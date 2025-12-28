Unbiased. Straight Facts.
1 dead following midair helicopter collision in New Jersey

Diane Duenez
Midair Helicopter Collision
Two helicopters collided midair in Hammonton, New Jersey on Sunday killing at least one person. The Federal Aviation Administration tells Straight Arrow News the collision happened around 12:25 p.m.

Per the FAA, only the pilots were on board each aircraft. According to the Associated Press, one person was killed and another was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The incident happened near Hammonton Municipal Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash and provide further updates. Straight Arrow News spoke to eyewitnesses who also saw multiple ambulances race to the scene. 

AtlantiCare hospital declined to share information regarding patients.

Hammonton Fire reported updated their Facebook message telling followers the images and videos circulating on social media are AI-generated. They reported the images are not from this incident and to think before sharing content.

This is a developing story.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News.

