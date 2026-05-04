Most Americans oppose Trump’s ballroom; UnitedHealthcare worker fired over video about WHCD shooting

In the Media Miss Minute, as President Donald Trump pushes hard to build his ballroom in the wake of the White House Correspondents’ dinner shooting, a majority of Americans say they don’t want it. And a UnitedHealthcare worker has been fired over a social media post she made about the shooting.

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Media Miss by the right: Trump’s ballroom push faces public resistance

Trump and his administration are ramping up efforts to build a White House ballroom, framing the project as a security upgrade following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting.

But public support isn’t there.

A recent poll shows Americans oppose tearing down the East Wing of the White House to build the room by a 2-to-1 margin. Strong opposition also outweighs strong support by roughly 3-to-1.

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Media Miss by the left: UnitedHealthcare worker fired over shooting remarks

A UnitedHealthcare employee has been fired over a social media video reacting to that same attack.

In the video, the woman says her initial reaction was that the shooting was “probably fake,” adding that her second thought was, “Aww, they missed.”

A UnitedHealth Group spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek that she is no longer employed by the company.

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For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit Straight Arrow’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.