Michelle Obama calls East Wing demolition ‘a loss for us as a nation’

Julia Marshall
Michelle Obama is speaking out for the first time about the demolition of the East Wing, saying she “felt a loss for us as a nation.”
Image credit: Allison Robbert / The Associated Press
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Obama breaks silence

Former first lady Michelle Obama broke her silence on the White House East Wing demolition on Tuesday, saying she “felt a loss for us as a nation.”

Other comments

Former first lady Hillary Clinton also commented on the demolition, saying Trump is destroying the people’s house.

The East Wing

Prior to its demolition, the East Wing was home to the Office of the First Lady, a visitor’s entrance, the White House Family Theatre, the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, and other offices.

Full story

Former first lady Michelle Obama is speaking out for the first time about the demolition of the White House East Wing, saying she “felt a loss for us as a nation” as the historic structure came down. Obama emphasized her reaction wasn’t about personal nostalgia, but about the country’s shared history and norms. 

Obama made the remarks on an episode of Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast, one month after demolition began to make room for President Donald Trump’s new, privately funded 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

“I think in my body, I felt confusion because I’m like, who are we? What do we value? And who decides that?” Obama said. “That’s the thing that’s going through my head a lot lately. Who are we? What are the rules? Because I’m confused by what are our norms and our mores — not the laws — but how do we live together? That’s the part of it that hurts,” Obama said. “I think I felt a loss for us as a nation, but personally, you know … that’s not our house. That’s the people’s house.”

Why the demolition drew backlash

Trump’s ballroom project has faced scrutiny from lawmakers in both parties. Some have pushed to pause construction or restrict private funding for the project. 

Before its demolition, the East Wing housed the First Lady’s office, a visitor’s entrance, the White House Family Theatre, the Presidential Emergency Operations Center and other offices – making it one of the most historically significant parts of the modern White House complex.

Other reactions from former first families

Michelle Obama isn’t the only former first lady to voice concerns.

Hillary Clinton criticized the demolition in October, writing on X: “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.”

A report by The Wall Street Journal also suggested that First Lady Melania Trump privately expressed reservations about the project.

In the report, journalists Annie Linskey, Josh Dawsey and Will Parker alleged that Melania “told associates it wasn’t her project, according to administration officials.”

Former first lady Jackie Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, weighed in as well. However, his comments focused on changes to the White House Rose Garden.  

“My grandmother saw America in full color — Trump sees black and white,” Schlossberg said in a post on Instagram. “Where she planted flowers, he poured concrete.”

Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Public criticism from current and past first ladies highlights national debate over the historical preservation and collective ownership of the White House as a major section is demolished for a new private project.

Historic preservation

Concerns over the destruction of the White House East Wing underscore the tension between respecting national heritage and accommodating new projects.

Public ownership

Statements from Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton emphasize the idea that the White House belongs to the public, raising questions about who gets to decide changes to a national symbol.

Political scrutiny

The demolition project has received bipartisan criticism and scrutiny about the use of private funding, reflecting broader debates on governmental transparency and accountability.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 11 media outlets

Context corner

The East Wing traditionally housed the office of the first lady and served as a venue for social programs and family activities, highlighting its symbolic significance beyond administrative functions in the White House.

Do the math

The new ballroom's construction involves a $300 million investment, is crowdfunded by allies and donors, spans 90,000 square feet and increases state function capacity from 200 to 650 seats according to press releases and reports.

History lesson

Past White House renovations have often sparked debate about maintaining tradition versus modernization, with changes like the Rose Garden redesign also drawing public attention and historic comparisons.

Key points from the Left

  • Michelle Obama expressed feeling a loss for the nation regarding President Donald Trump's demolition of the East Wing, which she felt was a symbol of American traditions and values.
  • The East Wing typically housed the first lady's office and was considered a hub for public initiatives.
  • Obama mentioned that the state of the East Wing reflects how Trump views the role of the first lady, stating, "to denigrate it, to tear it down… It’s a reflection of how you think of that role."

Key points from the Center

  • Former first lady Michelle Obama told Jamie Kern Lima's podcast Tuesday she called the White House East Wing demolition "a loss for us as a nation" after President Donald Trump tore it down in October.
  • The East Wing historically served as the first lady's office and hub for her initiatives, and its demolition last month is among several White House changes by the Trump administration, including paving the Rose Garden and covering the Lincoln Bathroom in marble.
  • Reflecting on the demolition, former first lady Michelle Obama asked "what are our norms and our mores?", saying she felt confusion and called the East Wing "where life happened" while noting The West Wing was work.
  • At the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Michelle Obama said the East Wing's removal reflects how President Donald Trump feels about the first lady's role and delivered harsh critiques on its national impact.
  • This year, Michelle Obama has grown more vocal about concerns over Trump's second term, explaining she skipped his second inauguration and earlier this month said the nation wasn’t ready for a female president.

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

  • No coverage from Lean Right sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Right sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Far Right sources 0 sources

