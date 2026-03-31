Millions of felons could regain gun rights under new plan

The Justice Department is preparing to restart a program that would allow non-violent felons to apply to have their gun rights restored, as early as April. The Federal Firearm Rights Restoration Program was reinstated by executive order last year after being dormant for decades.

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Millions could become eligible

The program would allow millions of Americans with non-violent felony convictions to apply to have their Second Amendment rights restored.

Announcing the proposed rule, Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “For too long, countless Americans with criminal histories have been permanently disenfranchised from exercising the right to keep and bear arms — a right every bit as constitutionally enshrined as the right to vote, the right to free speech, and the right to free exercise of religion — irrespective of whether they actually pose a threat. No longer.”

Who could apply

Barton Morris, principal attorney at The Law Offices of Barton Morris in Troy, Michigan, said the change could impact millions. His office is already preparing a guide to help eligible applicants through the process.

Morris told Straight Arrow News he expects the program to launch in April. “From coast to coast, it’s everyone’s choice to restore their Second Amendment rights,” he said.

He said the program would apply to non-violent offenses, including drug convictions and financial crimes such as embezzlement and theft, allowing those individuals to legally own firearms, hunt and protect themselves.

People with violent criminal histories, certain sex offenses or other dangerous backgrounds would not qualify.

Morris said the government is expected to apply strict criteria, including a demonstrated record of non-violence, character references and input from local law enforcement.

Applicants already watching closely

Nick Sabatine of Pennsylvania told NPR he lost his gun rights after pleading guilty to a felony for filing a false tax return.

He said he has stayed out of trouble and should be allowed to own a firearm again.

“It’s a signal that we are a compassionate country and we appreciate freedom,” Sabatine said. “That’s the message I get from what the administration did.”

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Opposition raises safety concerns

Critics argued the program could put communities at risk.

Ryan Bates, executive director of End Gun Violence Michigan, told UpNorthLive the policy could make communities less safe. “Congress stopped this program because it wasn’t working,” he said, citing cases where individuals went on to commit violent crimes.

Kris Brown, president of Brady United, echoed those concerns.

“It does not help responsible gun owners to have convicted felons having their gun rights restored who may have a propensity of dangerousness,” Brown told NPR.