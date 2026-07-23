Minnesota man convicted of killing Democratic lawmaker and her husband gets two life sentences

Julia Marshall
Vance Boelter, 59, will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced in the killings of a MN lawmaker and her husband.
Image credit: Cedric Hohnstadt via AP, File
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Vance Boelter, 59, will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced Thursday in the killings of a Minnesota Democratic lawmaker and her husband last year.

Boelter was given two consecutive life sentences, plus an additional 40 years, after he pleaded guilty to stalking and killing Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband in their home.

Boelter was also charged with shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette — both of whom survived.

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The shootings

As Straight Arrow previously reported, Boelter posed as a law enforcement agent and drove an SUV that looked “exactly like an SUV squad car,” Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said. The vehicle was equipped with emergency lights, and Boelter wore a vest and carried a badge and a Taser.

Officials also found a manifesto in the vehicle that identified “many lawmakers and other officials,” Bruley said.

At the time, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the attacks “politically motivated,” saying, “This was an act of targeted political violence.”

A brief manhunt

A manhunt ensued following the shootings, and Boelter was arrested less than 48 hours later.

A month after the incident, he was federally indicted on six counts related to the incident, but prosecutors agreed not to seek the death sentence when Boelter pleaded guilty.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A man who killed a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband while targeting multiple elected officials has been sentenced to life in prison, closing a case involving documented political violence against public servants.

Elected officials were targeted

A manifesto found in Boelter's vehicle identified many lawmakers and other officials as targets, according to Brooklyn Park's police chief.

Impersonation enabled access

Boelter posed as law enforcement using a vehicle with emergency lights, a badge and a vest to approach victims at home.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News

Sources

  1. NBC News