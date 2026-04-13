Money pours into Alaska race as Democrats seek Senate majority

Craig Nigrelli
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images | Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
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A U.S. Senate race in Alaska is turning into one of the most expensive in the state’s history as a Democrat tries to flip a seat held by two-term incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan.

The fundraising bonanza comes as the odds of Democrats taking control of the Senate in this year’s midterm elections appear to be improving, according to political analysts.

Democrat Mary Peltola, who held Alaska’s sole House seat from 2022 to 2025, raised almost $9 million in the first quarter of 2026, Politico reported. It’s the largest first-quarter stockpile in Alaska political history, according to her campaign

“I’m so grateful for the support we’ve received from every single borough and census area across our state, and it’s that support that will bring us to victory this November,” Peltola said. 

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GOP incumbent also has millions

Sullivan, who’s seeking a third term, brought in $2.1 million in the first quarter and has $7.5 million of cash on hand, Politico reported.

“This historic support sends a clear message: Alaskans know that Dan delivers,” Sullivan campaign spokesperson Nate Adams said in a statement.

In 2020, Democrat Al Gross outspent Sullivan but still lost by 13 points.

Alaska is a heavily Republican state. President Donald Trump carried the state by 10 to 15 points in each of the last three elections. 

However, Democrats are optimistic about a recent poll from Alaska Survey Research. The survey showed Peltola with a positive rating of 48.5%, compared to Sullivan’s 40.7%.

Dozens of US Senate seats in play

Thirty-five U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs in November, with Republicans defending 22 and Democrats, 13. 

With the GOP holding a current majority of 53-47, Democrats need to flip four seats to take control of the upper chamber for the remaining two years of Trump’s second term.

The Cook Political Report reported Monday that “the Senate battlefield is shifting in Democrats’ favor.” However, securing the magic number of 51 is still a “tall order.” 

Cook rates the Peltola-Sullivan race as “leans Republican.” Eighteen other races are currently rated as either “likely Republican” or “solid Republican.” 

The nonpartisan newsletter shows three races in the “leans Democrat” category. One other is “likely Democrat,” and nine are listed as “solid Democrat.” 

With Election Day more than six months away, three races — in Maine, Michigan and Ohio — are listed as toss-ups.

National Democrats see Peltola as a key to winning a majority in the Senate.

Politico said super PACs supporting Democrats have already spent more than $3 million in ad buys in Alaska, while the Republican’s Senate Leadership Fund has indicated it intends to spend $15 million on the race for Sullivan.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of the Media Miss Minute and Unbiased Updates, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

The Alaska Senate race is drawing record fundraising and national spending that reflects the broader contest over which party controls the U.S. Senate after November's midterms.

Senate control is at stake

Democrats need to flip four seats to take the Senate majority; Cook Political Report describes the battlefield as shifting in Democrats' favor but calls a 51-seat majority a "tall order."

Outside money is already flowing

Super PACs backing Democrats have spent more than $3 million on Alaska ads, and the Republican Senate Leadership Fund has indicated plans to spend $15 million on Sullivan's behalf.

Alaska leans Republican, but is contested

Cook rates the race "leans Republican," and Trump carried Alaska by 10 to 15 points in each of the last three elections, though a recent poll showed Peltola with a higher favorability rating than Sullivan.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. Mary Peltola for U.S. Senate
  3. Dan Sullivan for U.S. Senate

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. Mary Peltola for U.S. Senate
  3. Dan Sullivan for U.S. Senate

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