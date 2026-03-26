Most Americans say Iran strikes go too far — oppose escalation

A majority of Americans say U.S. military action against Iran has gone too far, and support for expanding the conflict remains limited, with most opposing the use of ground troops, according to a new poll.

The latest AP-NORC poll shows about 6 in 10 Americans, 59%, find the strikes have been excessive. That view crosses party lines, though Republicans are more split, with many saying the current level of force is about right.

Public resists deeper military involvement

Support for sending U.S. troops into Iran is also limited, with about 6 in 10 Americans opposing deploying ground forces, including large majorities of Democrats and a smaller but still meaningful share of Republicans.

Americans also oppose additional airstrikes. Just under half oppose further strikes on Iranian leaders or military targets, while roughly three in ten support them and a similar share say they are unsure.

About half of U.S. adults say they have little or no confidence in President Donald Trump to make the right decisions on the use of force outside the country.

Gas prices concern voters across parties

Gas prices remain a central concern, with roughly two-thirds of Americans saying preventing a rise in oil and gas prices is a top priority tied to the conflict. The national average is now $3.98 a gallon, according to AAA, edging closer to $4.

But concern about paying for gas is uneven. About 57% of Democrats say they are highly worried about higher prices, compared with roughly half of independents and about one-third of Republicans.

Preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon also ranks as a top priority. Fewer Americans prioritize protecting Israel or replacing Iran’s government.

Trump approval holds steady

Trump’s overall approval rating in the AP poll remains around 40%, unchanged from the previous month, while his approval on foreign policy and Iran runs slightly lower but has held steady.

A separate Fox News poll shows his disapproval rating at its highest level of either term, at 59%, with a sharp drop in support among Latino voters — from 48% approval in December to 28% this month.

The Wall Street Journal reports Trump has told advisers he wants to bring the war to a close within weeks and avoid a prolonged conflict, while also telling allies it is taking focus away from other priorities.