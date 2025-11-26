Michelle Obama calls East Wing demolition ‘a loss for us as a nation’

Former first lady Michelle Obama is speaking out for the first time about the demolition of the White House East Wing, saying she “felt a loss for us as a nation” as the historic structure came down. Obama emphasized her reaction wasn’t about personal nostalgia, but about the country’s shared history and norms.

Obama made the remarks on an episode of Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast, one month after demolition began to make room for President Donald Trump’s new, privately funded 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

“I think in my body, I felt confusion because I’m like, who are we? What do we value? And who decides that?” Obama said. “That’s the thing that’s going through my head a lot lately. Who are we? What are the rules? Because I’m confused by what are our norms and our mores — not the laws — but how do we live together? That’s the part of it that hurts,” Obama said. “I think I felt a loss for us as a nation, but personally, you know … that’s not our house. That’s the people’s house.”

Why the demolition drew backlash

Trump’s ballroom project has faced scrutiny from lawmakers in both parties. Some have pushed to pause construction or restrict private funding for the project.

Before its demolition, the East Wing housed the First Lady’s office, a visitor’s entrance, the White House Family Theatre, the Presidential Emergency Operations Center and other offices – making it one of the most historically significant parts of the modern White House complex.

Other reactions from former first families

Michelle Obama isn’t the only former first lady to voice concerns.

Hillary Clinton criticized the demolition in October, writing on X: “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.”

A report by The Wall Street Journal also suggested that First Lady Melania Trump privately expressed reservations about the project.

In the report, journalists Annie Linskey, Josh Dawsey and Will Parker alleged that Melania “told associates it wasn’t her project, according to administration officials.”

Former first lady Jackie Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, weighed in as well. However, his comments focused on changes to the White House Rose Garden.

“My grandmother saw America in full color — Trump sees black and white,” Schlossberg said in a post on Instagram. “Where she planted flowers, he poured concrete.”