Mike Lindell says alleged cyberattack on MyPillow is actually a political attack on him

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell has denied that a ransomware group hacked his company — but he said the claims about the attack are politically motivated.

“Nobody’s asked us for any ransom,” Lindell told Straight Arrow during a telephone interview on Wednesday.

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Ransomware attack claims

Straight Arrow reported Tuesday that the ransomware group, known as Play, said on its dark web blog that it had stolen private information from the company.

The hackers, who threatened to publish the data on Friday unless their ransom demand is met, said they obtained documents related to MyPillow’s clients, budget, payroll, finances and taxes, among other things. The group has not responded to multiple requests for comment from Straight Arrow.

Lindell said he wasn’t aware of the alleged hack before Straight Arrow’s initial reporting on Tuesday.

Regardless, he said he’s being targeted because of his politics.

An effort to derail campaign: Lindell

Lindell is best known as a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and for spreading false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. He is currently seeking the Republican nomination for governor of his home state, Minnesota.

In the interview, Lindell suggested the hackers’ claims could be part of a broader effort to derail his campaign.

Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getting Images

“This is another hit job by outside sources because I’m running for governor,” Lindell said. “I guarantee it. We do not have any breaches in our data at all.”

Lindell is one of eight candidates in the August primary. A poll commissioned by his campaign earlier this month shows him leading the field with 21%, two percentage points ahead of his nearest competitor, according to The New York Times. No independent polls have been conducted since early this year.

Other political attacks have cost MyPillow $400 million over the past few years, Lindell said during a recent interview on his website, Lindell TV. He said he will apply for compensation from the Trump administration’s $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

Mike Lindell said he is going to file a claim for compensation from Trump’s $1.8 billion theft of taxpayer money, and said he and his company lost $400 million from persecution. pic.twitter.com/6oFGST0xtH — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 20, 2026

Several major retailers, including Walmart, Kohl’s, J.C. Penney, Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond, pulled Lindell’s products from their shelves after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters who claimed the election was stolen.

Lindell told Straight Arrow his company does not store sensitive data internally and instead relies on third parties. Straight Arrow was unable to verify his claims.

“We are the most secure company in this country,” Lindell said. “I’ve built a fortress because I was attacked as you know for the past five years. MyPillow has been the most attacked company in history.”