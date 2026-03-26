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Most Americans say Iran strikes go too far — oppose escalation

Jason K. Morrell
A majority of Americans say U.S. military action against Iran has gone too far, and support for expanding the conflict remains limited.
Image credit: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

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A majority of Americans say U.S. military action against Iran has gone too far, and support for expanding the conflict remains limited, with most opposing the use of ground troops, according to a new poll.

The latest AP-NORC poll shows about 6 in 10 Americans, 59%, find the strikes have been excessive. That view crosses party lines, though Republicans are more split, with many saying the current level of force is about right. 

Public resists deeper military involvement

Support for sending U.S. troops into Iran is also limited, with about 6 in 10 Americans opposing deploying ground forces, including large majorities of Democrats and a smaller but still meaningful share of Republicans. 

Americans also oppose additional airstrikes. Just under half oppose further strikes on Iranian leaders or military targets, while roughly three in ten support them and a similar share say they are unsure. 

About half of U.S. adults say they have little or no confidence in President Donald Trump to make the right decisions on the use of force outside the country. 

Gas prices concern voters across parties

Gas prices remain a central concern, with roughly two-thirds of Americans saying preventing a rise in oil and gas prices is a top priority tied to the conflict. The national average is now $3.98 a gallon, according to AAA, edging closer to $4.

But concern about paying for gas is uneven. About 57% of Democrats say they are highly worried about higher prices, compared with roughly half of independents and about one-third of Republicans. 

Preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon also ranks as a top priority. Fewer Americans prioritize protecting Israel or replacing Iran’s government. 

Trump approval holds steady

Trump’s overall approval rating in the AP poll remains around 40%, unchanged from the previous month, while his approval on foreign policy and Iran runs slightly lower but has held steady. 

A separate Fox News poll shows his disapproval rating at its highest level of either term, at 59%, with a sharp drop in support among Latino voters — from 48% approval in December to 28% this month.

The Wall Street Journal reports Trump has told advisers he wants to bring the war to a close within weeks and avoid a prolonged conflict, while also telling allies it is taking focus away from other priorities.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

A majority of Americans believe current U.S. military strikes against Iran have been excessive, and most oppose sending ground troops or conducting additional airstrikes, according to a new poll.

Public opposes escalation

About 6 in 10 Americans oppose deploying U.S. ground forces to Iran, and just under half oppose further airstrikes on Iranian targets.

Gas prices drive concern

Roughly two-thirds of Americans say preventing a rise in oil and gas prices is a top priority tied to the conflict.

Confidence in Trump limited

About half of U.S. adults say they have little or no confidence in President Trump to make the right decisions on the use of force.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. AP-NORC Poll
  2. The Associated Press
  3. AAA
  4. Fox News
  5. The Wall Street Journal

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the AP‑NORC majority as a moral and political rebuke—using language like "has gone too far" and highlighting voters "worried about affording gasoline" and possible harm to Trump's standing.
  • Media outlets in the center Center reporting ties both together by citing the poll's 59% and 45% numbers and noting deployments.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize public pushback and domestic impact, foregrounding "excessive" and "fear gas price hike" and touting the 59% figure without broader context.

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Media landscape

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98 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Most Americans believe U.S. military action against Iran has been excessive, with about 59% expressing this view according to an AP-NORC poll.
  • Approximately 45% of Americans are extremely or very concerned about affording gasoline in the coming months, up from 30% after Trump's reelection.
  • About two-thirds of Americans consider preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons an extremely or very important foreign policy goal, while a similar number prioritize keeping U.S. Oil and gas prices low.
  • Many Americans mostly oppose more aggressive military actions against Iran, such as deploying ground troops, and express low trust in President Trump's decisions regarding military force abroad.

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Key points from the Center

  • A new AP-NORC poll conducted March 19-23 found about 59% of Americans say U.S. military action against Iran has "gone too far," potentially creating a major political liability for President Donald Trump's administration.
  • With the war entering its fourth week, Trump has deployed additional warships and troops to the Middle East, though he has offered mixed messages on whether diplomatic talks might resolve the fighting.
  • About 9 in 10 Democrats say the Iran attacks have "gone too far," while roughly half of Republicans view the military action as "about right" and few support further escalation.
  • Economic concerns are growing, as 45% of Americans are "extremely" or "very" concerned about fuel costs, up from 30% in a poll taken shortly after Trump's reelection.
  • Most Americans prioritize preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, though only about 3 in 10 support Toppling Iran; many Americans remain skeptical of Trump's foreign policy decision-making.

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Key points from the Right

  • Most Americans believe recent U.S. military action in Iran has gone too far, with about 59% saying it has been excessive.
  • About 45% of Americans are very concerned about affording gasoline in the coming months.
  • Approximately two-thirds of Americans say preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon should be a very important U.S. foreign policy goal, with stronger support among Republicans than Democrats.
  • Around one-third to 35% of U.S. adults approve of the handling of foreign policy and Iran-related issues, while many Americans distrust decisions on military force overseas.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. AP-NORC Poll
  2. The Associated Press
  3. AAA
  4. Fox News
  5. The Wall Street Journal

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