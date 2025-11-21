Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Miss Mexico crowned Miss Universe weeks after organizer calls her ‘dumb’

Julia Marshall
Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico went from walking out of a ceremony to winning Miss Universe during Friday’s final competition in Thailand.
Image credit: Sakchai Lalit / The Associated Press
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Miss Universe crowned

Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe on Friday after a competition marked by controversy.

'Dumb'

The win comes just weeks after a Miss Universe executive publicly called her “dumb.”

Other controversy

Meanwhile, three judges stepped down earlier this week following questions about the pageant’s selection process and an alleged inappropriate relationship between a judge and a contestant.

Full story

Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico went from walking out of a ceremony to winning the crown. The 25-year-old was named Miss Universe during Friday’s final competition in Thailand, becoming the pageant’s 74th titleholder.

Miss Thailand was crowned first runner-up, followed by Miss Venezuela.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The ‘dumb’ remark that sparked backlash

Boscho’s win comes just weeks after she walked out of a pre-sash event. A Miss Universe executive, Nawat Itsaragrisil, was heard on a livestream criticizing her for not participating in some promotional activities.

Nawat accused Bosch of taking instructions from her national director. He told her, “If you follow the orders from your national director, you are a dumb head.”

Bosch replied, “I’m here representing my country, and it’s not my fault that you have problems with my organization.”

The exchange escalated until Nawat asked security to escort Bosch out. Several contestants stood and walked out with her in solidarity.

Nawat later apologized online and during a live Miss Universe event. 

Three judges step down

The conflict didn’t stop there. Earlier this week, three pageant judges dropped out after news of a potential affair between a committee member and a contestant began circulating.

Musician Omar Harfouch was the first to withdraw, claiming an “impromptu jury” – not the original eight judges – selected the top 30 contestants. Shortly after, two additional judges stepped down without specifying their reasons.

The Miss Universe Organization denied Harfouch’s claims, saying no unauthorized jury was used.

A pageant under pressure

This year’s pageant was held in Thailand, where Miss Universe has been based since 2022 after the media company JKN purchased the broadcast rights from Endeavor.

The organization has struggled in recent years with declining viewership, criticism over the objectification of women, and questions about the brand’s broader relevance.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The crowning of Mexico’s Fátima Bosch as Miss Universe 2025 drew international attention due to public controversy, resignations, and debates over women's empowerment, fairness and the evolving relevance of global pageants.

Pageant controversy

According to multiple sources, the event was marked by public disputes, walkouts and accusations of bias and misconduct, raising questions about fairness and transparency in high-profile international competitions.

Women’s empowerment

The incident involving public criticism and Bosch’s response fueled discussions about dignity, respect and the importance of women raising their voices, as acknowledged by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and echoed in contestants' solidarity.

Global cultural relevance

Ongoing scandals and diverse participation highlight how international pageants reflect evolving societal values, challenges in governance, and debates over their significance in promoting inclusivity and social messages on a global stage.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 202 media outlets

Community reaction

Local communities in Mexico celebrated Bosch's win with public gatherings and national pride. Many women and advocacy groups praised her for standing up to public humiliation and highlighted the importance of raising one’s voice against disrespect.

Global impact

Bosch’s walkout and subsequent win generated worldwide discussions about women’s empowerment, procedural fairness in international competitions and the influence of event organizers, with widespread attention from a global audience and commentary from international leaders.

History lesson

Miss Universe has faced controversies in the past, such as criticisms over host countries and judging transparency. Mexico has previously produced three winners, marking this as the country’s fourth title.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Miss Mexico's victory as an "inspiring" triumph against "bullying" and "sexism of an animator," highlighting systemic issues and empowerment with terms like "scandal-plagued.
  • Media outlets in the center while acknowledging a "dramatic victory" and "turbulent" pageant, maintain a more factual tone, de-emphasizing explicit ideological framing.
  • Media outlets on the right similarly emphasize her "defies bullying" narrative, portraying a "powerful finale" and "emotional coronation" amidst a "scandal-ridden" and "chaotic" competition, even quoting the host calling her a "dumbhead.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

202 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Fátima Bosch, Miss Mexico, won the 74th annual Miss Universe pageant held in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 20, 2025.
  • Throughout the competition, Bosch faced criticism from Nawat Itsaragrisil, which prompted several contestants to walk out in solidarity.
  • Bosch advocates for neurodiversity and addressed her experiences with dyslexia and ADHD during her platform at the pageant.
  • The Miss Universe Organization condemned the incidents and expressed support for Bosch and the contestants after the controversies.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • Fátima Bosch, Miss Mexico, was crowned Miss Universe 2025 in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, at the 74th final, receiving the crown from Victoria Kjær Theilvig.
  • Weeks before the final, a viral Nov. 4 livestream showed Nawat Itsaragrisil scolding Bosch, prompting contestant walkouts and security intervention, while days before judge Omar Harfouch resigned alleging an 'impromptu jury' and conflicts of interest.
  • After advancing through rounds, Bosch reached the Top 5 out of 120 delegates following the Top 30 and Top 12 stages, and in the final interview, she pledged to use her voice to serve others.
  • The Miss Universe Organization announced limits on Nawat Itsaragrisil’s future role after Raúl Rocha Cantú condemned his behaviour, saying "Unfortunately, Nawat has forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host".
  • As the first winner from Tabasco, Bosch now has a larger platform to advocate for neurodiversity and the Miss Universe Organization clarified judging protocols after controversies affecting its leadership and reputation.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Fatima Bosch from Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 during an emotional ceremony in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Nov. 21, 2025.
  • Bosch faced controversies during her win, including boos and a clash with a pageant official.
  • The Miss Universe Organization condemned the disrespectful behavior of the official, ensuring support for women's dignity.
  • In her victory speech, Bosch emphasized her commitment to empowering women and called for change and addressing the challenges they face.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. NBC News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.