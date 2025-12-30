MTG says stance on Epstein files fueled split with Trump; US murder rate sees sharpest decline ever

In this Media Miss Minute, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says her stance on releasing the Epstein files played a central role in her break with President Donald Trump. Plus, new data suggests the U.S. murder rate is seeing its sharpest annual decline ever.

Media Miss by the right: MTG claims Trump yelled at her over Epstein files

Outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says her push to release the Epstein files was a major factor in her split with Trump.

In a New York Times profile, Greene said that after she threatened to publicly name alleged abusers connected to Jeffrey Epstein, Trump called her personally to yell at her. She claims he warned her that, “My friends will get hurt.”

The White House dismissed Greene’s comments as “petty bitterness.”

Media Miss by the left: US murder rate down 20% in 2025

The U.S. murder rate is on track for its steepest annual decline this year, down 20% compared to 2024.

According to the Real-Time Crime Index, which compiles data from more than 500 police departments, there have been 5,912 murder cases reported so far in 2025, compared to 7,369 during the same period last year. The data also shows overall crime declined in 2025.

The database does not include manslaughter, self-defense, negligence, or accidental killings.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.