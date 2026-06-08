Missiles fly on Day 100 of war in Iran; Penn Station stabbing injures six

The war in Iran reaches Day 100, as fresh attacks and new threats cast doubt on how much longer the ceasefire will hold.

Plus, a knife attack at Penn Station sends six people to the hospital, striking one of the nation’s busiest transit hubs at a moment when New York is already on high alert.

And an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight at the White House heads to court. Opponents say the event crosses a line and are asking a judge to stop it.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Monday, June 8, 2026.

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Israel and Iran trade new strikes on day 100 of the war

The war in Iran has reached its 100th day, and the already fragile ceasefire faces new strain after Israel and Iran traded fresh attacks overnight.

President Donald Trump has urged both countries to “immediately stop shooting” as the fighting threatens to unravel the truce.

However, Iran has blamed the United States for the latest escalation. A foreign ministry spokesperson said “nobody believes” Israel acts without coordination from Washington, and warned the U.S. would bear responsibility for the consequences.

Iranian officials said Israeli strikes damaged a petrochemical plant in the country’s southwest and a military complex in northern Iran. Meanwhile, the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen claimed responsibility for an attack on what they called “sensitive Israeli targets.” The Houthis also announced a ban on Israeli ships traveling through the Red Sea, a critical global shipping route.

Israel’s military said its forces targeted truck-mounted surface-to-air missile launchers in separate strikes.

As of Monday morning, the exchanges remained ongoing.

Suspect arrested after six injured in Penn Station stabbing

Police have launched an investigation into what triggered a stabbing at New York’s Penn Station that left six people injured. The violence erupted just after 7 p.m. Sunday inside one of the nation’s busiest transit hubs, beneath Madison Square Garden.

Authorities said one person sustained serious injuries, while four others were hospitalized with minor to moderate wounds. Medics rushed a sixth victim to a separate hospital, though the person’s condition has not been disclosed.

John Lamparski / AFP via Getty Images

Amtrak police took one suspect into custody. Officials said the person is believed to have a history of mental health issues.

The attack happened as Madison Square Garden prepares to host Game 3 of the NBA Finals Monday, with Trump expected to attend.

One local resident said violence and disorder have become a familiar concern at Penn Station.

“I don’t want to say that it’s par for the course for Penn Station, but I think the chaos of this and things similar to this is sort of becoming regular, which is scary,” said New York resident Katie Murray. “As someone who uses Penn Station and NJ Transit frequently, so it’s, it’s alarming. But the fact that when I heard the news, I was I was shocked, but not completely surprised because this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. So…”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the attack, calling it horrific and an act of unacceptable violence.

I’ve been briefed on the horrific stabbing at Penn Station. Based on the information available right now, six people were stabbed and the alleged perpetrator is in custody following a swift response from the Amtrak Police Department.



My heart is with everyone who was injured,… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 8, 2026

Gov. Kathy Hochul also weighed in, calling the stabbing senseless and pledging to continue efforts to make New Yorkers feel safe.

Powerful earthquake rocks Philippines, triggers tsunami

More than a dozen people are dead, and hundreds are injured after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines.

The quake hit just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, local time, in the Mindanao region.

Buildings collapsed across the area, and authorities say key roads, bridges and other infrastructure in and around General Santos City suffered significant damage.

The earthquake also triggered a tsunami up to three feet high, damaging at least one coastal village. Smaller waves were detected in Indonesia, Palau and as far away as southern Japan.

GenSan DEV/Handout via REUTERS

GenSan DEV/Handout via REUTERS

GenSan DEV/Handout via REUTERS

REUTERS/Stenly Pontolawokang

The quake struck just as students were returning to class for the start of the new school year.

One video posted to social media shows children crouching outdoors as the ground shakes beneath them.

In another incident, the roof of a high school building collapsed while students were gathered outside on the school’s sports field.

No injuries were reported.

The Philippines’ Office of Civil Defense says at least 19 people were killed, most in collapsed buildings and landslides, and thousands of residents have been displaced from their homes.

Controversy hangs over Maine primary election

Maine Democrats vote Tuesday on their Senate nominee, and Graham Platner enters primary day as the favorite despite a week of damaging reports about how he treats women.

The allegations have forced Democratic allies, elected officials and party strategists to publicly address Platner’s past just as the race enters its final hours. If he wins, he is expected to face Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November in one of the country’s most competitive Senate contests.

Laura Brett/Getty Images

Last week, The New York Times published allegations from former girlfriends who described Plater as volatile and, at times, physically intimidating. Platner has denied any physical abuse and said he’s been open about mistakes he made during a difficult period of his life.

California Rep. Ro Khanna, who campaigned with Platner in Maine on Friday, criticized the candidate’s past behavior but noted that many voters had already weighed those concerns.

“His actions were misogynistic, they were shameful, they were wrong, but they didn’t come as a surprise to a lot of the folks in Maine,” Khanna said. “The Maine voters that I met said they don’t like it. They knew that he had these chapters. They are willing to extend him grace and redemption, and they’re focused now on what he’s running for.”

Khanna continued, “Obviously, look, if there was evidence of violence, I would not support him. If there was evidence of sexual assault, I’d have zero support for him.”

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner offered a more cautious response on Fox News.

“If these allegations are true, they’re very troubling,” Warner said. “But I don’t know if they are true or not. I think, frankly, the people in Maine ought to decide that. I guess they’ll have a chance on Tuesday.”

Supporters argue Platner has taken responsibility for his past and deserves the chance to move forward.

“I think he’s been through a lot. I think has found flaws in himself that he’s willing to recognize. How many times do we hear something like this? And the only response is, ‘That’s a lie. That’s fake news.’ It’s refreshing to have someone actually own up to stuff that they’ve done and say, ‘Yeah, that wasn’t such a great idea. I’m working to be a better person.’ Galen Lowe, Platner supporter

Tuesday’s primary will determine whether Democrats move ahead with Platner as their candidate in one of the party’s top Senate pickup opportunities this year. Democrats need to flip four seats in November to win control of the Senate.

Lawsuit targets White House UFC fight, plaintiffs seek to block fight before June 14

The UFC’s planned fight night at the White House faces a legal challenge just days before the event. Crews have already begun constructing the venue on the South Lawn for the June 14 cage matches, which Trump has promoted as part of the nation’s 250th-birthday celebration.

The date also coincides with Trump’s 80th birthday.

Now, two Virginia residents, including a Vietnam War veteran, have sued to stop it.

The lawsuit contends that the White House is being utilized for a private, profit-making sporting event that was not properly authorized. Plaintiffs also dispute the administration’s assertion that the UFC event counts as an official America 250 celebration.

“The event is neither ‘for the celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence’ nor, crucially, ‘planned, organized and executed’ by the federal government.”

The complaint alleges the event could financially benefit UFC President Dana White and Trump, citing Trump’s investment in UFC’s parent company and reports of million-dollar VIP packages.

Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

One plaintiff, Vietnam veteran Paul Romano, said using the Lincoln Memorial for fighter weigh-ins is inappropriate.

“The Lincoln Memorial is sacred ground, and it honors everyone who has ever worn this country’s uniform. Using it as a backdrop for a for-profit cage fight so the president and his friends can make money is a desecration,” Romano said.

In a statement to The Hill, the White House called the lawsuit baseless and said the event is no different from other gatherings held on White House grounds.

NYPD cancels Knicks watch party

Madison Square Garden is preparing for one of its biggest nights in decades. The Knicks host Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, marking the team’s first home Finals game since 1999.

Plus, with Trump expected to attend, security measures have increased both inside and outside the arena, anticipating Trump’s attendance.

The New York Police Department has canceled a planned watch party outside Madison Square Garden, where thousands of fans were expected to gather.

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images

Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images

The decision came after Friday night’s Game 2 win over San Antonio, when fans flooded the streets around the arena. Police made at least two dozen arrests, including some who were charged for refusing to leave or climbing light poles during the celebrations.

After receiving an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan, Trump said last week he planned to attend either Game 3 or Game 4. The White House schedule now shows the president attending Monday night’s game.

That visit has triggered a major security operation involving federal, state and local law enforcement. Authorities have issued a warning of a heightened threat environment.

ABC News reported that an NYPD intelligence bulletin said malicious actors may view a high-profile event like the NBA Finals as an attractive target for violence or disruption.

More from Straight Arrow:

Petar Petrov/The Associated Press

June’s sky puts on a show with planets and a vanishing Venus

If you’ve been meaning to spend more time under the night sky, June is a great month to start. A mix of bright planets and a striking lunar event will give skywatchers plenty to look at, according to NASA.

Right after sunset on Tuesday, look toward the western sky and you’ll spot Venus and Jupiter appearing unusually close together.

This event is called a planetary conjunction. It happens when planets line up from our point of view on Earth, even though they’re still far apart in space.

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