to get the stories that matter free from manipulation, bias or agenda.™

Point phone camera here

Sheinbaum said she would return to Mexico to resume her normal duties Monday morning.

This is the first World Cup Match Sheinbaum will attend. She chose to give her ticket to a match in Mexico City to an indigenous girl, though did go to a couple of fan festival events at Mexico team games. 

Sheinbaum’s decision to accept Trump’s invite comes at a time of tension between Mexico and the U.S., especially after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents killed Mexican nationals during operations, and amid deaths of Mexican citizens in ICE custody. 

Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it took several actions on Monday in response to the deaths. These include a complaint to the U.S. Department of Justice; complaints filed with state prosecutors; and sending cease and desist letters to detention centers where Mexican nationals died. 

“The purpose of these letters is to compel the immediate cessation of the actions or omissions that resulted in these deaths, such as preventing access to timely and efficient medical care, as well as the implementation of policies inconsistent with medical and penitentiary standards,” the Mexican Foreign Ministry said. “These letters constitute the first formal step toward the potential filing of civil lawsuits.”

Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will start at 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino are set to present a trophy to the winning team.

Round out your reading

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Tags: , , , , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The World Cup final draws together heads of state amid active diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Mexico over the deaths of Mexican nationals in ICE custody.

Diplomatic friction on display

Mexico's Foreign Ministry has filed formal complaints with U.S. federal and state authorities over deaths of Mexican nationals in ICE custody, describing the letters as a first step toward potential civil lawsuits.

Leaders meet amid conflict

Sheinbaum's attendance alongside Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Carney occurs while Mexico and the U.S. are engaged in an active legal dispute over ICE detention conditions and deaths.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. USA Today
  2. Mexican government

Sources

  1. USA Today
  2. Mexican government