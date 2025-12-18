Minnesota launches fraud crackdown; Jared Kushner exits hotel deal amid corruption charges

In this Media Miss Minute, Minnesota’s governor is cracking down on widespread fraud in state-funded programs. And President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, dropped out of a Trump-branded hotel project in Serbia amid a growing corruption investigation.

Media Miss by the left: Minnesota unveils new fraud prevention program

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz launched a new fraud prevention program targeting groups accused of exploiting pandemic-era funding across multiple state programs.

The effort will be led by Judge Tim O’Malley, the former head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The program is set to begin in the new year, with the state partnering with a forensic accounting firm to review roughly 1,300 fraud cases. The Department of Justice says scammers stole $822 million from Minnesota programs.

Separately, the U.S. Treasury Department is investigating reports of large-scale fraud in Minnesota’s social service programs, including allegations that taxpayer funds were diverted to support Somali terrorist groups.

Media Miss by the right: Kushner exits Trump hotel project in Belgrade amid corruption charges

Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners, pulled out of a Trump-backed hotel project in Belgrade after Serbian officials tied to the deal were charged with corruption.

The proposed development would have replaced bombed-damaged buildings designated as cultural assets linked to NATO’s 1999 bombing of the city. Serbian authorities began rolling back protections for those sites not long after Trump’s 2024 election victory.

The officials charged were involved in approving the project and are now facing accusations including abuse of power and forgery.

