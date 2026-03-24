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Minnesota sues Trump admin alleging they are blocking shooting investigations

Devin Pavlou
Minnesota state officials have launched a lawsuit alleging that the Trump administration is withholding evidence in shooting investigations.
Image credit: AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

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Minnesota state officials said they are willing to “fight” to hold the federal government accountable in a new lawsuit targeting the Trump administration. The lawsuit alleges that the administration backed away from a promise of cooperation with local investigations into three shootings by federal officers, including the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. 

“We are prepared to fight for transparency and accountability that the federal government is desperate to avoid,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty told reporters during a press conference.

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State officials claimed the federal government is withholding evidence from local investigators regarding Operation Metro Surge, The Associated Press reported. The operation, which the Department of Homeland Security described as its biggest operation in history, saw thousands of federal agents enter Minnesota for an immigration crackdown. 

In addition to the fatal shootings of Pretti and Good, the lawsuit also requests access to evidence in the shooting of Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis. Federal agents shot and wounded him in January. 

Immediately after the shooting, federal authorities accused Sosa-Celis and another man of hitting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer with a broomstick and snow shovel. However, federal prosecutors dropped all charges against both men, and authorities later opened an investigation into whether the two immigration officers lied under oath when they described the shooting. 

Department of Homeland Security officials have called the operation a rousing success but state and other local officials criticized the crackdown. 

Why is the DOJ only investigating one fatal shooting?

The lawsuit said that the federal government can’t withhold evidence or information solely to shield federal agents, especially when the investigation is regarding “serious potential violations” against a Minnesota resident. 

In January, the Department of Justice announced it was opening a federal civil rights investigation into Pretti’s fatal shooting, but it wasn’t necessary in Good’s. The AP reports this is a shift from previous administrations, which have quickly moved to investigate shootings by authorities for potential civil rights violations. 

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division doesn’t investigate every law enforcement shooting. He said the incident needs to meet certain circumstances that “warrant an investigation,” the AP reports.

Moriarty disagreed, emphasizing that agents didn’t just shoot Good — they killed her. 

“There has to be an investigation any time a federal agent or a state agent takes the life of a person in our community,” Moriarty said.

DHS shakeup after shootings

The two fatal shootings led to sweeping criticisms against DHS and the Trump administration as a whole. Trump removed both Gregory Bovino, who led the ground operations for Operation Metro Surge, and former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem from their roles in the Minnesota operation following Pretti’s shooting. 

Trump eventually fired Noem after reports said she spent $220 million from the DHS fund on an advertising campaign. The ad campaign and her congressional testimony led even members of her own party to criticize her. The Senate confirmed Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., as the new DHS secretary on Monday evening. 

But the fallout from Operation Metro Surge has not stopped falling, as Democrats continue to prevent DHS funding from passing Congress. They are asking Republicans for new guidelines that could restrain federal agents, including requiring judicial warrants to enter private property and banning agents from using masks during operations.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

Minnesota officials are suing the federal government for allegedly withholding evidence in three shootings by federal immigration agents, limiting the state's ability to investigate potential crimes and determine accountability for deaths that occurred within its jurisdiction.

State investigations blocked

Minnesota prosecutors say they cannot access evidence needed to investigate whether federal agents committed crimes when they shot and killed two people during immigration operations.

Federal oversight reduced

The Justice Department is not investigating one of the fatal shootings, a departure from past practice when federal agents kill civilians.

Charges dropped after shooting

Federal prosecutors withdrew all charges against a man they initially accused of assaulting officers, and authorities are now investigating whether immigration officers lied under oath about the incident.

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Context corner

According to Rachel Moran, law professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, such lawsuits by states against the federal government are highly unusual. She noted that the opposite scenario, where state officials obstructed federal agents, was more common during the civil rights era.

Do the math

Operation Metro Surge cost Minneapolis more than $200 million in damages. Minnesota is seeking an immediate injunction to release $259 million in deferred Medicaid payments. The state normally has 150 federal agents but had approximately 3,000 during the operation's peak.

Policy impact

The lawsuit's outcome could set precedent for state authority to investigate federal officers. According to Rachel Moran, if the federal government is allowed to withhold evidence, it could discourage federal and state cooperation nationwide. Minnesota is also considering legislation to broaden BCA authority to include federal officers.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The Minnesota Star Tribune

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as moral accountability — using charged phrases like "aggressive surge," "cover up," and "moral crisis" and emphasizing the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right present it as a legal fight over data, deploying terms like "feds," "refusing to share," and "asking the court to void the practice" and stressing procedural remedies and law‑and‑order.

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Media landscape

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121 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Minnesota officials filed a federal lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of withholding evidence related to three shootings by federal officers, including those of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.
  • The lawsuit claims the federal government broke its promise to cooperate with state investigations after Operation Metro Surge and requests a court order to enforce compliance.
  • The Justice Department opened a civil rights investigation into Pretti's killing but declined a similar probe for Good's death, a decision described as a departure from past administrations.

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Key points from the Center

  • Minnesota officials filed a federal lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of withholding evidence in three shootings by federal officers, including two fatal cases.
  • The state says the federal government broke its promise to cooperate with investigations and is seeking a court order to force compliance.
  • The shootings are tied to a large-scale immigration crackdown, which has faced strong criticism and raised concerns about officers’ conduct.

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Key points from the Right

  • Minnesota sued the Trump administration for withholding evidence in federal officer-involved shootings, including the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, hindering state investigations.
  • The lawsuit accuses the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice of unprecedented noncooperation and adopting a policy of categorically withholding evidence in the investigations.
  • The deployment of over 4,000 federal agents in the Twin Cities led to numerous arrests and protests following these shootings.
  • Minnesota officials, including Attorney General Keith Ellison, demand access to evidence to uphold state authority and accountability in law enforcement actions.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The Minnesota Star Tribune

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