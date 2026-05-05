Most Americans see Iran war a mistake; Trump signals openness to DeSantis role in Cabinet

In this Media Miss Minute, we’re two months into the Iran war and most Americans say it has been a mistake. Plus, will Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis be the next well-known Republican to join President Donald Trump’s Cabinet?

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Media Miss by the right: Public opinion turns on Iran war

More than two months into the conflict, a majority of Americans now say the U.S. should have never entered the war.

A new poll found 61% view the decision as a mistake, while nearly two-thirds (65%) doubt the conflict will prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, the central justification cited by the Trump administration.

Overall disapproval is now in line with public sentiment during the Iraq and Vietnam wars.

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Media Miss by the left: Trump leaves door open for DeSantis

As Ron DeSantis approaches the end of his term as Florida governor, Trump is signaling he could play a role in his administration. Asked whether he would consider adding DeSantis to his Cabinet, Trump responded, “Well, I like him a lot.”

He did not elaborate or indicate what position DeSantis could take. DeSantis’s term ends in January.

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Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.