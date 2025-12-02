Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Michael and Susan Dell to put $250 into ‘Trump accounts’ of 25 million kids

Shea Taylor
Michael and Susan Dell are donating $250 each to 25 million kids’ investment “Trump accounts," for a total of $6.25 billion.
Image credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Trump accounts

The federal government has announced an initiative that allows parents to start tax-advantaged investment accounts for kids under 18 starting July 4, 2026.

Investing in kids

Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, say they’re donating $6.25 billion to America’s kids to help start investment accounts, or “Trump accounts,” early.

Seed money

The Dells will put $250 into the accounts of every child 10 and under born before Jan. 1, 2025, while the federal government will deposit $1,000 for kids born Jan. 1, 2025 -Dec. 31, 2028.

Full story

Michael and Susan Dell of Dell Technologies announced Tuesday that they’re depositing $250 into the investment accounts of 25 million American children. It’s part of a federal government initiative that allows parents to start tax-advantaged investment accounts for kids under 18.

In total, the Dells are donating $6.25 billion in partnership with the nonprofit Invest America. It marks one of the biggest charitable donations ever given directly to U.S. children.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

“We know that when children have accounts like this, they’re much more likely to graduate from high school, from college, buy a home, start a business and less likely to be incarcerated,” Michael Dell said in an interview with CNBC.

‘Trump accounts’

The donations will be deposited into investment accounts known as “Trump accounts.” The Dells’ donations will provide seed money to the accounts for children 10 and under born before Jan. 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, the federal government will provide grants of $1,000 each as seed money for accounts of U.S. citizens born Jan. 1, 2025 through Dec. 31, 2028. Each child must have a Social Security number to qualify.

Dell Technologies will match the $1,000 government grants for new children of its employees.

Those with Trump accounts will only be able to invest in low-cost diversified funds that track a U.S. stock index. Gerstner said these accounts and grants give American children the chance to benefit from U.S. stock market growth at an early age.

Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter Capital, told CNBC the seed money of $250 or $1,000 alone won’t be able to compound to a substantial sum, but it will encourage parents to add their own funds.

Parents will be able to open the accounts and start adding money on July 4, 2026.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Diane Duenez and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Michael and Susan Dell's $6.25 billion pledge to fund investment accounts for millions of American children highlights new federal efforts to promote long-term financial growth and address wealth inequality by providing children with early access to investment opportunities.

Child financial empowerment

According to Invest America, the initiative aims to give American children a financial head start through investment accounts, encouraging savings, financial literacy and long-term economic opportunity.

Public-private collaboration

The creation and funding of Trump Accounts shows collaboration between the federal government, philanthropists and corporations, reflecting a model where multiple sectors contribute to supporting future generations.

Wealth inequality

Sources such as the Associated Press note the program's intent to address wealth gaps in the United States by enabling broader access to investment vehicles, though some experts caution it may not immediately reduce poverty without additional social supports.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 82 media outlets

Community reaction

Family and philanthropy groups welcome the initiative for giving children a financial head start while some anti-poverty advocates question whether investment accounts address broader issues like childhood poverty and access to social support.

History lesson

Similar initiatives, like the UK’s Child Trust Fund and Maine’s Harold Alfond Challenge, have aimed to offer universal savings account platforms for children with varying success in boosting wealth equality.

Quote bank

Michael Dell states, “We believe the smartest investment we can make is the one in children.” White House spokesperson Kush Desai calls the program “a revolutionary investment by the federal government into the next generation of American children.”

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. CNBC
  3. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the $6.25 billion donation to "Trump Accounts" as "pumping" money and an "incentive" to families, often de-emphasizing legislative context.
  • While all perspectives agree on the $6.25 billion figure benefiting 25 million children, the left's analytical framing contrasts sharply with the right's celebratory tone, revealing differing ideological priorities regarding private philanthropy and government-associated initiatives.
  • Media outlets in the center provide crucial details on the "Trump Accounts" origin and unlaunched status, sometimes avoiding the politically charged term altogether, instead focusing on "children's investment accounts.
  • Media outlets on the right employ highly positive language like "Boost," "Supercharge," and "historic gift," portraying Michael Dell as a "public champion" and emphasizing his personal wealth.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

82 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Michael Dell is contributing $6.25 billion to fund "Trump accounts" for 25 million U.S. children, as confirmed by the White House.
  • The funding adds $250 to each account, which are eligible for federal contributions starting with $1,000 for newborns from 2025 to 2028.
  • Parents can contribute up to $5,000 annually to these accounts until the child turns 18, promoting wealth building for families.
  • The initiative aims to provide a financial head start for children, according to Michael Dell, who stated, "We see this as an incredibly practical and powerful step."

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • At the Oval Office, Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, and Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion on Dec. 2 to add $250 to about 25 million "Trump accounts" atop federal $1,000 grants.
  • The One Big Beautiful Bill established "Trump accounts" based on an Invest America idea by Sen. Ted Cruz and Brad Gerstner, with parents able to open accounts starting July 4, 2026.
  • Account rules state only a Social Security number is needed, with no income restrictions, and contributions are capped at $5K annually, including up to $2,500 from employers, invested in low‑cost diversified index funds, rolled into an IRA at age 18.
  • The White House framed the gift as a federal investment in the next generation, calling the accounts "revolutionary" and urging others to follow the Dells' lead.
  • Critics warn the Trump accounts could be a "backdoor" to privatizing Social Security, while Dell said, "We want to help the children that weren't part of the government program," describing donor intent.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Michael and Susan Dell have pledged $6.25 billion to finance investment accounts for 25 million American children.
  • The donation will provide $250 each to eligible children aged 10 and under living in low-income areas.
  • Beginning July 4, 2026, parents can open tax-advantaged accounts for their children as part of a new federal program.
  • The Dells believe investing in children's futures is crucial for building opportunities.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. CNBC
  3. CNN

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.