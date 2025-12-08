Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Miami’s mayoral race could be latest test of the US political mood

Julia Marshall
Miami's mayoral election has drawn national attention as the latest test of the nation’s political mood one year into Trump’s second term. 
Full story

Miami residents will find out Tuesday if they’ll have their first Democratic mayor in nearly three decades. The election has drawn national attention as the latest test of the nation’s political mood one year into President Donald Trump’s second term. 

Big-name politicians have backed candidates from both sides of the aisle, with Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis backing the Republican candidate, Emilio González, the former city manager. 

Meanwhile, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg offered support for Democratic candidate Eileen Higgins, who previously served on the Miami-Dade County commission before winning a runoff spot in November. 

Republican hopes

For Republicans, a win in Miami could give the party a burst of momentum heading into the 2026 midterm elections. Democrats claimed victory in multiple closely watched races in November and came close to flipping a deep-red Tennessee congressional district in a special election last week.

Miami has become increasingly Republican and is even the site of Trump’s planned presidential library. In 2022, Republicans DeSantis and then-Sen. Marco Rubio won big in Miami-Dade, breaking a longtime Democratic stronghold. 

Breaking the Republicans’ grip on power

Meanwhile, Democrats are hoping to continue the momentum they gained from 2025 wins in New York City, New Jersey and Virginia. A win in Miami could be significant, given it’s the state’s second most populous city behind Jacksonville. 

It’s also the epicenter of the state’s diverse culture and a major tourist destination, giving Miami’s mayor a large political platform. If elected, Higgins would be the first Democratic mayor in nearly 30 years.

The election cycle so far

Tuesday’s runoff election follows the Nov. 4 election, in which no candidate reached the required threshold to win the election. Higgins secured 36% of the vote, and González earned 19%. Another Democrat, Ken Russell, came in third, with ten other candidates behind him. Russell endorsed Higgins in the runoff. 

Both Higgins and González have said they would not govern in a partisan way, according to The New York Times. Higgins has focused her platform on street flooding and the lack of affordable housing, while González is running on overdevelopment and property taxes.

And while both Democrats and Republicans are adding weight to this election, political strategists from both parties told The Times that residents should not read too much into Tuesday’s results. 

They noted that a Higgins win would be an unquestionable credit to Democrats, but it does not necessarily indicate that local congressional districts will flip to Democrats next year. 

Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Miami's mayoral runoff highlights a broader national political shift, with Democrats aiming to break a decades-long Republican hold as both parties seek momentum ahead of the next election cycle.

Partisan momentum

Both Republicans and Democrats view the Miami mayoral election as a potential indicator of voter sentiment and a way to build momentum ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Local political trends

Miami's political direction is notable given its recent Republican gains after being a Democratic stronghold, reflecting evolving local dynamics that may influence broader electoral patterns.

National attention on local races

High-profile endorsements and media coverage show that local races like Miami’s are of national interest, as both parties test strategies and gauge support in key cities.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 60 media outlets

Oppo research

Opponents of local policies such as the delegation of federal immigration authority to local police argue it erodes community trust, while critics of Democratic priorities contend they do not sufficiently address concerns around taxes and regulations.

Policy impact

The outcome could influence local policies on housing affordability, use of city land, public employee conduct, and Miami’s participation in federal immigration programs, with potential ripple effects across South Florida’s diverse populations.

Terms to know

Runoff election: A second election held when no candidate wins a required majority in the initial vote.

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left present a more nuanced picture of the Miami mayor's race, emphasizing the involvement of national Democratic figures like Pete Buttigieg, thereby suggesting a broader significance in the election.
  • Media outlets in the center underscore early ballot returns from Democrats, exhibiting a more immediate focus on voter engagement and enthusiasm while mentioning similar figures.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the right to provide a bias comparison.

Media landscape

62 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • It has been nearly three decades since a Democrat held the mayor’s office in Miami, which the party hopes to change in the special runoff election this week.
  • An upset for the Democrats would provide momentum ahead of a crucial election year when control of Congress is at stake.
  • Local issues in the race, like income inequality and housing affordability, resonate nationally.

Key points from the Center

  • Democrats have not held the Miami mayor's office for nearly three decades, but they hope to change that in this week's special runoff election.
  • Christian Ulvert, Higgins’ campaign manager, noted that early mail ballot returns show 44% were cast by registered Democrats compared to 30% by registered Republicans.
  • Higgins has garnered support from Florida Democrats, addressing local issues like income inequality and the affordable housing market.
  • Local issues like income inequality and housing affordability resonate nationally in this election.

Key points from the Right

  • Democrats aim to win the Miami mayor's race, which has not had a Democratic mayor in nearly thirty years, during a pivotal special runoff election this week.
  • Republican candidates, including Emilio Gonzalez, have received endorsements from prominent figures like President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis.
  • Eileen Higgins, a Democrat, emphasizes local issues like housing costs and immigration treatment, aiming for votes from Democrats, independents, and some Republicans by focusing on community needs.
  • An upset victory for Higgins could energize the Democratic Party ahead of the critical upcoming election year, as many voters express concerns about affordability and local governance.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

