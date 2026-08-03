More than 5,000 homes remain under evacuation orders in Spokane as wildfires spread

Jason K. Morrell, Julia Marshall
Thousands of homes remain under evacuation, and at least 600 structures have been destroyed in rapidly spreading wildfires in Washington.
Image credit: AP Photo/Young Kwak

Monday brings another hard day for firefighters in Washington state, where more than 5,000 homes remain under evacuation orders due to rapidly spreading wildfires.

The fast-moving flames have already destroyed about 600 homes, businesses and other buildings around Spokane, burning more than 8 square miles.

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Officials say fifteen major fires were burning across the state on Sunday, with some 4,000 people involved in fighting the flames.

As of Monday morning, firefighters had not contained the largest inferno: a complex of several fires combined. 

  • AP Photo/Young Kwak
  • AP Photo/Young Kwak
  • AP Photo/Young Kwak
  • Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images
  • Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images

Major damage but no deaths

No deaths have been reported, but officials say gusty winds, dry conditions, and steep terrain continue to drive the fires, making it difficult for crews to get ahead of fast-spreading flames.

“What we’re hearing, kind of, you know, at scale, is this is at the same level of a Altadena Eaton Fire or a Palisades sort of event,” Benjamin Cossel, a spokesperson for the California Interagency Incident Management Team 7, which is in Washington to help with the fires, told CBS. “We know we have more than 600 structures that have been destroyed, and we’re very certain that that number will increase as firefighters are able to get into areas that they couldn’t get into before because it was just too hot.”

The Washington governor has declared a state of emergency, while FEMA has approved federal funding to help battle several of the fires.

Looking ahead, forecasters say the region stays hot and dry through much of the week. Red flag warnings are still in effect for parts of eastern Washington as the fire emergency grows and appears to be getting worse by the hour.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Wildfires burning across eastern Washington have destroyed hundreds of structures and forced thousands of residents from their homes, with no containment reported on the largest fire complex as of Monday morning.

Evacuation orders still active

More than 5,000 homes remain under evacuation orders, meaning residents in affected areas cannot return to their properties.

Structure losses confirmed

At least 600 homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed around Spokane, with officials saying that number is expected to grow as crews access previously unreachable areas.

Conditions remain dangerous

Red flag warnings are in effect across parts of eastern Washington, with forecasters describing hot, dry conditions persisting through much of the week.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Associated Press