Miami elects its first Democratic mayor in nearly 30 years

Miami has elected its first Democratic mayor in almost 30 years. Former county commissioner Eileen Higgins won Tuesday’s runoff election, a closely watched race that drew attention from national political figures, including President Donald Trump.

Unofficial results from Miami-Dade County show Higgins winning 59% of the vote, according to The Washington Post. She defeated Emilio González, a former Miami city manager, who received nearly 41%.

In a victory statement, Higgins said: “Tonight, the people of Miami made history. Together, we turned the page on years of chaos and corruption and opened the door to a new era for our city — one defined by ethical, accountable leadership that delivers real results for the people.”

Federal backing

Though Miami’s mayoral election is technically nonpartisan, it drew attention from big-name politicians.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg offered support for Higgins. While Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis backed González, with the president saying he’s “fantastic” and calling the election an “important race.”

Significance of the race

With Higgins’ victory, she becomes not only the first Democratic mayor in nearly three decades, but she’s also the first woman mayor in the history of Miami and the first non-Hispanic mayor since the 1990s.

Her victory represents a shift in South Florida politics. Democrats have seen a string of competitive showings this year, including close contests in traditionally Republican districts. Still, strategists from both parties cautioned against reading the Miami results as a sign that nearby congressional seats are likely to flip in 2026.

Politics in Miami

Miami’s recent political trajectory has leaned increasingly Republican. In 2024, Kamala Harris narrowly defeated Trump in Miami, a steep drop from Joe Biden’s 19-point margin in 2020.

Republicans DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio won decisively in Miami-Dade in 2022, breaking a longtime Democratic stronghold.

In 2024, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate in 36 years to win Miami-Dade County. The president is now planning to build his presidential library in Miami.

Higgins’ victory interrupts that trend — at least at the local level — returning the mayor’s office to Democratic control for the first time since the mid-1990s.