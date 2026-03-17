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Mom accused of killing husband, writing kids’ book about grief, found guilty

Shea Taylor
A jury has found a Kouri Richins, a Utah mom who wrote a children's book about grief, guilty of murdering her husband.
Image credit: David Jackson/Pool Photo via AP

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A jury has found a Utah mother who wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death guilty of murder.

Kouri Richins was convicted on multiple counts, including aggravated murder and fraudulently claiming insurance benefits after the 2022 death of her husband, Eric Richins. 

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Prosecutors say she slipped five times the lethal dose of fentanyl into a cocktail and gave it to him. They say she was millions of dollars in debt, and she believed she would inherit his estate, valued at more than $4 million.

Response and sentencing

Eric Richins’ family says the verdict brings them long-awaited justice.

“Four years ago, our family lost the brightest light. Eric is deeply loved and missed every single day. We are grateful to everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring justice for Eric,” his sister, Amy Richins said. “Our focus is now on honoring Eric’s life and supporting his boys as we all continue to heal.

Sentencing is set for May 13, on what would have been Eric Richins’ 44th birthday.

The aggravated murder conviction alone carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

A Utah woman has been convicted of murdering her husband with fentanyl and fraudulently claiming insurance benefits, establishing criminal liability in a case involving life insurance fraud and poisoning.

Life insurance fraud precedent

The conviction demonstrates that beneficiaries can face criminal prosecution for fraudulently claiming insurance benefits after causing a policyholder's death.

Fentanyl poisoning risk

The case documents a fatal poisoning using five times the lethal dose of fentanyl administered in a drink at home.

Estate inheritance fraud

The verdict establishes that accumulating debt while expecting to inherit a spouse's multi-million dollar estate can constitute evidence of financial motive in murder cases.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News

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