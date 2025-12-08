MTG talks MAGA fallout; Trump takes center stage at Kennedy Honors

Marjorie Taylor Greene discusses her fallout with President Donald Trump on “60 Minutes,” explaining why she no longer identifies as MAGA and how their relationship fell apart.

Plus, Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are once again at odds over the details of a peace deal with Russia. Trump’s remarks at the Kennedy Center seemed to reignite tensions.

And Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said former first lady Michelle Obama is “absolutely correct” — America still might not be ready to elect a woman president.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Monday, December 8, 2025.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks out, talks split with MAGA

We begin this morning with Marjorie Taylor Greene, who spoke out for the first time since announcing she’s resigning from Congress after her very public break with MAGA.

In a “60 Minutes” interview, Greene said death threats began after she broke with Trump on issues like affordability and foreign policy. However, she says her turning point was the Epstein case.

“I stood for women who were raped when they were 14 years old, and the president that I fought for for five years called me a traitor for that,” Greene said. “And so, that changed the landscape of things.”

Greene added, “He did this in the same timespan where President Trump brought in the al-Qaeda leader that was wanted by the U.S. Government, who is now the president of Syria. Then, within a week, he brought in the Crown Prince MBS, who murdered American journalists. And then he brought in the newly elected Democratic Socialist mayor of New York. That was the timespan that he called me a traitor.”

🧵1/4



I’m going to give you a glimpse of what it’s been like since I joined Congress on Jan 3, 2021 leading the fight on key Republican issues and for President Trump.



My office has reported 773 death threats to Capitol Police, but those were just the threats that came directly… pic.twitter.com/NySEAPifFP — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 7, 2025

In recent months, Greene has broken with her party on health care, the Israel-Hamas war, and even the House’s 43-day shutdown.

She now accuses the president of abandoning his “America first” promises.

“For an ‘America First’ president, the number one focus should have been domestic policy, and it wasn’t. And so, of course, I was critical, because those were my campaign promises. Once we fix everything here, then fine, we’ll talk to the rest of the world.”

Greene also claims many republicans privately share her frustration but won’t say it out loud.

“I think they’re terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them.”

When asked if her colleagues speak differently behind the scenes, Greene said yes and said, “ it would shock people.”

“I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started, excuse my language… kissing his a– and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time,” Greene said.

Donald Trump Jr. hints his father may walk away from Ukraine

At a major security forum in Doha, Qatar, over the weekend, Donald Trump Jr. took aim at corruption in Ukraine, questioned President Zelenskyy’s leadership, and suggested the fight is no longer a top priority for most Americans.

He floated the possibility that his father, who has already pushed Kyiv and Moscow toward a peace deal, could even walk away if Ukraine doesn’t make moves toward peace.

Moderator: “But is your hunch that President Trump is going to walk away?

“I think he may. What’s good about my father — what’s unique about my father — is you don’t know what he’s going to do. The fact that he’s not predictable, he’s not following the playbook of every clown who’s, again, been a bureaucrat for decades. You don’t know, and so that forces everyone to actually deal in an intellectually honest capacity, which has not happened in far too long.”

Alex Brandon / The Associated Press

And now we’re hearing from the president himself. At the Kennedy Center Honors red carpet Sunday night, the president said he’s not pleased with President Zelenskyy regarding the peace plan.

“I have to say that I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelenskyy hasn’t yet read the proposal,” Trump said. “That was as of a few hours ago. His people love it… But Russia is, I believe, fine with it, but I’m not sure that Zelenskyy’s fine with it. His people love it, but he hasn’t read it.”

Those comments land just as the Kremlin spokesman is praising the Trump administration’s new national security strategy, saying it aligns with Moscow’s desire for “dialogue” and could improve relations.

All of this unfolding as Russian strikes intensify.

Overnight, Ukraine faced one of its largest attacks in months. More than 240 drones and missiles were launched across the country, hitting energy infrastructure and killing at least two people.

Zelenskyy says Russia is targeting “peaceful cities”. He is again urging the U.S. and its allies to provide more air defense.

Sunday night, he also said that he’s expecting “detailed information” from Ukrainian diplomats on peace talks held in Moscow.

Man stabbed on Charlotte’s light rail, marking second attack in months

Another stabbing has taken place on Charlotte’s light rail, the second major attack in just a few months. Now, it’s drawing attention from the White House.

Oscar Solarzano, 33, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, plus assault and carrying a weapon.

Police say he stabbed a man on a train Friday night. That victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Truth Social, Trump called it “another stabbing by an illegal migrant in Charlotte, North Carolina. What’s going on with Charlotte? Democrats are destroying it like everything else, piece by piece.”

This comes just months after a deadly August attack on the same light-rail system, when a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee was killed in a knife attack that went viral.

The suspect in that case, 24-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., is facing first-degree murder and federal charges.

‘No more Mr. Nice Guy’: Trump angry after Cuellar remains Democrat after pardon

Trump has sent a clear message to one of the few Democrats who has stood with him on border security: no more Mr. Nice Guy.

Over the weekend, the president criticized Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, the same man he pardoned last week on federal bribery charges.

Trump accused Democrats of “trying to destroy” Cuellar and his family, but now says he feels betrayed that Cuellar is running for re-election as a Democrat, not switching parties after Trump granted him clemency.

In a post on Truth Social Sunday, Trump called the move “such a lack of loyalty, something that Texas voters and Henry’s daughters will not like,” saying, “Oh well, next time, no more Mr. Nice guy.” Trump referenced a letter that Cuellar’s daughters sent him asking for mercy and compassion for their parents.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Cuellar responded to the president on Fox:

“Look, I’m a democrat. I’m probably one of the most bipartisan Democrats, and as I’ve told some of my republican friends on the House floor. I vote better than some of the republicans in the caucus. I just feel that I follow the words of LDJ when he said many years ago, I’m an American. I’m a Texan, and I’m a democrat in that order, and I think anyone who puts party before their country is doing a disservice to their country.”

Cuellar, a leading conservative on border security within his party, also claimed that his indictment was politically motivated. He stated that he and his wife were “entrapped” by the Biden Justice Department.

Could the US see a female president? Michelle Obama says America isn’t ready

Former first lady Michelle Obama’s blunt November message is now gaining support from one of the most influential voices in Democratic politics.

The former first lady drew attention when she told Tracee Ellis Ross that America isn’t yet ready for a woman president, referencing the 2024 election and indicating the country has significant progress to make.

“As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready. That’s why I’m like, ‘Don’t even look at me about running because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not.’ So, don’t waste my time, we’ve got a lot of growing up to do.” — Former first lady Michelle Obama

Now, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said she’s right, telling NBC’s “Meet the Press” that history speaks for itself.

“Michelle Obama is absolutely correct. If you look at the history, we have demonstrated that we are not ready. These are incredible women who have run — Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris. And I think that we are getting there. That’s why we can’t afford to turn the clock back.” — Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

However, Clyburn emphasizes that “not ready” does not imply that one should stop running.

He said the next breakthrough may be “just before the dawn,” and that women must stay in the fight to reach it.

Trump hosts Kennedy Center Honors

Trump took the Kennedy Center stage Sunday night to celebrate some of America’s top performing artists.

This year’s honorees — chosen with input from the president — included Sylvester Stallone, Kiss, Gloria Gaynor and country legend George Strait.

Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

Tracey Salazar/CBS via Getty Images

Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

Tracey Salazar/CBS via Getty Images

Tracey Salazar/CBS via Getty Images

Presidents usually attend the Kennedy Center Honors, but Trump is the first ever to host the ceremony. It’s also a stark change from his first term, when he completely skipped the honors after several artists objected to his presence.

Since returning to the office in January, Trump has positioned himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center, ousted its longtime president and removed Democrats from the center’s board. This gave him unusual control over one of Washington’s most treasured cultural institutions.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

More from Straight Arrow News:

Straight Arrow News

The economics of influencing: How creators really make money

Before viral dances and matching thumbnail aesthetics, creators posted low-production videos on YouTube. Some of the biggest names online started without a strategy, lighting or even a clear idea of what they were doing.

That early simplicity has now grown into what is projected to become a $272 billion industry by 2035, according to Research and Markets. These days, platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch each have their own audiences and formulas for payment. And they’re not always as clear-cut as the average viewer would assume. Read the full story now>