Mom accused of killing husband, writing kids’ book about grief, found guilty

A jury has found a Utah mother who wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death guilty of murder.

Kouri Richins was convicted on multiple counts, including aggravated murder and fraudulently claiming insurance benefits after the 2022 death of her husband, Eric Richins.

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Prosecutors say she slipped five times the lethal dose of fentanyl into a cocktail and gave it to him. They say she was millions of dollars in debt, and she believed she would inherit his estate, valued at more than $4 million.

Response and sentencing

Eric Richins’ family says the verdict brings them long-awaited justice.

“Four years ago, our family lost the brightest light. Eric is deeply loved and missed every single day. We are grateful to everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring justice for Eric,” his sister, Amy Richins said. “Our focus is now on honoring Eric’s life and supporting his boys as we all continue to heal.

Sentencing is set for May 13, on what would have been Eric Richins’ 44th birthday.

The aggravated murder conviction alone carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.