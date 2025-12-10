Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Miami elects its first Democratic mayor in nearly 30 years

Julia Marshall
Miami has elected its first Democratic mayor in almost 30 years. Former county commissioner Eileen Higgins won Tuesday’s runoff election.
Image credit: Lynne Sladky / The Associated Press
Summary

First Democratic mayor

For the first time in nearly three decades, Miami has elected a Democratic mayor: Eileen Higgins.

Firsts

Higgins is Miami’s first woman mayor and the city’s first non-Hispanic mayor since the 1990s.

High-profile politicians

Although officially nonpartisan, the race drew high-profile involvement from both parties, including President Trump and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Full story

Miami has elected its first Democratic mayor in almost 30 years. Former county commissioner Eileen Higgins won Tuesday’s runoff election, a closely watched race that drew attention from national political figures, including President Donald Trump.

Unofficial results from Miami-Dade County show Higgins winning 59% of the vote, according to The Washington Post. She defeated Emilio González, a former Miami city manager, who received nearly 41%.

In a victory statement, Higgins said: “Tonight, the people of Miami made history. Together, we turned the page on years of chaos and corruption and opened the door to a new era for our city — one defined by ethical, accountable leadership that delivers real results for the people.” 

Federal backing

Though Miami’s mayoral election is technically nonpartisan, it drew attention from big-name politicians.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg offered support for Higgins. While Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis backed González, with the president saying he’s “fantastic” and calling the election an “important race.”

Significance of the race

With Higgins’ victory, she becomes not only the first Democratic mayor in nearly three decades, but she’s also the first woman mayor in the history of Miami and the first non-Hispanic mayor since the 1990s. 

Her victory represents a shift in South Florida politics. Democrats have seen a string of competitive showings this year, including close contests in traditionally Republican districts. Still, strategists from both parties cautioned against reading the Miami results as a sign that nearby congressional seats are likely to flip in 2026.

Politics in Miami

Miami’s recent political trajectory has leaned increasingly Republican. In 2024, Kamala Harris narrowly defeated Trump in Miami, a steep drop from Joe Biden’s 19-point margin in 2020.

Republicans DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio won decisively in Miami-Dade in 2022, breaking a longtime Democratic stronghold.

In 2024, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate in 36 years to win Miami-Dade County. The president is now planning to build his presidential library in Miami. 

Higgins’ victory interrupts that trend — at least at the local level — returning the mayor’s office to Democratic control for the first time since the mid-1990s.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Eileen Higgins’ election as Miami’s first Democratic and first woman mayor in decades highlights a notable shift in local politics amid broader national attention and changing party dynamics.

Political realignment

Higgins’ win disrupts the recent Republican trend in Miami, suggesting a shifting political landscape despite recent GOP gains at both local and national levels.

Representation and diversity

Higgins becomes both the first woman and first non-Hispanic mayor of Miami since the 1990s, potentially broadening representation and signaling changing demographics in the city’s leadership.

National political attention

High-profile endorsements from current President Donald Trump and national Democratic figures brought increased focus to the race, underlining its perceived significance beyond Miami.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 204 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Higgins won about 59% of the vote, with 21.3% voter turnout among roughly 175,000 registered voters. This equaled about 22,000 votes for Higgins and 15,000 for Gonzalez, showing how small absolute margins can produce historic outcomes in local elections.

Community reaction

Local reports note enthusiasm among Democratic supporters and historic advocacy groups, with many residents expressing hope for more affordable housing and government transparency. Cuban American communities are highlighted as strategic voters whose preferences are watched closely by both national parties.

Policy impact

Higgins has pledged to focus on affordable housing, review city spending and regulations and improve drainage infrastructure, aiming to address the affordability crisis and restore trust in local government, impacting residents reliant on public services.

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Higgins' 59%–41% win and the first Democratic mayor in nearly 30 years as evidence of "momentum" and a "decisive" rebuke to Trump.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right de-emphasize national trends, highlight turnout and margin details, and cast the loss as a local "warning sign" for Republicans or a "crushing victory" characterization that stresses scale more than trend.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

204 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Eileen Higgins is projected to win the Miami mayor's office with 59% of the vote, defeating Republican Emilio Gonzalez, marking a significant shift in Miami politics after nearly 30 years.
  • Prominent Democrats supported Higgins, including Pete Buttigieg and Senator Ruben Gallego, while Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis campaigned for Gonzalez.
  • Higgins will be the first Democrat and woman to lead Miami, emphasizing issues like affordable housing and immigration policies, which resonated with local voters.

Key points from the Center

  • On Dec. 9, Democrat Eileen Higgins won Miami's mayoral runoff, routing Trump-backed Emilio Gonzalez 59% to 40% and ending nearly 30 years of Republican control.
  • National parties poured attention into the race, with the Democratic National Committee and surrogates backing Higgins while President Donald Trump and Emilio Gonzalez endorsed opposing sides.
  • The city of about 450,000 and roughly 70% Hispanic influenced turnout in the first-round on Nov. 4, leading to the runoff between Higgins and Gonzalez.
  • The new mayor will be Miami's first woman elected to the post as Eileen Higgins becomes the first non-Latino Democrat to win since the 1990s and faces a legal fight over Trump presidential library land dispute.
  • Analysts caution that while it sends signals, the local race is not predictive of next year; Tuesday's result signals momentum for the Democratic Party but warns of challenges for President Donald Trump in the 2026 midterms.

Key points from the Right

  • Miami voters elected Democrat Eileen Higgins as mayor with 59% of the vote, defeating Republican Emilio Gonzalez, who was endorsed by Donald Trump.
  • Higgins is the first woman and the first Democrat to serve as Miami's mayor.
  • During her campaign, Higgins focused on immigration and affordable housing issues, stating that Miami had 'chosen competence over chaos.'
  • Her victory reflects a shift in voter sentiment among Hispanic voters, impacting Republican prospects for the 2026 midterms.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Washington Post

