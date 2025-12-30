Unbiased. Straight Facts.
MTG says stance on Epstein files fueled split with Trump; US murder rate sees sharpest decline ever

Shea Taylor
Media Miss Minute: MTG says her stance on the Epstein files fueled her split with Trump; and the U.S. murder rate sees its biggest drop ever.
Image credit: Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Summary

Overview

Media Miss Minute highlights two stories each episode, one covered by right-leaning media and one by left-leaning media, that are underreported or unreported by the other side.

Right Media Miss

In a New York Times profile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says her push to release all the Epstein files fueled her split with President Donald Trump. She also alleges he warned her, “My friends will get hurt.”

Left Media Miss

A new report shows the U.S. murder rate is on track for its steepest decline on record in 2025, down 20% compared to last year. Overall crime is also down, according to the data.

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says her stance on releasing the Epstein files played a central role in her break with President Donald Trump. Plus, new data suggests the U.S. murder rate is seeing its sharpest annual decline ever.

Media Miss by the right: MTG claims Trump yelled at her over Epstein files

Outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says her push to release the Epstein files was a major factor in her split with Trump.

In a New York Times profile, Greene said that after she threatened to publicly name alleged abusers connected to Jeffrey Epstein, Trump called her personally to yell at her. She claims he warned her that, “My friends will get hurt.”

The White House dismissed Greene’s comments as “petty bitterness.”

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

Media Miss by the left: US murder rate down 20% in 2025

The U.S. murder rate is on track for its steepest annual decline this year, down 20% compared to 2024.

According to the Real-Time Crime Index, which compiles data from more than 500 police departments, there have been 5,912 murder cases reported so far in 2025, compared to 7,369 during the same period last year. The data also shows  overall crime declined in 2025.

The database does not include manslaughter, self-defense, negligence, or accidental killings.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

Visit SAN’s Media Miss archive for more stories missed or minimized by partisan news outlets.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.


Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. People
  3. Fox News
  4. Real-Time Crime Index

