Miss Mexico crowned Miss Universe weeks after organizer calls her ‘dumb’

Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico went from walking out of a ceremony to winning the crown. The 25-year-old was named Miss Universe during Friday’s final competition in Thailand, becoming the pageant’s 74th titleholder.

Miss Thailand was crowned first runner-up, followed by Miss Venezuela.

The ‘dumb’ remark that sparked backlash

Boscho’s win comes just weeks after she walked out of a pre-sash event. A Miss Universe executive, Nawat Itsaragrisil, was heard on a livestream criticizing her for not participating in some promotional activities.

Nawat accused Bosch of taking instructions from her national director. He told her, “If you follow the orders from your national director, you are a dumb head.”

Bosch replied, “I’m here representing my country, and it’s not my fault that you have problems with my organization.”

The exchange escalated until Nawat asked security to escort Bosch out. Several contestants stood and walked out with her in solidarity.

Nawat later apologized online and during a live Miss Universe event.

Three judges step down

The conflict didn’t stop there. Earlier this week, three pageant judges dropped out after news of a potential affair between a committee member and a contestant began circulating.

Musician Omar Harfouch was the first to withdraw, claiming an “impromptu jury” – not the original eight judges – selected the top 30 contestants. Shortly after, two additional judges stepped down without specifying their reasons.

The Miss Universe Organization denied Harfouch’s claims, saying no unauthorized jury was used.

A pageant under pressure

This year’s pageant was held in Thailand, where Miss Universe has been based since 2022 after the media company JKN purchased the broadcast rights from Endeavor.

The organization has struggled in recent years with declining viewership, criticism over the objectification of women, and questions about the brand’s broader relevance.